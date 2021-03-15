Disneyland Resort Update for March 22 – 28, 2021

News and Views

Disneyland Resort Sets April 30 Reopening Date

More than a year after the theme parks closed their gates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are set to reopen on April 30, 2021. Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement Wednesday morning during an appearance on CNBC.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel will reopen on April 29, followed by the reopening of the Disney Vacation Club portion of that property on May 2. Disney said it will announce reopening plans for the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at a later date. Reservations have not yet opened for the Grand Californian Hotel.



Disney fans will soon get to enjoy this view as part of normal park operations, when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

In a Disney Parks Blog post, the company says it will "manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance." Further, state guidelines limit admission to California residents only. There will be no on-site ticket sales, and no sales to non-residents.

Ticket sales will be limited to small groups of up to 10 people, from no more than three households. In addition to masking and other social distancing measures required of all visitors, groups are not to mix with other groups. Disney has not given any indication of when tickets will go on sale, and we expect the demand for admission to be extremely strong.

Under guidelines released by the State of California, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be limited to 15% capacity as long as Orange County, California remains in the red (substantial) tier of the state's color-coded system.

Indoor attractions will be capped at 15% of capacity, with a limit to how long people could remain indoors. The state has yet to issue detailed guidelines for theme park operations, and we don't know what impact the rules might have on longer indoor rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and "it's a small world," or theater-style attractions like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Mickey's PhilharMagic. It's also unclear whether indoor performances at the Hyperion Theater or the Disney Junior Dance Party can reopen at this time.

Last week, Disney updated the official Disneyland.com website to reflect many of the same operational changes in effect since Walt Disney World reopened last summer. As expected, a number of services will not be offered when the theme parks reopen, including:

Fastpass

Disney MaxPass

Magic Morning

Extra Magic Hour

Parades

Nighttime Spectaculars (World of Color; Fantasmic)

Character meet-and-greets

However, Disney says "Beloved characters will pop up in new ways and sometimes in unexpected places as they remain mindful of physical distancing."



Goofy and Max go fishing in the Pacific Wharf area during A Touch of Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

While restaurants in red tier counties are permitted to operate their dining rooms at 25% capacity, the guidelines for theme parks specifically state that there is no indoor dining in the red tier for theme park restaurants. It appears that indoor dining will be permitted at theme park restaurants when the home county enters the orange (moderate) tier, and Disney has already begun to recall cast members who work in table-service restaurants.

If Orange County moves to the orange (moderate) tier by April 30, park managers could increase attendance and indoor operation to 25% capacity. This would further increase to 35% if the county meets the standard to move into the yellow (minimal) tier. Most of Orange County's COVID-19 metrics already meet the requirements of the orange tier, and it is highly likely the county will qualify for the less-restrictive tier by the time the parks reopen.



Avengers Campus will not open with the theme parks on April 30, but visitors can catch a few glimpses inside the new land from around Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Regardless of tier, attendance will still be limited to in-state visitors as long as a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health is still in effect.

The past year has seen a number of changes at the Disneyland Resort, with a new Avengers Campus almost complete in Disney California Adventure, a refurbishment of the Disneyland Hotel underway, and the re-imagining of the classic Snow White attraction in Fantasyland. Snow White's Enchanted Wish will reopen on April 30 with Disneyland park, but Marvel fans will have to wait a while longer to step foot into the Avengers Campus.



Avengers Campus will not open with the theme parks on April 30, but visitors can catch a few glimpses inside the new land from around Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Quinjet is just visible from outside the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

A Touch of Disney serves up a taste of the new normal

Disney kicked off the A Touch of Disney event last week, giving fans a first chance to experience almost the entire Disney California Adventure park—albeit without rides—in over a year.

Admission is $75 per person, much more expensive than similar events now happening at Knott's Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood. Despite the price difference, the entire run of the event sold out in 8 hours when tickets went on sale earlier this month, even after Disney extended the original run date by two weeks.

