Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 5-11, 2021

Writer's Note & News (Combined)

I hope you safely welcomed in 2021 in good health. Though Walt Disney World Resort did so without its traditional live fireworks displays or in-park parties well-past midnight, many of my neighbors between my house and Magic Kingdom seemed to more than compensate by filling the sky with lots of colorful (if not entirely legal) displays. With the COVID-19 pandemic not showing signs of abating, but the first rounds of vaccines being administered to first responders and those over 65 years old in Central Florida, perhaps there's a great big beautiful tomorrow, not too too far down the line.

In the meantime, Walt Disney World Resort continues to operate under its phased reopening health and safety protocols, including guest temperature checks, limited park capacity requiring guest use of the Disney Park Pass System to reserve a park visit (plus a valid ticket), heightened cleaning especially of high-touch areas, physical distancing, and enforced mandatory face coverings (except when eating and/or drinking while stationary and physically distanced from others not in your party). The newest "phase" that became operative for the Resort on January 1, of course, was the return of Park Hopping in a modified form. Guests must still have a date-specific Disney Park Pass Reservation to visit a specific park, and must actually visit that park on that date, but they then may Park Hop, subject to capacity limits, starting at 2 p.m. or such other time that Disney indicates in My Disney Experience or on DisneyWorld.com like here.



As the end of 2020 approached, EPCOT debuted its new entry plaza fountain which also includes new nighttime lighting. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.

The scaled-down "Taste of" EPCOT International Festival of the Arts gets underway this Friday, January 8, and runs daily through February 22. Live entertainment will not include the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, but: Voices of Liberty will take to the stage daily at America Gardens Theatre with a brand-new showcase—the Disney Songbook, Art Defying Gravity will be back this year with their "thrilling strength acts defying gravity and imagination" at World Showplace, on Thursdays through Sundays Visual Art in Performance will also take the stage in World Showplace, the EPCOT Pianist will be on another stage daily in World Showplace (including our friend Carol Stein), JAMMitors will perform daily at Canada pavilion's Mill Stage, and Chalk Art will be created in Future World East. The popular walk-in photo opportunities will be back too, as will the "Food Studios" celebrating cullinary arts, shopping opportunities, and even some interactive experiences like the paint-by-number mural.

I am not yet sure which day I will get over to sample this version of the Festival (and whether it will be as an invited media guest or as a Passholder), but, one way or another, and weather cooperating, I'll have photos and, perhaps, video to share on social media before our next Update and more in the Update. Maybe I'll even try out the new version of Park Hopping too. And, looking ahead, the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins March 3.

2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets Now Available

Yesterday, Disney announced its new Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket. The $199 plus tax ticket provides four days of park visits. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days through June 18, 2021 (but not at all on January 16-18, February 13-15, March 26-April 11, or May 28-31). The Park Hopper option can be added for $42.50/ticket plus tax.

There is also a 3-Day version (with same blockout dates) available for $179 plus tax (add $42.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

A 2-Day version is available to purchase and use only through March 11 (but not January 16-18 or February 13-15) for $149/tax (add $37.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

Like other ticket types, guests must also separately make Disney Park Pass reservations for a specific park each date they wish to use a Discover Disney Ticket (and, for Park Hopper, must visit that reserved park and may only Hop when that day's window opens subject to capacity).

This & That…

…REMINDER: Starting today, January 5, 2021, Disney Vacation Club Members that book 4-night or more room reservations for arrivals through September 25, 2021, that also buy a non-discounted 4-day Walt Disney World theme park ticket will receive 2 extra days added to your ticket. The offer is valid for number of guests on Member’s eligible room reservation and the park tickets must be purchased in advance through Member Services. Like many DVC offers, this one requires that the Member be eligible for Membership Extras (own at least a specified number of points purchased directly from DVC as of a certain date). The park tickets will be valid for admission beginning on date selected as start date and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on ticket length and type. And, of course, until further notice, Disney Park Pass reservations are still required for the dates Members and their guests plan to use their tickets, and those reservations remain limited and subject to availability.

…REMINDER: Starting today, like the DVC ticket offer, as Disney Parks Blog announced, guests can receive two additional days park admission when they buy a non-discounted four-night/three-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels for arrivals most nights January 8 through September 25, 2021. Details are published on this page of DisneyWorld.com. (See more from our friends at Get Away Today below. Remember, that offer applies to non-discounted hotel stays; separately, Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights January 3 through April 17, 2021; and there are also some remaining 35% discount opportunities for the general public for the same time period.

…Walt Disney World Golf has introduced Robo-Cart to the 9-hole Disney's Oak Trail course, and the 18-hole Magnolia and Palm golf courses. The robotic cart that uses GPS and Bluetooth transports players' clubs around the course, following a player that attaches a clip-on transmitter. The cart is supposed to follow a few paces behind a player and stops when the player stops with a maximum speed of approximately 7 miles per hour. The Robo-Cart is also equipped with a beverage cooler, cup holder, sand bottle, and a USB port for smartphone charging. The GPS screen on the cart provides the sort of yardage information typically avaialbe on full-size riding golf carts. Robo-Cart rental is $10 in addition to green fees. On Saturday or Sunday mornings, tee times booked at least six days in advance get a 10 discount on green fees by the way (before 11:30 a.m.). More information and tee time booking is available at golfwdw.com.

Robo Carts have arrived at @WaltDisneyWorld Golf Courses. ⛳️ Find out more about these new carts that help transport your clubs safely around the happiest place on turf! https://t.co/NK6qbrBih9 pic.twitter.com/H6FhvXbbHP — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 3, 2021

… D23, the Official Disney Fan Club, last week released details of the Gold Member Collector Set, which will be sent to Gold and Gold Duo Members who join or renew their Gold Membership in 2021. The set, packed with nostalgia for Walt Disney World Resort fans, was detailed by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix in our Disneyland Resort Update yesterday. You can read more about it by following D23's Twitter post below.

COMING SOON: Celebrate 50 years of @WaltDisneyWorld with the 2021 D23 Gold Member Collector Set, included with all new and renewed D23 Gold Memberships in 2021. The Collector Set includes a lunchbox, a set of five pins, a vinyl record, and more: https://t.co/xWYJJeZFZK pic.twitter.com/QnC4pL6W83 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) December 30, 2020

