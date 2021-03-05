Disneyland Resort Update for March 8 – 14, 2021

Disneyland; SoCal Theme Parks Given Green Light to Reopen as Early as April 1

Disneyland could welcome California residents back onto Main Street, U.S.A. in time for Easter under new guidelines released last Friday by the State of California, though insiders say the company likely won't move to reopen the gates quite that fast.

Under the latest update to the state's "Blueprint to a Safer Economy," California theme parks may open at a greatly reduced capacity on April 1, provided their home county is in the red (substantial) tier of the state's color-coded system.

Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock responded to the news Friday:

"We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community. With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon."

Orange County, home to the Disneyland Resort, just missed qualifying to move to the red tier this week. Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s chief health officer said earlier in the week, "I’m pretty optimistic that two weeks from now we’ll be able to enter the red tier."

Once the county meets that goal, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure could reopen at 15% capacity, albeit with quite a few restrictions. For starters, admission would be limited to California residents only, and visitors must purchase tickets online and in advance of their visit. There would be no on-site ticket sales, and no sales to non-residents.

Ticket sales would be limited to small groups of 10 people or fewer, from no more than 3 households. In addition to masking and other social distancing measures required of all visitors, groups are not to mix with other groups.

Indoor attractions would be capped at 15% of capacity, with a limit to how long people could remain indoors. At this time we do not know the impact this will have on longer indoor rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and "it's a small world," or theater-style attractions like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Mickey's PhilharMagic. It's also unclear if indoor performances at the Hyperion Theater or the Disney Junior Dance Party could reopen.

While restaurants in red tier counties are permitted to operate their dining rooms at 25% capacity, the guidelines for theme parks specifically state that there is no indoor dining in the red tier. It appears indoor dining is permitted at theme park restaurants once the home county enters the orange (moderate) tier.

Theme parks could increase attendance and indoor operation to 25% capacity after the county moves into the orange (moderate) tier, and to 35% if the county met the standard to move into the yellow (minimal) tier. However, attendance will still be limited to in-state visitors as long as a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health is still in effect.

Following the announcement Friday, California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) Executive Director Erin Guerrero issued a statement saying:

“Today’s announcement from the Newsom Administration is very encouraging news for California’s amusement parks. Parks now have a framework to safely and responsibly reopen. We appreciate the Administration’s willingness to work with the State’s theme on the finer details of the plan so parks can responsibly reopen soon, putting people safely back to work and reinvigorating local economies.”

The state also announced on Friday that fans can attend outdoor concerts and sporting events starting April 1, with attendance at those events capped at 20% of capacity. That met with approval from Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu, who issued a statement saying, "Everyone should feel comfortable and confident coming back to Anaheim."

Corrected: A statement from @MayorHarrySidhu regarding today's announcement that, effective April 1, Disneyland will be allowed to reopen at 15 percent capacity in red Tier 2, and Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 20 percent capacity. pic.twitter.com/S1VfpJxbLa — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) March 5, 2021

Friday's announcement capped off a week of major changes in the state's COVID-19 response. In the past few days, the state has eased the rules to allow counties to more quickly move into less-restrictive tiers, moved seven Northern California counties from the most-restrictive purple (widespread) into the red tier, and approved all high school sports to be resume competition.

California governor Gavin Newsom also signed a $6.6 billion package aimed at reopening schools, and on Friday celebrated a milestone of 10 million vaccines administered in the state.

The announcement also comes days before the Governor's third State of the State Address to the California Legislature, and amid a growing recall effort which could see him replaced in office.

While Disney has yet to give a hint as to their reopening plans, the possibility of an April 1 reopening seems unlikely for a number of reasons. When Disney expanded Downtown Disney operations into Disney California Adventure, it took nearly a month to recall, schedule and retrain the workers needed to open the handful of shops and eateries that were part of that opening. Recalling enough cast members to staff both theme parks and get them ready to reopen will likely take much longer.

There's also the question of whether Disney would push to reopen at a 15% capacity limit, or if it would make more sense to target reopening once Orange County enters the enters the orange (moderate) tier and can operate at 25% capacity with indoor dining. Most of Orange County's COVID-19 metrics already meet the requirements of the orange tier, with only adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 still well above the target. The could enter the orange tier by the end of April if the metrics continue to improve at their current rate.

Finally, opening before April 19 would require Disney to either refund or otherwise manage the tickets sold just last week to the Touch of Disney event currently planned to run March 18 - April 19. at Disney California Adventure.

