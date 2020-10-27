Disneyland Resort Update for November 2 – 8, 2020

News and Views

Disneyland adds new features to official app

Disney has added a live chat feature to the Disneyland app, and this weekend made the switch from social media to the official smartphone application for operational updates. This means Disneyland will no longer use the @DisneylandToday Twitter or Facebook accounts to share information about parking delays, Downtown Disney capacity, or (eventually) theme park attendance.



The Disneyland app will provide push notifications with current operational updates before and during your visit.

Disney encourages visitors to download or update to the most recent version of the Disneyland app before visiting, and to enable both location services and notifications.

Whenever the Disneyland Resort theme parks reopen, visitors will likely depend on the Disneyland app to manage theme park reservations and Fastpass tickets, so it seems Disney is looking to get its legions of regular visitors and annual passholders more comfortable with using the app now.



Disneyland visitors can chat with a cast member directly from the official app.

Disney will continue to use the @Disneyland and @DisneyParksBlog social media accounts for official updates about Disneyland Resort news, but for daily operational updates, visitors should look to the Disneyland from now on.

California Attractions and Parks Association asks Governor Gavin Newsom to show his work

Last Tuesday, the California Attractions and Parks Association released a statement in response to comments made by California Governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference earlier that day.

“We continue to ask the administration to share any data or science related to theme parks that they are using to inform their decision to keep the major theme parks closed indefinitely while allowing similar venues to reopen. Parks have been opened throughout the country and world for months and we have seen no data indicating that COVID outbreaks are being traced back to theme parks. If they can reopen safely in other states and countries, then why not in California?”

The comments come after Newsom defended the state's reopening guidelines for theme parks during a question-and-answer session following his weekly Tuesday press conference. A reporter asked Newsom, if Disney parks have opened around the world and they’re doing OK, why it wasn't possible to do this here.

Newsom's lengthy response touched on a number of points, including double-digit increases in the transmission rates of COVID-19 throughout much of the country, increased case rates around the world, and an increase in hospital and ICU admissions in California.

For these reasons, Newsom said, "We should be concerned about opening up a large theme park where by definition people mix from every conceivable walk of life and pit themselves and others at increased risk of seeing transmission rates rise related to COVID-19."



The California Attractions and Parks Association is not pleased with recent comments made by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The governor also got more specific about Disney than he has in past remarks, saying, "You bring up one theme park. California has dozens and dozens of theme parks. You bring up one particular operator of a theme park that does things very, very differently than other operators of other theme parks."

Noting that the state has everything from small boardwalk theme parks to "theme parks that are really cities that operate convention facilities and hotels, restaurants, and organize not just around carousels and other amenities," Newsom said the state has to design guidelines that address the unique dynamics and localities of each park.

The governor said he is hearing concerns expressed by "experts worldwide" about "what we have in store for us over the next six to 12 weeks." He ended by saying,

"And so respectfully, deep respect, because I understand, as someone with four young kids the reverential identity they have with one particular brand that you are identifying and their desire to be entertained and the desire of those that rightfully want to get their jobs back to get back some sense of normalcy. Forgive me, but we as a state are going to be driven by data and science, we are going to be driven by public health first."

The Disneyland Resort on Tuesday also issued a letter to the community, saying in part:

"Theme park reopening guidelines were recently released by the State of California, putting parks like Disneyland Resort into the most restrictive tier. Despite proving the ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols in place for cast members and guests, the guidelines from the governor’s office mean that Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will not be reopening anytime soon. After what has already been an incredibly difficult month, this news has brought more sadness and disappointment to the Disneyland Resort community, including cast members, guests and other local business owners who rely on the resort to drive business and tourism."

Disney last week announced it would take a page from other local theme parks to open a portion of Disney California Adventure for shopping and dining only.

Starting in November (the exact date has not been released), Disney fans will be able to dine and shop at select Buena Vista Street locations. The line-up announced by the Disney Parks Blog includes retail stores, quick-service foods and even a table-service restaurant.

Disneyland Resort cancels hotel reservations through mid-November

Disney has notified guests with hotel bookings though November 14 that their reservations have been canceled. This is just the latest in a series of postponements for the reopening of the three Disneyland Resort hotels, which had originally planned to reopen in July.

According to the Disneyland website, resort is still accepting new reservations at all three hotels starting on or after November 16, 2020. However, we expect Disney will push those dates back again following this latest round of reservation cancellations.



Disneyland is opening reservations for hotel stays in November. MousePlanet file photo.

