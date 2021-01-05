Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 12-18, 2021

Writer's Note, News & Views (Combined)

Back in November, as we headed into Thanksgiving 2020, Walt Disney World Resort announced (and I reported here on MousePlanet) that Disney entered into an agreement with Brightline to construct a train station at Disney Springs which would connect "the first privately funded passenger rail system in over a century" with Orlando International Airport and points south including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, Florida. The South Florida to Orlando International Airport connection is expected to be completed in 2022. Yesterday, Disney announced that starting with Disney Resort hotel arrivals on January 1, 2022, it will no longer offer the complimentary Disney's Magical Express bus service for airport transportation. Disney said on Disney Parks Blog:

Vacationers have more options to choose from than ever for transportation, including ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to go where they want, when they want. In light of this shift, when Disney Resort hotel bookings open for stays in 2022, we will no longer offer Disney's Magical Express service for airport transportation, starting with arrivals Jan. 1, 2022. We will continue to operate the service for new and existing reservations made at Disney Resort hotels for arrivals throughout 2021. Additionally, complimentary transportation options – such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner – will continue to be available within Walt Disney World Resort for Disney Resort hotel guests, including to and from all four theme parks.



Disney's Magical Express counters at Orlando International Airport will fade into history in 2022. Personal File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Social media and even the comments section on Disney Parks Blog quickly lit up with lots of complaints about the elimination of the complimentary bus option. While I have not explicitly seen a tie between the train station agreement and the elimination of the complimentary bus service, that seems to be a natural factor in Disney's decision. It would be interesting to know whether it was, in fact, a requirement of the Brightline agreement itself, but, at the moment, that is a private agreement between private companies that I have not seen. It makes sense that those spending money on establishing a station and rail link between Disney property and the airport do not want to compete against a free (Disney-subsidized) transportation option between those same points. On the other hand, it is well-known that Disney initiated the "complimentary" transportation option a decade and a half ago to make it more convenient for guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort from outside the region to spend all of their time and therefore Central Florida vacation expenditures exclusively within Disney Property. How Disney is planning to "control" this aspect of the future guest experience starting on January 1, 2022 (especially if the new Brightline station has not yet opened), is not yet apparent.

The same announcement also addressed Extra Magic Hours. You may recall that extra time in the theme parks perk was suspended as part of the Walt Disney World Resort phased reopening, and Disney has now announced that the perk will not return as it continues "to manage attendance with health and safety top of mind." For the Resort's 50th anniversary celebration "coming later this year," however, Disney Resort hotel guests (and the other on/near-Property hotels with privileges) will be able to enter any of the four theme parks 30-minutes early every day so long as they have a ticket and a Disney Park Pass system reservation for that day. The Park Hopper Option which returned in modified form as 2021 began is expected to continue for those that purchase that option (including Passholders) subject to having a Disney Park Pass system reservation for the first park visited, actually visiting that park, and "hopping" during published "hopping" hours.

In the meantime, Walt Disney World Resort continues to operate under its phased reopening health and safety protocols, including guest temperature checks, limited park capacity requiring guest use of the Disney Park Pass System to reserve a park visit (plus a valid ticket), heightened cleaning especially of high-touch areas, physical distancing, and enforced mandatory face coverings (except when eating and/or drinking while stationary and physically distanced from others not in your party). Please be sure to check the My Disney Experience or DisneyWorld.com immediately before any planned visit for any last minute changes to phased reopening operations that may impact your visit.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Underway Through February 22

The Fifth edition of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, the scaled-down "Taste of" version, opened on Friday, January 8, and runs daily through February 22. The little "filler" festival that started as a Disney-weekends-only affair five years ago grew to a full-fledged (and, often very popular) festival over the years. This scaled-down version eliminates the very popular Disney on Broadway Concert series, and has fewer interactive experiences, but it still offers many of the highlights of the past versions of the festival included as part of regular park admission.

Live entertainment at this version of the festival includes:

America Gardens Theatre

Voices of Liberty with a brand-new showcase—the Disney Songbook

Mariachi Cobre

The Animation Academy

World Showplace

Art Defying Gravity with their "thrilling strength acts defying gravity and imagination"

Visual Art in Performance (Thursdays through Sundays only)

EPCOT Pianist (including our friend Carol Stein usually five days each week)

Additional Entertainment and Offerings (Oh yeah, Food & Beverages too)

The JAMMitors perform daily at Canada pavilion's Mill Stage, and live artists create Chalk Art in Future World.

