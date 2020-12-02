Fun at Home Show #31 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream Starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Stream Along With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

Hey MousePlanet, we are back tonight with a brand new "Fun at Home" MousePlanet LIVE! Show #31. We've rounded up the gang of MousePlanet regulars to chat about all that new content The Walt Disney Company Investor Day revealed, especially for the Disney+ streaming service. We'll also cover any late breaking Parks news, and, we've got a pre-recorded Holiday Greeting from our MousePlanet CEO Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix to share!

Oh yeah, we'll even have a few rounds of "Jibe Time," and our friend/special guest Shelley from OnTheGoInMCO.com plans to play with us! Join us LIVE if you can, or enjoy the replay on your schedule on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter/Periscope!

The show starts at our regular time tonight, Wednesday, December 16, 2020: 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Please join us!



Show #31 begins LIVE streaming just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific with a pre-show featuring some Disney-released images and video, including more from the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. If you load this page before showtime, you may need to reload to see the stream. A replay will be available here after the show concludes.

Is there some other resource or entertainments you'd like to see coming from MousePlanet on an upcoming LIVE show? Let us know.