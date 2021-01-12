Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 20-25, 2021

Today, January 20, 2021, is the day that the United States of America inaugurates its 46th President, Joe Biden. Yesterday, I visited Magic Kingdom for the first time in 2021, and was surprised that The Hall of Presidents was still operating. I say surprised because, when I visited on January 18, 2017, The Hall had already closed for (what turned out to be a long) refurbishment for installation of the 45th President, Donald Trump. When I asked a cast member at the attraction's door whether The Hall will be open today, he told me that there had been no announcement. As I finalize the Update just before our usual publication time of 3 a.m. Eastern/12 a.m. Pacific, I see that My Disney Experience now lists The Hall of Presidents as currently closed for refurbishment.



On January 18, 2017, The Hall of Presidents closed for installation of the new show surrounding the January 20, 2017 innauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

It remains my strong belief that it was a mistake to ever have sitting U.S. Presidents speaking in the Hall in a theme park where we leave Today behind and enter the worlds of Yesterday, Tomorrow and Fantasy. As I wrote in the last Update for 2020, I hope, the next refurbishment corrects this nearly two decade long mistake by doing no more than acknowledging the present, and leaving the speaking roles to the Presidents of America's past that the consensus of park guests (and historians) view as great: Lincoln and Washington. That's the extent of our political coverage here in the Update: how the politics of today impacts a visit to Disney Parks.

Meanwhile, as Adrienne-Vincent Phoenix reported over the past week along with lots of other media outles, and again in yesterday's Disneyland Resort Update, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inability to reopen the Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland has ended its Annual Pass program in its current form. It is considering how a new program may be offered in the future, and, as an only occasional visitor to the other coast, I will not speculate on what that will look like. I note it here, however, because Walt Disney World Resort has maintained its Annual Pass program with the phased reopening of the Resort, but it has not resumed sales of NEW Annual Passes and has modified some of the benefits Passholders enjoy since the temporary closures occurred back in March. As readers (and those impacted) may recall, Disney did offer prorated refunds to Passholders that did not want to continue to hold a Pass to visit during the phased reopening, and extended the expiration date of Passes for those that did not cancel (the extension added additional months for the months the parks were closed and an additional month to at least some pass types for those that did not cancel). Active Passholders at Walt Disney World Resort are still able to renew them (but, obviously, they will not be able to obtain the 2-coast Disney Premier Passport).

The future of the Walt Disney World Annual Passport Program is not clear at this time, but it is unlikely to end as Disneyland's has given that the Florida parks continue to operate and likely will continue to do so. It is also important to keep in mind that, though Disneyland has strived to become an international vacation destination like its younger but much bigger East Coast sibling, Disneyland's guests have tended to be local or regional. Certainly, its Passholder-base historically has been much more weighted to locals than Walt Disney World. Indeed, many Disney Vacation Club Members purchase Walt Disney World Annual Passes of one kind or another; I was a Passholder living in Chicago for many more years than I've lived in Central Florida. When Disneyland resumes park operations at any level, I can imagine that the crush of local Passholders would be unmanageable on a whole lot of levels that could not be solved like the Florida Resort has by limiting the number of AP reservation slots available at each park each day in the Disney Park Pass system.



With the winter Holiday Season passed, and the brief typical uptick in crowd size over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend over, I decided the nearly 70° forecast Tuesday in January could be a fairly quiet day to visit Magic Kingdom as a local Annual Passholder. I made my Disney Park Pass reservation on Monday. Don't let the photo fool you, however: operating attractions in the afternoon on Tuesday generally had standby times between 30 and 60 minutes. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

For those considering a visit, remember, Walt Disney World Resort's phased reopening includes health and safety protocols: mandatory guest temperature checks, limited park capacity requiring guest use of the Disney Park Pass System to reserve a park visit (plus a valid ticket - and limited hours for park hopping for those with that benefit), heightened cleaning especially of high-touch areas, physical distancing, and enforced mandatory face coverings (except when eating and/or drinking while stationary and physically distanced from others not in your party). Be sure to check the My Disney Experience or DisneyWorld.com immediately before any planned visit for any last minute changes to phased reopening operations that may impact your visit.

