Disneyland Resort Update for November 16 – 22, 2020

DVC Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel Reopening on December 6

The Disney Vacation Club Villas at the Grand Californian Hotel will reopen for stays beginning Sunday, December 6, 2020. The hotel portion of the Grand Californian, along with the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, however, will remain closed.

Guests are being advised that many dining locations, services, and amenities will be unavailable for now. We have no word as to whether the hotel dining locations will be reopening, if the pools will be available, or if the DVC guest grocery delivery service will be available. Even so, there seems to be huge demand for the rooms, and at press time there was very limited availability for studio villas during opening week, with all other room types listed as wait-list only.

Disneyland says the Grand Californian Hotel is committed to maintaining the same health and safety standards as those already being followed at the Florida resorts, including additional cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Based on what we know at this time, those staying at the Villas should expect that the only services available will be in the Downtown Disney complex. Likewise, visitors who are not staying at the Villas will likely be unable to access the hotel.

We have no indication as to why the Villas are reopening at this time while the other hotel properties remain closed, but it is likely Disney is reopening the Villas to meet contractual obligations in the DVC ownership agreement.

Disneyland Resort Hotels to Remain Closed Through End of 2020

Even as the Disney Vacation Club prepares to reopen the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel on December 6, 2020, the Disneyland Resort has stopped accepting reservations for its other three hotel properties. The company is also notifying guests who had made reservations through December 31, 2020, that, "we are unable to accommodate your upcoming hotel room reservation."

As of last week, Disney had been accepting reservations at the Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel starting on or after Sunday, November 22. Now a search of the Disneyland website shows no availability through January 5, 2020, the last date for which Disney had previously accepted reservations.

Disney's reservation window has moved countless times since the hotel was first slated to reopen in June, with Disney pushing the opening date every week or two. Each change forced Disney to cancel any existing reservations that fell before the latest reopening date, which led to recurring disappointment among vacation planners.

Disney is waiving all Disney-imposed change fees for vacation planners who opt to cancel their vacation, or postpone it to 2021.

This latest change seems to put a damper on any hope of spending a holiday "staycation" at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels for all but those Disney Vacation Club members who might be able to book a villa at the DVC property when it reopens.

As we're previously noted, California state guidelines for lodging do not prevent Disney from reopening one or more of the resort hotels, and some Southern California resorts including Knott's Berry Farm and Legoland have already reopened their hotels.

Buena Vista Street reopens this week

Buena Vista Street reopens this Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m., and we're expecting to see a big turnout of Disney fans who have been waiting nine months to step foot inside an Anaheim theme park. Visitors can dine and shop at select Buena Vista Street locations, including:

Retail

Elias & Co. – offers a similar selection of items found at the World of Disney store, with rooms dedicated to men, women, kids, toys, and fashion accessories.

Julius Katz & Sons – home decor and collectibles.

Kingswell Camera Shop – gifts and home decor.

Trolley Treats – fresh-made treats, packaged snacks, and gifts.

Quick Service dining

Smokejumpers Grill – features a "streamlined menu of burgers, fries, onion rings and craft beer."

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe – Starbucks coffee and prepared sandwiches.

Award Weiners – Now featuring the classic Disneyland corn dog and a menu of deep-fried delights.

Outdoor vending carts with popcorn, churros, and more.

Table Service dining

Carthay Circle Lounge – with an expanded outdoor seating area featuring an all-new menu of cocktails and dining.

Visitors will still park in the Simba lot, and should be prepared for the new $10-per-car parking fee which takes effect on November 19. Visitors should also know that entry into Buena Vista Street may at times be paused to control capacity, and that Disney will likely use a "virtual queue" to help manage crowds and avoid long lines.

Disney will offer mobile ordering at Award Weiners and Smokejumpers Grill, but the website notes, " placing a mobile order on the Disneyland App will not grant you access to Buena Vista Street when the location and/or queue are at capacity and a mobile wait list system for entry is in effect. Guests should place their mobile order once they are already on Buena Vista Street."

Disneyland Resort parks remain to closed through end of 2020; more furloughs announced

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will remain closed at least through the end of 2020, according to Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy. The announcement came last Thursday during Disney's fourth quarter earnings call, during which Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company is "extremely disappointed that the state of California continues to keep Disneyland closed despite our proven track record."

Chapek noted the successful openings of parks in Orlando, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris, saying "We've proven over many months that we’re able to operate our parks responsibly, following strictly enforced guidelines provided by healthcare experts."

Chapek also said, "We believe state leadership should look objectively at that we've achieved successfully in our parks around the world, all based on science, as opposed to setting an arbitrary standard that is precluding our cast members from getting beak to work while decimating small businesses in the local community."

Earlier in the week, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock notified an unknown number of executive, salaried and hourly cast members from the Anaheim resort of additional furloughs. According to Reuters, the memo sent to impacted workers said, "The recently released state guidelines put us in limbo regarding a reopening timeline in the foreseeable future."

Anaheim Black Friday deals from Get Away Today

Though most of the Disneyland Resort remains closed for now, several Anaheim-area hotels are still open and ready to welcome holiday travelers. MousePlanet partner Get Away Today is holding a Black Friday offer in conjunction with the expansion of Downtown Disney into Buena Vista Street.

Book a new 3-night or longer stay in Anaheim for travel this year, and you will receive a $50 Disney Gift Card and a $50 South Coast Plaza Gift Card. There is a limited amount of availability for this offer, so don't wait until Black Friday - you can book today at this link.



Get up to $100 in gift cards when you book an Anaheim vacation through Get Away Today.

Disney fan's Second Harvest fundraiser nears $11,000; more prizes available

Disney fan Jeff Gordon has raised nearly $11,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank to help support theme park employees and hospitality workers in Southern California, and needs your help to raise even more through the end of the month.

The fundraiser is called Disney Fans for Good, and Gordon says,

"The entire theme park industry in Southern California has been devastated by the impact of Covid 19 . This fundraising drive will help raise funds for second harvest food bank to provide vital support to those in need . Cast members, team members and anyone in the hospitality industry: we the fans are doing our part to help as much as we can."

Donors are entered into a drawing to win theme park-related prizes each day, including items donated by MousePlanet.com. You can visit the fundraising page for more details or to donate.

CHOC Walk with Team MousePlanet

Registration is now open for CHOC's first-ever Virtual Walk in the Park in early 2021 to raise funds for CHOC Children's Hospital. While things definitely look a little different this year, Team MousePlanet will return for our 13th consecutive walk to help this outstanding local charity.



Goofy, CHOC CEO Kim Cripe, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Resort Ambassador Rafa Barron, and Pluto greet participants at the start of the 2019 CHOC Walk in the Park. MousePlanet file photo

Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised over $82,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to support Team MousePlanet for this event, either by joining the team, or by making a donation to one of our registered participants.

On a personal note, I became involved with the CHOC Walk over 20 years ago, long before I was a parent. In the years since, I have gone from being a volunteer to serving at various times as a team captain, a prize sponsor and a media partner.



Now I'm a CHOC parent. This time it's personal. You can read more about my CHOC journey on my event website.

Also keep watching for ways to support Team MousePlanet through eBay for Charity auctions. We will be listing items received from press events, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to CHOC.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Gadget's Go Coaster – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. These Downtown Disney businesses closed when the Disneyland Resort suspended operations in March, 2020, and have not reopened. Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville – the restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed.

– the restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed. Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. The VOID – permanently closed. These Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

– building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen in 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – now through Fall 2020. Disney says work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Resort Events

2020

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

– TBD Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – TBD

– TBD Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

2021-2022

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open.

– the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

