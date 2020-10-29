Disney announces opening date for Buena Vista Street

As we shared two weeks ago, the Disneyland Resort has decided to take a page from other local theme parks to open a portion of Disney California Adventure for shopping and dining only. Today, Disney provided additional details about the expanded operation.

Starting Thursday, November 19, Disney fans can dine and shop at select Buena Vista Street locations. The lineup announced by the Disney Parks Blog includes retail stores, quick-service foods, and even a table-service restaurant.

Retail

Elias & Co. – offers a similar selection of items found at the World of Disney store, with rooms dedicated to men, women, kids, toys, and fashion accessories.

Julius Katz & Sons – home decor and collectibles.

Kingswell Camera Shop – gifts and home decor.

Trolley Treats – fresh-made treats, packaged snacks, and gifts.



Disney fans may be able to enjoy holiday decorations on Buena Vista Street this year. MousePlanet file photo.

Quick Service dining

Smokejumpers Grill – features a "streamlined menu of burgers, fries, onion rings and craft beer."

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe – Starbucks coffee and prepared sandwiches.

Outdoor vending carts with popcorn, churros, and more.

Table Service dining

Carthay Circle Lounge – with an expanded outdoor seating area featuring an all-new menu of cocktails and dining.

This announcement opens up a realm of possibilities for theme park fans, including the availability of collectible popcorn buckets and souvenir cups that have not been available in Downtown Disney, the chance to enjoy holiday decor inside a Disney theme park, and even—dare we hope—a chance that Disney's fresh-made candy canes could be sold this year at Trolley Treats.

For now, Disney says it will continue to limit parking to the Simba lot, which now serves Downtown Disney. A new $10-per-car parking fee takes effect on November 19; there is no word if that fee will be reduced or waived with a purchase.

Park managers also said entry into Buena Vista Street may at times be paused to control capacity. The company will likely use a mobile wait list system to manage the number of visitors waiting to get into a shopping location when it reaches capacity.