Views From the "NEW" Magic Kingdom-Disney's Grand Floridian Resort Walkway

Way back in the 1990s, Walt Disney World Resort announced it was building a walkway all around Seven Seas Lagoon. It was even promoting paver stones that guests could "sponsor" that would be used to create this walkway. Those Walk Around the World pavers were, indeed, installed, but only from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and again around the entrance to Magic Kingdom. A walkway was not constructed connecting Grand Floridian with Magic Kingdom nor from the TTC to Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Fast forward to 2019, Walt Disney World announced the retirement of the Walk Around the World pavers as part of the reimagined entry experience from the TTC to Magic Kingdom. About the same time that work got underway, the Resort finally started constructing the bridges and pathways necessary to finally connect walkways at the entrance to Magic Kingdom with Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. Late last year, the work was completed, and guests can now walk all the way from main parking at the TTC to Magic Kingdom and back. Yesterday, I finally made my first ever walk from Magic Kingdom to Disney's Grand Floridian (and completed the walk all the way back to my car from there that I have taken many times over the years).



A new sign on the plaza (sort of) points to the new walkway from Magic Kingdom to the Grand Floridian Resort.

The entrance to the Walkway is between one of the Resort Launch docks and a wall alongside the Resort Monorail station.

The Walkway is a quiet escape from the bussle of Magic Kingdom, with the monorails passing on one side and Seven Seas Lagoon on the other.

The first of the two new bridges the Walkway crosses is near the highest point of the monorail beam (or so my memory says the 1970s version of the monorail spiel went).

The first bridge can be moved out of position so that the recently re-started Electrical Water Pageant barges can perform on Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake each night (weather permitting). The bridge provides a view of the backstage area where the Pageant is docked (and, apparently, the random Magic Kingdom watercraft like the Tom Sawyer raft).

The Walkway provides views not seen before of the monorails gliding along the treetops toward (as here) or away from Magic Kingdom with Cinderella Castle rising in the distance.

Approaching Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, the Walkway provides views of Disney's Contemporary Resort previously only available from watercraft on Seven Seas Lagoon.

The Walkway crosses a second new bridge (this one fixed in place) across a channel that branches off Seven Seas Lagoon just before reaching Grand Floridian.

For those staying at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, it may be quicker to walk the new Walkway from the park to the Resort rather than to take the monorail. After departing Magic Kingdom the Resort monorail visits the TTC and the other monorail resorts before arriving at Grand Floridian. When going from the Resort to the park, though, the monorail's next stop is Magic Kingdom.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



As the long-existing Walkway around Seven Seas Lagoon continues, the on-going refurbishment at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort comes into view. The Disney Vacation Club accommodations at the Resort and some of the other facilities there reamin open. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

New Passenger Compartment Physical Distancing Aboard Some of the Monorail Trains



With the phased reopening of the parks, monorail operations includes separating guests not traveling together so that they may maintain physical distancing.

Monorail Black now operates with physical barriers that create eight sections per car (four sections for each door). As the sign at boarding indicates, standing is no longer permitted.

All guests must still wear face coverings while riding the monorail.

During my previous monorail rides in November, the physical barier between the rows divided the train into two sections with only one party loaded in each section.

New markings on the ground at TTC assist guests when queuing for the monorail during the heavier-traveled hours (which I assume are around park opening).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views Around Magic Kingdom



Main Street Station is once again behind a construction scrim. It would not be surprising if this refurbishment is related to the park's upcoming 50th Anniversary. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Tomorrowland



The on-going construction in Tomorrowland for the new TRON Lightcycle / Run roller coaster attraction can be seen from all around the Magic Kingdom area, including across Seven Seas Lagoon.

