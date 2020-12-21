Disneyland Resort Update for January 4 – 11, 2021

New Year, same lock-down

Although nobody reasonably expected COVID-19 to disappear at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, it's nevertheless disheartening to be going into a new year facing the same restrictions that dominated the holiday season. The state's Revised Stay Home Order—which in the Southern California region took effect on December 7—automatically lasts three weeks, after which a region's projected ICU capacity must improve to at or above 15% before the restriction can be lifted.

At press time, only one of California's five regions is not subject to the order, and the available ICU capacity for Southern California remains at 0%.

As such, the Disneyland Resort remains closed, with only the expanded Downtown Disney district open. Most of the Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street retail stores are open, but restaurants which don't offer take-out meals are closed, and the district has dropped operating hours back to 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through the end of January.

If we've learned one thing through this pandemic, it's that there are no crystal balls here. We're going to take this week by week, always looking forward to the day when we can safely return to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Remembering Ron Dominguez

Written by Mark Eades for the Disneyland Alumni Club. Shared with permission.

Some sad news to start the new year. The Disneyland Alumni Club has learned that Ron Dominguez, to many known as “Mr. Disneyland," and a former executive Vice President of Disneyland, and a Disney Legend, passed away early today, January 1, 2021. He was 85. Ron was an original Disneyland Cast Member, even more so than others. His family owned and lived on 10 acres of orange groves that were purchased by Walt Disney for Disneyland in 1954.

Ron Dominguez (right) with Jack Lindquist (left) and Roy E. and Patty Disney were on hand for the 2005 Disney Legends ceremony at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo. According to Ron “Our house was located right about where the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean and Cafe Orleans are today.” When his family moved out of their house in August 1954 they had to navigate their way around ditches and holes as construction had started on the park. Born August 10, 1935, Ron attended Anaheim High School and also attended the University of Arizona, where he studied business administration.

Ron Dominguez was a guest at Disneyland's 50th anniversary event in 2005. MousePlanet file photo. Ron’s first day on the job was July 13, 1955, when the 20-year-old took a summer job as a ticket taker as the park. He also discovered that Walt had moved his family’s two-story, Spanish-style house behind Main Street U.S.A. and converted it into administrative offices. A year after he started at Disneyland, he had been trained on every attraction including the Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland, and was a member of the Order of the Red Handkerchief, the first Alumni Club at Disneyland dedicated to those worked that attraction which closed in 1977.

Disneyland's 60th anniversary event included appearances by some of the original 1955 cast members, including Ron Dominguez (right) and Bob Penfield. MousePlanet file photo. Later in 1956, he was named a temporary supervisor of Main Street U.S.A. He moved on to supervisor positions of other areas throughout the park, and in 1970 was made director of operations. In 1974, he became Vice President of Disneyland an in 1990 was named executive Vice President, Walt Disney Attractions for the West Coast.

Ron Dominguez was honored with a tribute window on Main Street, U.S.A. MousePlanet file photo. He was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2000, and has a window on Main Street. He had been married to his wife, Betty, for 41 years. Ron retired from Disney in August 1994. Due to COVID-19, there will probably only be a small family service.

Snow White's Enchanted Wish

Disneyland's Snow White attraction will be less scary whenever the theme park finally reopens, courtesy of a massive refurbishment undertaken while the park has been closed. With the new look comes a new name, and the ride will reopen as Snow White's Enchanted Wish.



Snow White's Enchanted Wish is ready to reopen at Disneyland, just as soon as the theme park can. Photo courtesy Disney.

The attraction closed for refurbishment nearly a year ago, and work was well underway when Disneyland closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just before Christmas, the Disney Parks Blog presented a first look at the completed work.

From the video it appears that a number of effects used in the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train attraction at the Magic Kingdom have been repurposed for the Anaheim ride, including the figure of Dopey in a mine car used in the promotional image above. And while Disney did not provide specifics, it sounds like the haunted forest scene and trip through the dungeon have been replaced. Disney says the ride now gives Snow White her "Happily Ever After" that before now was just a phrase painted on the wall at the end of the ride.

