Fun at Home Show #33 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream Starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Stream Along With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

Tonight, we salute the upcoming 20th Anniversary of the opening of Disney California Adventure. "Fun at Home" MousePlanet LIVE! stream: Show #33 brings together our gang of MousePlanet regulars to chat about that little park that sits where Disneyland's parking lot used to be and, of course, a bunch of other things Disney.

The show starts at our regular time tonight, Wednesday, February 3, 2020: 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific. Please join us!



Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Disney California, see some photos from 2001 as our LIVE stream begins just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific with a pre-show featuring. If you load this page before showtime, you may need to reload to see the stream. A replay will be available here after the show concludes.

Want us to share some other resource or entertainments on an upcoming LIVE show? Let us know.