The viewing area for the construction next to Fantasyland Station is now used as the extended-for-physical-distancing queue for The Barnstormer coaster.

The grid-like canopy over the track continues to take shape beyond the PeopleMover on the Tomorrowland side of the park.

The PeopleMover itself remains closed for refurbishment but was testing on the track in the afternoon yesterday.

A new (to me) "I Conquered the PeopleMover" hat (shown) and a PeopleMover-themed t-shirt (posted on our Instagram) are being sold in Tomorrowland Power & Light Co. (the Space Mountain exit/gift shop).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Characters Around the Park



The Mickey Mouse-led caravan travels through the park several times each day (without a published schedule). At other times, you may see the cast of that caravan, like here, at Main Street Station.

Gaston rides the parade route on horseback as part of a Fantasyland-themed caravan from time to time.

This Fantasyland caravan included Peter Pan, Alice, Tigger and....

Aladdin and Mary Poppins (though neither usually appear in Fantasyland).

Princess Merida from "Brave" also rides on horseback along the parade route as part of a princess caravan from time to time.

Tiana and Rapunzel ride the gazebo float in this caravan.

The castle-themed parade float that has been a part of Magic Kingdom parades since at least the park's 25th anniversary celebration features lots of Disney princesses, each separated from one another by six feet or more. The Fairy Godmother joins the princesses on the float.

Eeyore rides down Main Street aboard a trolley.

Chip and Dale wave to guests from an upper-level walkway between Frontierland and Adventureland.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Cinderella's Coach (without the princess) is available for a Disney PhotoPass photo opportunity in Fantasyland. It has been a non-character photo opportunity around New Year's Eve for quite a few years (this year, for the first time in many years, I did not personally visit Magic Kingdom at year-end, so I am not sure when it was set up). Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Rivers of America Refurbishment Continues



Rivers of America has not been refilled since my last visits to the park in November.

The dry riverbed exposes the track the Liberty Belle paddle-wheeler uses to travel around Tom Sawyer Island (which, obviously, remains closed to guests).

The contractor's vans (which are quite out of theme with Frontierland) do provide a sense of just how shallow the water of the Rivers of America is even when it is filled.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Reminder: 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets Now Available

As we covered as the year began, Disney launched its 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket. The $199 plus tax ticket provides four days of park visits. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days through June 18, 2021 (but not at all on January 16-18, February 13-15, March 26-April 11, or May 28-31). The Park Hopper option can be added for $42.50/ticket plus tax.

There is also a 3-Day version (with same blockout dates) available for $179 plus tax (add $42.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

A 2-Day version is available to purchase and use only through March 11 (but not January 16-18 or February 13-15) for $149/tax (add $37.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

Like other ticket types, guests must also separately make Disney Park Pass reservations for a specific park each date they wish to use a Discover Disney Ticket (and, for Park Hopper, must visit that reserved park and may only Hop when that day's window opens subject to capacity).

This & That…

…In early February, "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" will debut as a new exhibit inside The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT. It will feature Joe Gardner from the recently released Disney-Pixar movie Soul which is now available to subscribers on the Disney+ streaming service.



Walt Disney Imagineering's Carmen Smith discusses the new exhibit debuting in February at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

…Spice Road Table at EPCOT has a new menu of Small Plate Mediterranean offerings. Read more details on Disney Parks Blog. Unfortunately, Tangerine Cafe, the quick service location at Morocco pavilion remains closed.

…And speaking of EPCOT, some of the construction walls around the new plaza at France pavilion leading to Remy's Ratatouille Adventure came down this weekend, and now provide access to the new restrooms in that area. If you would like to know a bit more about the new details that can be seen in this area of the park, Orlando Sentinel shares what its Dewayne Bevil spotted so far. While now expected to open in 2021, there has still been no date announced for the attraction's opening or the new food locations in and around the area where the walls have been removed.