One day after A Touch of Disney tickets sold out, the state of California announced that theme parks could reopen as early as April 1, making it almost certain Disney would not extend the event beyond April 19. So it was a surprise to receive an invitation from Disney a week later to attend the opening day of A Touch of Disney. Disney certainly didn't need any additional publicity for a sold-out, hopefully never-to-be-repeated event, but this did present an opportunity for the company to showcase how it has implemented Covid safety protocols on the west coast in advance of Disneyland's reopening.

We attended Thursday's opening with two goals: to give our readers who already had A Touch of Disney tickets an idea of what to expect during their visit, and also to take a first-hand look at Disney's new normal.

Although the theme parks have been closed for more than a year, the Disneyland Resort has drawn relatively large crowds several times since July—first with the reopening of Downtown Disney, then the debut of the Backlot Premiere Shop in Stage 17 and the expansion of Downtown Disney into Buena Vista Street, and most recently, the opening of the Star Wars Trading Post in the former Rainforest Cafe. For this reason it was surprising to see Disney fumble crowd control for the opening of A Touch of Disney.



Visitors wait their turn to enter A Touch of Disney on opening day. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney opened the Mickey and Friends parking structure to event guests at 11:30 a.m. for a noon start time, which wasn't enough time for new arrivals to park, pass through health and security screenings, and then walk the quarter-mile tram route to the esplanade between theme parks. Once there, visitors joined a line that snaked around and between the ticket booths before finally leading to the main entrance gates.

Once to the gates, park entry was slowed considerably because for each guest, cast members had to scan the admission ticket, take a photo, and then scan a separate voucher to issue the $25 dining card. In our case, we arrived at the parking structure just before it opened, and it took 80 minutes to get from parking toll booth to standing on Buena Vista Street. Later arrivals said the line to enter the park backed up onto the tram route itself.



A sign at the parking structure warns visitors that advance reservations are required to enter the theme parks. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Those who entered the resort from the Harbor Boulevard entrance or though Downtown Disney skipped the parking structure hassle, and were even allowed into DCA a half hour before the event's scheduled start time. Keep this in mind if you have one of the earliest lunch reservations at Carthay Circle Lounge or Lamplight Lounge.

Once inside the park, the event is essentially a scaled-down version of the theme park's popular California Food & Wine Festival, with fewer festival marketplace booths and no live musical entertainment. Most of the food items are returning favorites from previous events, or are menu items brought over from Disneyland for the occasion. It's novel to be able to snack on a Banyan Skewer or a Monte Cristo sandwich inside Disney California Adventure, but Disney didn't push the culinary boundaries with these menu selections.



A Touch of Disney tickets include a $25 Disney dining card. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The $25 dining card included with the event ticket is valid only on food and non-alcoholic beverages, and can be used with Disney's mobile order system. Disney is very strongly pushing mobile order as a contactless way to order and pay for your food during the event, and in fact doesn't offer direct purchases from the six Festival Marketplace booths. Customers who want to order from those locations without using the Disneyland app must go to one of two Marketplace Cashier locations to place their order, and then take the receipt back to the marketplace booth to collect their food.

Mobile ordering works quite well in most situations. However, we noticed that some of the most popular locations had a much longer wait when using mobile orders than if you just ordered in person from the marketplace cashier.

In the example below, an order placed through the Disneyland app at 1:49 p.m. wouldn't be ready until an hour later. At that same time, the line to order and pay at the marketplace cashier was about 25 minutes, and there was no need to wait for a "return window" before collecting the order from the booth.



The Golden Dreams marketplace was one of the most popular, and often had an hour or longer wait. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Due to physical distancing requirements, lines may look longer than they really are, but it was still a decent wait to pick up a mobile order from Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

We experienced several other instances where the wait for a mobile order was 60 to 90 minutes, and many where there was either no wait at all, or the wait was shorter than the line at the marketplace cashier. You definitely need to pay attention to the two different options and use the one that's fastest for that location.

As promised, the Disney characters do appear throughout the event, in physically distanced ways. Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto take turns waving to fans from the Silly Symphony Swings loading platform, while Goofy and Max go fishing from a balcony in the Pacific Wharf area. Chip, Dale, and Donald can be spotted in the Grizzly Peak area, though in the case of Donald they took the physical distancing thing perhaps too far.



