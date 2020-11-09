DVC Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel Reopening on December 6

DVC Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel Reopening on December 6by MousePlanet Staff, contributing writer
Advertisement
MousePlanet received word this morning that the Disney Vacation Club Villas at the Grand Callifornian Hotel will be reopening for stays beginning Sunday, December 6, 2020. The hotel portion of the Grand Californian, along with the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, however, continue to remain closed.
Guests are being advised that many dining locations, services and amentities will be unavailable for now. We have no word as to whether the hotel dining locations will be reopening, if the pools will be available, or if the DVC guest grocery delivery service will be available.
Disney is commiting to maintain the same health and safety standards being followed at the Florida resorts, including additional cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing.
Based on what we know at this time, those staying at the Villas should expect that the only services available will be in the Downtown Disney complex. Likewise, visitors who are not staying at the Villas will likely be unable to access the hotel.
We have no indication as to why the Villas are reopenining at this time while the other hotel properties remain closed, but it is likely Disney is reopening the Villas to meet contractual obligations in the DVC ownership agreement.
At this time, Villas are not available to book online. Members will receive additional information in the coming days.
Comments
I have had 5 reservations at VGC cancelled because of the ongoing closure (only 2 were made before the pandemic, the rest were in an attempt to use 3 banked pointed before they go 'poof' on 11/30/20. (I know that I can transfer them into RCI, but that has a 10 point minimum for transfers and I'm not sure I want to spend 7 points to try to save 3).
We have an existing reservation on 12/7 that we didn't bother cancelling at/before the 30 day mark. I will be VERY disappointed if the pool(s) aren't open. I've been saying for a while that DVC should reopen even if the rest of the hotel doesn't. I can't be the only person who wouldn't mind a socially distanced dip in the pool and easy access to the shopping district. And if they were to open Buena Vista street a tad early for hotel/DVC guests, well that would be extra nice too