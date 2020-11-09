DVC Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel Reopening on December 6

MousePlanet received word this morning that the Disney Vacation Club Villas at the Grand Callifornian Hotel will be reopening for stays beginning Sunday, December 6, 2020. The hotel portion of the Grand Californian, along with the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, however, continue to remain closed.

Guests are being advised that many dining locations, services and amentities will be unavailable for now. We have no word as to whether the hotel dining locations will be reopening, if the pools will be available, or if the DVC guest grocery delivery service will be available.

Disney is commiting to maintain the same health and safety standards being followed at the Florida resorts, including additional cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Based on what we know at this time, those staying at the Villas should expect that the only services available will be in the Downtown Disney complex. Likewise, visitors who are not staying at the Villas will likely be unable to access the hotel.

We have no indication as to why the Villas are reopenining at this time while the other hotel properties remain closed, but it is likely Disney is reopening the Villas to meet contractual obligations in the DVC ownership agreement.

At this time, Villas are not available to book online. Members will receive additional information in the coming days.