The Festival of the Arts introduced the highly-popular walk-in photo opportunities when it debuted five years ago. Many of those opportunities are back this year too, although during my visit yesterday, none were staffed with Disney PhotoPass Photographers (there are other Disney PhotoPass photo locations available, of course). Festival Markets are located throughout the park, featuring more than 100 artists that will rotate during the festival (including artists that will personalize art on-site). Festival merchandise is available at several locations, and, of course, 15 Food Studios featuring "Culinary Art" —full menus available at ArtfulEpcot.com and Disney Parks Blog has published a Foodie Guide.

Views of Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2021



Guests are greeted at the main entrance of the park with some signage, but not a crowd-gathering display.

Additional Festival signage is located in World Showcase Plaza.

None of the Festival signage in the center of (what remains of) Future World are the sorts of walk-in opportunities of past years.

The Future World signage, as usual, is viewable from both sides.

Chalk art is created and on display along the walkway between the center of Future World and World Showcase.

Chalk artists create works that cover everything from the earliest Disney characters like Minnie Mouse to the most recent from Pixar's "Soul."

The paint-by-number mural interactive opportunity is back in physically distanced form, located on one of the construction walls in Future World West (near the remains of the Innoventions West building opposite the entrance to The Land).

The walk-in photo opportunities are located all around the park. Some, like the portrait of George Washington crossing the Delaware, are located at or near where they have appeared in previous years (this is The American Adventure). Others, are located in new locations (Peter Pan, for example is located near the International Gateway).

Figment is "hidden" all around World Showcase for those that want to play the scavenger hunt by purchasing the map and redeeming the prizes (or for those, like me, that just like spotting him).

Food Studios are located around World Showcase. Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio is new this year. It is located between Morocco and France pavilions and features a Chilled Seafood Cocktail, Blue Corn Pupusa and Passion Fruit Mousse, along with a Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie and more.

The Orange Bird Sipper is again available at Citrus Blossom at World Showcase Plaza. ($15 with non-alcoholic orange cream beverage.)

Enemy Ink has returned to the Festival this year with its offering of on-demand customizable shirts (with a selection of designs, including a Passholder exclusive).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

America Gardens Theatre



The America Gardens Theatre hosts different activities throughout the day. The theater is set up with physical distancing markers on seats and closed rows to maintain physical distancing.

A highlight of the Festival is the Voices of Liberty. Several times a day they perform selections of "The Disney Songbook" which are accompanied by animation on the video screens.

The Voices of Liberty singers are all physically distanced from one another, and the audience is physically distanced from them and each other.

The animation which accompanies The Voices of Liberty is related to the songs they sing, like this image from "Moana."

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Character Art Accents Around World Showcase (Selections)



Scattered around the pavilions of World Showcase, characters from Disney animation make cameo appearances, like Koda from "Brother Bear" at Canada.

Peter Pan's shadow approaches a window at United Kingdom.

Lumiere leans to light a lamp at France pavilion.

Remember this character's name? The hint is that it is at The American Adventure.

Wish Upon A Star with Jiminy Cricket at Italy.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

World Showplace Includes Festival Food, Merchandise and Live Entertainment



World Showplace is located between United Kingdom and Canada pavilions. (The structure was originally home to the Millennium Celebration's additional countries.)

A central stage inside World Showplace is where to find Art Defying Gravity or the Visual Art in Performance (check Times Guide for showtimes).

Adjacent to the main stage is another with a grand piano. The EPCOT pianist performs Disney songs several times daily. This is longtime Disney pianist (and friend) Carol Stein.

Festival merchandise is available in World Showplace and several of the rotating artists also have markets here as well.

The festival poster ($50 unframed) this year pays homage to Mushu from Disney's animated "Mulan". Interestingly, Mushu is not one of the characters added to the China pavilion for this year's version of the festival.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of the EPCOT Transformation



As we reported in recent weeks, the new entry plaza fountain has emerged from behind construction walls.

At night, the entry plaza fountain and its pylons which pay homage to those that originally stood in the park, are lit in colorful displays.

EPCOT leadership has said that nighttime fountain lighting will complement a new lighting scheme on Spaceship Earth in the near future.

Construction continues on World Showcase Lagoon for the new nighttime spectacular "Harmonious." The first of three large platforms was recently moved into place and can be seen from all around the Lagoon.

The large Harmonious platform is one of several that will become a "permanent" part of the Lagoon. By day, the platforms will function as a new central fountain.

The new platforms are very large and will change many views around World Showcase by both day and night.

Character cavalcades around World Showcase continue from time to time without a published schedule.