D23 2021 Gold Member Collector Set

D23, the Official Disney Fan Club, last week released details of the Gold Member Collector Set, which will be sent to Gold and Gold Duo Members who join or renew their Gold Membership in 2021.

The retro-inspired set pays tribute to the "Vacation Kingdom of the World," as Walt Disney World prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. Packed with nostalgic collectibles—everything from a tin lunch box, pins and even a vinyl record—this set is a can't-miss for Walt Disney World fans.



The 2021 D23 Gold Member Collector Set is packed with nostalgia for Walt Disney World fans. Photo courtesy D23.

Included in the 2021 Gold Collector Set:

A usable tin lunch box, paying tribute to a 1970s classic, featuring both vintage favorites and attractions and characters from around Walt Disney World

A custom-designed set of five soft enamel pins, honoring some of our favorite personalities from the parks

A retro felt pennant to put your D23 pride on display anywhere you go .

An exclusive 7-inch vinyl album, Walt Disney World: Then and Now

A 2021 tribute to an original publication, the Walt Disney World News, filled with articles curated to commemorate this milestone

D23 Gold Membership will be available in two plan types: Gold Individual Plan at $99.99 per year and Gold Duo Plan at $129.99 per year.

The D23 2021 Gold Member Collector Set will be available for new members joining the D23 Gold Membership Individual Plan or the D23 Gold Duo Membership Plan (sent to the Primary member) starting January 1, 2021. For current D23 Gold Members, the Collector Set will ship two to three weeks after their D23 Gold Membership renewal in 2021. Limit (1) D23 Gold Member Collector Set per membership plan.

For more details, visit d23.com/CollectorSet2021.

CHOC Walk with Team MousePlanet

Registration is now open for CHOC's first-ever Virtual Walk in the Park in early 2021 to raise funds for CHOC Children's Hospital. While things definitely look a little different this year, Team MousePlanet will return for our 13th consecutive walk to help this outstanding local charity.



Goofy, CHOC CEO Kim Cripe, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Resort Ambassador Rafa Barron, and Pluto greet participants at the start of the 2019 CHOC Walk in the Park. MousePlanet file photo

Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised over $82,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to support Team MousePlanet for this event, either by joining the team, or by making a donation to one of our registered participants.

On a personal note, I became involved with the CHOC Walk over 20 years ago, long before I was a parent. In the years since, I have gone from being a volunteer to serving at various times as a team captain, a prize sponsor and a media partner.

Now I'm a CHOC parent. This time it's personal. You can read more about my CHOC journey on my event website.

Also keep watching for ways to support Team MousePlanet through eBay for Charity auctions. We will be listing items received from press events, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to CHOC.

This and That...

... We missed this building permit, but Disney in November filed to build a new wall to partition off the retail store from the restaurant space inside the vacant former Rainforest Cafe in Downtown Disney. The restaurant had a large gift shop at the entrance, and Disney seems to be looking for a way to open just that section. We should note that the Asian Street Eats truck is currently located in front of the former Rainforest Cafe.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Gadget's Go Coaster – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Red Car Trolley – closed due to Avengers Campus construction. Reopening date unknown.

– closed due to Avengers Campus construction. Reopening date unknown. "a bug's land" – replaced by the Avengers Campus expansion, originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car. These Downtown Disney businesses closed on December 7 due to the State of California's revised stay home order: Asian Street Eats

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

La Brea Bakery Cafe

Naples

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Starbucks East and West

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe These Downtown Disney businesses closed when the Disneyland Resort suspended operations in March, 2020, and have not reopened. Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Napolini Pizzeria

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. The VOID – permanently closed. These Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

– building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

– TBD Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – TBD

– TBD Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

2021-2022

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open.

– the next Walk will be a virtual event in early 2021. Registration is now open. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

