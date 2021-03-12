Legacy Passholders: Do This Before Your Next Visit to the Disneyland Resort

In order to continue receiving annual passholder discounts, Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders need to make an important update to the Disneyland smartphone app.

Disney created the Legacy Passholder designation in February after ending its long-running annual passport program. The designation applies to those who held active Passports when the Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The company said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders for some time, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced.

Until now, Legacy Passholders only had to show their physical annual pass to receive the discount, but that's about to end. Starting March 16, Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities.



Are you a Legacy Passholder and planning to shop 'til you drop in Downtown Disney? Make sure to update the Disneyland app before you visit. Photo by Todd Pickering.

The good news is that Disney will automatically upload this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. It may take a few days to appear, so passholders should verify that the discount ticket is on their app before making purchases.

If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app to receive your ticket code

Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so. These passholders will receive an email from Disney with a unique Legacy Passholder discount ticket code and directions on how to link their pass to their Disneyland app, but it may take a few weeks for those emails to come. If you're one of these passholders and are planning a visit to the Disneyland Resort before you get the email (for example, to attend the Touch of Disney event that begins this Thursday), contact Disney directly for assistance before you visit. Contact passholder member services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature via the Disneyland app.

Once linked, Legacy Passholders can use their discount on qualifying purchases when using mobile order and mobile checkout on the Disneyland app.

Passholders may notice that the digital discount ticket has an expiration date of April 30, 2021. We've been assured this was just a programming requirement, and not the end date of the discount, or an indication of when Disney's new program may be announced. Visit the Legacy Passholder discount page on the Disneyland website for the most recent information on available discounts.