…Free whiskey with purchase? Yes, next Monday, January 25, is National Irish coffee Day and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs is celebrating with a special offer for its traditional Coffee: "You buy the coffee, the whiskey is on us!" Other coffee-based cocktails are also on the menu every day at Raglan Road which is now serving daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

…The Baby Boy Rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom this past October has been named Ranger in honor of wildlife rangers who protect the species around the world. Ranger's mom, Kendi, and her pregnancy were featured on the Disney+ original series "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" which is still available for viewing by Disney+ subscribers.



The rhino keeper team at Disney's Animal Kingdom put together a video of Ranger's first milestones and revealing his name. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

…The Disney children's hospitals program is bringing a little magic and joy to three Central Florida children's hospitals. AdventHealth for Children, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Nemours Children's Hospital have officially introduced Disney's program elements into their hospital experience including interactive play spaces, whimsical murals, care packages and more that bring beloved Disney stories to life and provide moments of joy and inspiration to seriously ill children and their families. The reimagined spaces will positively impact thousands of children and families in Central Florida and beyond, and they are just one part of Disney's overall focus to deliver magic in children's hospitals around the globe.

…The first release of Disney nuiMOs plush featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Stitch and Angel plus outfits and accessories was yesterday, January 19, 2021. Originally lunched in Disney stores in Japan and China, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland, these plush characters get their name from the Japanese words nuigurumi meaning plush, and moderu meaning model. As the launch of the outfits and accessories shows, they're meant to be customizable "to be an extension of one's self with the flexibility to change one's looks to suit their unique personality and taste." More new accessories, outfits and plush will be released on the first Monday of each month, beginning February 1, including co-brands with Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, Ashley Eckstein, Disney Artist Wes Jenkins and more. Releases are available on shopDisney.com, Disney stores and at Walt Disney World Resort. They continue to be available at Disney stores in Japan, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland. They will be coming to Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris at a later date.



Celebrity stylist Maeve Reily created four signature Disney nuiMOs looks for Mickey and Minnie for the launch. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Members that book 4-night or more room reservations for arrivals through September 25, 2021, that also buy a non-discounted 4-day Walt Disney World theme park ticket will receive 2 extra days added to your ticket. The offer is valid for number of guests on Member’s eligible room reservation and the park tickets must be purchased in advance through Member Services. Like many DVC offers, this one requires that the Member be eligible for Membership Extras (own at least a specified number of points purchased directly from DVC as of a certain date). The park tickets will be valid for admission beginning on date selected as start date and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on ticket length and type. And, of course, until further notice, Disney Park Pass reservations are still required for the dates Members and their guests plan to use their tickets, and those reservations remain limited and subject to availability.

…Disney Vacation Club also unveiled its new 30th anniversary logo and its newest line of customizable merchandise. It is available on shopDisney.com.

…REMINDER: Like the DVC ticket offer, as Disney Parks Blog announced, guests can receive two additional days park admission when they buy a non-discounted four-night/three-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels for arrivals most nights January 8 through September 25, 2021. Details are published on this page of DisneyWorld.com. (See more from our friends at Get Away Today below. Remember, that offer applies to non-discounted hotel stays; separately, Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights January 3 through April 17, 2021; and there are also some remaining 35% discount opportunities for the general public for the same time period.

…Walt Disney World Golf will offer a series of four-week Junior Golf Clinics this February and March led by its PGA of America Pros. Clinics will be held on Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays at Disney's Palm, Magnolia and Oak Trail golf courses. For more information, visit the Walt Disney World Golf Blog.

…The new Portillo's restaurant featuring Chicago-style Hot Dogs and Italian Beef sandwiches and more opening in Lake Buena Vista on March 2 is now hiring. Visit Portillos.com/careers or visit the nearby Residence Inn, 11450 Marbella Palm Court, Orlando, FL 32836, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an open interview session.

…And congratulations to Give Kids the World Village on its January 17 reopening and getting back to fulfilling its mission of serving critically ill children and their families.