Fans snap up tickets to A Touch of Disney

It took just eight hours for Disney fans to snap up tickets for A Touch of Disney, the new "limited-capacity ticketed experience" that debuts at Disney California Adventure on Thursday, March 18. The $75 tickets soldout quickly even though Disney added dates to the original offering by extending the available dates by two weeks, through April 19.

Tickets include parking, admission, a $25 dining card, and unlimited PhotoPass downloads from the event day, but the real draw may just have been the opportunity to get some sense of normalcy as we approach the one-year anniversary of the California theme parks closing due to COVID-19.

While the sale was certainly successful from Disney's standpoint, it wasn't without its troubles. Disney would not disclose what time on March 4 the tickets would go on sale leaving would-be ticket buyers to constantly check the Disneyland website for updates. Tickets finally went on sale at 9:00 a.m.—but shortly thereafter, Disney posted a message that it was unable to process more orders, and that virtual queue had been paused. Sales eventually resumed, and the company posted an updated of its decision to released two additional weeks of tickets due to the strong demand.

By 5:00 pm., tickets were sold out, with some buyers—including this writer—left empty-handed after an eight-hour wait. Others reported that they had been able to log in and purchase tickets with a much shorter wait throughout the day, so there definitely seems to have been a glitch that prevented many customers from successfully navigating the virtual queue.

For those who were able to secure tickets to the event, the next challenge comes on March 11 when Disney opens reservations for table-service dining at the Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining. These reservations are available only to those who already hold tickets to A Taste of Disney

If you didn't get a ticket to the event, keep in mind that the current expansion of Downtown Disney into Buena Vista Street comes to an end effective March 14, and this is the final week of access to Buena Vista Street without an event or theme park ticket. Downtown Disney will remain open seven days a week.

Disney said additional dates for A Touch of Disney would be released on a rolling basis as the event is extended, but last week's announcement about theme park reopening may mean April 19 is the final day after all.

While Disney was selling tickets to its first festival event of the COVID era, Knott's Berry Farm was launching its latest offering, The Taste of Boysenberry Festival.

Universal Studios Hollywood last week announced its own A Taste of Universal event, running on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting this Friday, March 12. Admission to this event is $44 to $49 for ages 10 and up, depending on date selected. Each ticket provides samples of up to five of the food and beverage options offered throughout the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets for children 3 to 9 are $20, and come with three tastings. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets are limited each day to control crowd size, and must be purchased in advance. A Taste of Universal is currently scheduled to run through April 4, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon art debuts in Downtown Disney



Disney artist and Imagineer Xiao Qing Chen designed this new art installation for Downtown Disney. Photo courtesy Disney.

In commemoration of the premiere of Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney artist and Imagineer Xiao Qing Chen created an original art installation for Downtown Disney. The mural is on display outside the former ESPN Zone building. The Malaysian-born Qing says she drew inspiration for the piece from the art of Batik, and says, "This piece is about mutual respect and acceptance."

Join the "Taste of Virtual CHOC Walk" live cooking demo

Get your aprons and pixie dust ready, and join CHOC supporters on Saturday, March 20, at 10:00 a.m. for a LIVE cooking demo—Disney style!



Join author Marcy Carriker Smothers for a live cooking demo on March 20. Photo courtesy of CHOC.

In this 75-minute webinar, culinary expert Marcy Carriker Smothers, author of Eat Like Walt, introduces you to fun Disney inspired snacks that you can make with the whole family. Just in time to get your menu ready for the Virtual CHOC Walk Celebration on Saturday, May 22. Don’t miss this taste-tempting event!



Date:

Saturday, March 20, 2021

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Location:

CHOC Walk Website Livestream

Visit the event website to receive an invitation with full webinar details

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Avengers Campus expansion – under construction. Originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car. Many Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries closed in December, 2020 to comply with the State of California's then-current stay at home orders, and are now reopening in the wake of updated guidance. The information below was accurate at press time, but it is subject to change without notice. These Downtown Disney restaurants are open: Ballast Point Brewing Company

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

Earl of Sandwich

Jamba

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Salt & Straw

Starbucks West

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe

Wetzels Pretzels These Downtown Disney restaurants have not announced reopening dates: Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

La Brea Bakery Cafe

La Brea Bakery Express

Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Starbucks East

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Some of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel, and others just closed up shop for good. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings and spaces. Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Asian Street Eats – closed at the start of 2021 Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – May 2, 2021

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

A Touch of Disney – Begins March 18. Tickets through April 19 are sold out.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