The resort is now accepting reservations starting on or after Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Paradise Pier Hotel. Prices start at $371 per night at the Paradise Pier Hotel, $499 at the Disneyland Hotel, and $657 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel.

A notice on the Disney website states that the Disneyland Hotel is still undergoing refurbishment, although reservations are available.

California state guidelines for lodging do not prevent Disney from reopening one or more of the resort hotels, and some Southern California resorts including Knott's Berry Farm and Legoland have already reopened their hotels. Disney's hotels would be subject to operational restrictions, but most of the restaurants and gift shops could reopen, as could the pool areas with capacity limits.

Knott's announces Holiday event and Thanksgiving dinners

Knott's Berry Farm has announced a new holiday edition of its "outdoor dining and retail experience" series as the theme park works to maintain limited operations under California's current guidelines for the industry.

The Taste of Merry Farm event runs select days from November 20 through January 3, 2021, and offers holiday decorations and photo opportunities along with a food and shopping line-up.



Camp Snoopy is decorated for Halloween during Knott's Taste of Fall-o-Ween event. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Admission to this event comes in the form of a Taste of Knott’s Tasting Card, which is now $40 for ages 12 and up (another $5 increase over the Taste of Fall-o-ween event). The tasting card provides samples of up to five of the Taste of Fall-o-Ween food and beverage options offered at 28 locations throughout the theme park. Tickets for children 3 to 11 are now $20, and come with three tastings. Children 2 and under are free.

Tickets are limited each day to control crowd size, and several event dates are already sold out. Knott's Season Passholders save 20%.

Again, while the rides remain closed, Knott's says that artisan booths and select Knott’s retail stores will be open to with event merchandise and theme park souvenirs.

Knott's Berry Farm is also offering a Thanksgiving Take Home dinner for 2020. The meal includes a whole turkey or ham, plus side dishes and dessert. The cost is $145, and advanced reservations are required. You can pick up November 25, 26 or 27. Call (714) 220-5006 or visit Knotts.com to order. Knott's Season Passholders save 10%.



Take home Thanksgiving dinner from Knott's Berry Farm this year.

Disney fan launches Second Harvest fundraiser to support Southern California hospitality workers

Disney fan Jeff Gordon has kicked off a fundraiser with Second Harvest Food Bank to help support theme park employees and hospitality workers in Southern California. His fundraiser surpassed the initial $1400 goal in just the first two days, and Gordon hopes to raise even more through the end of November.

The fundraiser is called Disney Fans for Good, and Gordon says,

"The entire theme park industry in Southern California has been devastated by the impact of Covid 19 . This fundraising drive will help raise funds for second harvest food bank to provide vital support to those in need . Cast members, team members and anyone in the hospitality industry: we the fans are doing our part to help as much as we can."

Donors are entered into a drawing to win theme park-related prizes, which so far have included a Disneyland 80s Nite tumbler, a Pluto holiday popcorn bucket and a Disney Starbucks tumbler.

You can visit the fundraising page for more details or to donate.

CHOC Walk with Team MousePlanet

Registration is now open for CHOC's first-ever Virtual Walk in the Park in early 2021 to raise funds for CHOC Children's Hospital. While things definitely look a little different this year, Team MousePlanet will return for our 13th consecutive walk to help this outstanding local charity.



Goofy, CHOC CEO Kim Cripe, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Resort Ambassador Rafa Barron, and Pluto greet participants at the start of the 2019 CHOC Walk in the Park. MousePlanet file photo

Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised over $82,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to support Team MousePlanet for this event, either by joining the team, or by making a donation to one of our registered participants.

On a personal note, I became involved with the CHOC Walk over 20 years ago, long before I was a parent. In the years since, I have gone from being a volunteer to serving at various times as a team captain, a prize sponsor and a media partner.



Now I'm a CHOC parent. This time it's personal. You can read more about my CHOC journey on my event website.

Also keep watching for ways to support Team MousePlanet through eBay for Charity auctions. We will be listing items received from press events, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to CHOC.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice.

Disneyland – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Gadget's Go Coaster – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. These Downtown Disney businesses closed when the Disneyland Resort suspended operations in March, 2020, and have not reopened. Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville – the restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed.

– the restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed. Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. The VOID – permanently closed. These Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

– building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen in 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – now through Fall 2020. Disney says work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.

2020

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

– TBD Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – TBD

– TBD Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, November 15. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, November 15. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

2021-2022

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open.

– the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