At France pavilion which, at some point this year will see the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, it seems there is even more Ratatouille themed merchandise now available.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



An interesting part of the new EPCOT entrance experience design is that the trees in the center planter largely block views of the new pylons and fountain from the park gates, and even some of Spaceship Earth. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Reminder: 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets Now Available

As we covered last week, Disney launched its 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket. The $199 plus tax ticket provides four days of park visits. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days through June 18, 2021 (but not at all on January 16-18, February 13-15, March 26-April 11, or May 28-31). The Park Hopper option can be added for $42.50/ticket plus tax.

There is also a 3-Day version (with same blockout dates) available for $179 plus tax (add $42.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

A 2-Day version is available to purchase and use only through March 11 (but not January 16-18 or February 13-15) for $149/tax (add $37.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

Like other ticket types, guests must also separately make Disney Park Pass reservations for a specific park each date they wish to use a Discover Disney Ticket (and, for Park Hopper, must visit that reserved park and may only Hop when that day's window opens subject to capacity).

This & That…

…Did you participate in the runDisney 2021 Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend? Want to share your experiences with us? We'd love to hear from you and share your accomplishments.

…Just down the road from Disney Springs, the Lake Buena Vista location of Portillo's plans to open on March 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Blvd. The Chicago-based restaurant's third Florida location (and first in the Orlando area) is well-known (especially by folks like your weekly Update writer who spent most of his life in Chicagoland) for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and chocolate cake. Indeed, my personal experience has been that the two existing Florida locations have created spot-on recreations of the Chicagoland restaurant experience (and getting those flavors right with Florida water is a challenge). Portillo's is offering an opportunity to register for a chance to attend a sneak peek on its website.



The new Portillo's will open on March 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Artist Concept Courtesy Portillo's.

…Speaking of Disney Springs itself, the Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew (coffee) location held its grand opening last weekend. It is located on The West Side near the Orange Garage pedestrian entrance closest to Splitsville.

We have the most “a-glaze-ing” news — @everglazed is now open at @DisneySprings! ✨🍩✨🍩 From delicious donuts to an amazing cold brew coffee selection, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a bite or sip of happiness. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ztlv52dG3g — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 6, 2021

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Members that book 4-night or more room reservations for arrivals through September 25, 2021, that also buy a non-discounted 4-day Walt Disney World theme park ticket will receive 2 extra days added to your ticket. The offer is valid for number of guests on Member’s eligible room reservation and the park tickets must be purchased in advance through Member Services. Like many DVC offers, this one requires that the Member be eligible for Membership Extras (own at least a specified number of points purchased directly from DVC as of a certain date). The park tickets will be valid for admission beginning on date selected as start date and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on ticket length and type. And, of course, until further notice, Disney Park Pass reservations are still required for the dates Members and their guests plan to use their tickets, and those reservations remain limited and subject to availability.

…REMINDER: Like the DVC ticket offer, as Disney Parks Blog announced, guests can receive two additional days park admission when they buy a non-discounted four-night/three-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels for arrivals most nights January 8 through September 25, 2021. Details are published on this page of DisneyWorld.com. (See more from our friends at Get Away Today below. Remember, that offer applies to non-discounted hotel stays; separately, Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights January 3 through April 17, 2021; and there are also some remaining 35% discount opportunities for the general public for the same time period.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

Follow @MousePlanet on...

Follow MousePlanet on Facebook:

Resorts Availability, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

Disney Resort Hotel reservations are available throughout 2021, and our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. Get Away Today can also assist you with the new Walt Disney World Resort offer we mentioned several times over the last few weeks that became available January 5: two free theme park days when you purchase at least a 4-night Disney Hotel stay and 3-Day Walt Disney World Resort tickets (the new offer is valid for vacation packages for travel through September 25, 2021, and does not apply to ticket-only orders). For all theme park ticket holders (day guests, resort guests, and Annual Passholders), though, for the foreseeable future, all guests are required to use the Disney Parks Pass System to reserve dates for guest park visits in addition to having a valid admission.

Get Away Today can also help you book other discounted Disney hotel stays for travel in 2021, including the continuing 35% discount on Disney Hotels for travel through April 17, 2021, which may be the better option for some guests traveling this spring. With Get Away Today's complimentary Price Monitoring, any time a special comes out, it will automatically price check it for each of its guests. If the new special is better, it will automatically apply the new savings and let the guest know. If it's not a better deal, we will leave everything as is, and keep our eyes peeled for future promotions that could save guests more.

You can get a vacation quote from Get Away Today here. You can also call 855-GET-AWAY during regular business hours (Monday - Friday 9am-5pm MT) and tell them MousePlanet sent you!

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today!.As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

Be sure to check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.