Mickey Mouse waves to the crowd from the Silly Symphony Swings platform during A Touch of Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Dale collects acorns in a field in the Grizzly Peak area. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney also set up a number of photo opportunities around the theme park, some staffed with PhotoPass photographers, but many more just available for guests to take their own photos. With unlimited PhotoPass downloads—a featured perk of the event—we expected to see more staffed photo locations around the parks.



Donald waves to visitors from the balcony of a suite at Disney's Grand Californian hotel. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Luigi's ride vehicles are available for photo ops. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A variety of photo opportunities are staged around the festival, including on the side of this marketplace booth. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

For more thoughts about A Touch of Disney, be sure to watch a replay of our opening day livestream (below), and check out our MousePlanet Twitter feed.

MousePlanet LIVE! at...A Touch of Disney at Disney California Adventure.

While A Touch of Disney may have been a touch less than we expected, the Covid-19 protocols were everything we hoped for and more. Disney has been operating the four Florida theme parks for more than nine months, and it seems that the best practices from that operation have been put into place in Anaheim.



Cast members in face masks and shields stand behind plexiglass barriers at the L.A. Style marketplace booth. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney has physical distancing markers nearly everywhere, and we saw cast members adding more markers and adjusting traffic flow where needed. There wasn't a situation where we felt an area was too crowded, or where visitors were forced too close to one another. Even in situations where there were more people than Disney had set up markers to handle, park visitors were very conscientious about maintaining distancing and forming safe lines.



Plexiglas barriers are set up at the Games of the Boardwalk to keep players distanced from one another. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Physical distancing markers and one-way traffic flow keep visitors safely moving through Smokejumper's Grill. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney installed plexiglass dividers seemingly anywhere two unrelated people could be expected to interact, even placing panels between the stools at the Games of the Boardwalk. Cast members at food service locations wear gloves and face shields, and there are also plexiglass panels at every counter. Large sections of the park have been devoted to outdoor dining, with plenty of tables for patrons to stop and eat at a safe distance from others.



Paradise Park is set up with well-spaced tables where visitors can stop and eat. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Tables and chairs are set up along the performance corridor to provide seating for festival diners. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Many Disney California Adventure gift shops are operating with the same Covid-19 protocols in place since Downtown Disney reopened in July, though the very smallest stores are simply shuttered at this time. Several of the outdoor shopping kiosks have been expanded with a larger selection of merchandise.

Of course the rides were not open during A Touch of Disney, and so we didn't get to see how Disney would apply Covid-19 protocols to ride operations. But from what we saw thus far, we feel optimistic about the theme park opening.

…If they could just get people parked and into the parks a whole lot faster.

Watch the first public Cars Land lighting moment of 2021 on our Instagram page.



Luxo Jr. shines atop the Pixar Pier entrance gate. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors enjoy the neon lights in Cars Land for the first time in a year. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Legacy Passholders: Do This Before Your Next Visit to the Disneyland Resort

In order to continue receiving annual passholder discounts, Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders need to make an important update in their Disneyland smartphone app.

Disney created the Legacy Passholder designation in February after ending its long-running annual passport program. The designation applies to those who held active Passports when the Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The company said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders for some time, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced.

Until now, Legacy Passholders only had to show their physical annual pass to receive the discount, but that's about to end. Starting March 16, Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities.



Legacy Passholders can pick up this magnet and button set at a special photo location in Paradise Gardens during A Touch of Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The good news is that Disney will automatically associate this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. It may take a few days to appear, so passholders should verify that the digital discount ticket linked to their account is in their app before making purchases.

If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app to receive your ticket code

Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so. These passholders will receive an email from Disney with a unique Legacy Passholder discount ticket code and directions on how to link their pass to their Disneyland app, but it may take a few weeks for those emails to come. If you're one of these passholders and are planning a visit to the Disneyland Resort before you get the email (for example, to attend the Touch of Disney event that begins this Thursday), contact Disney directly for assistance before you visit. Contact passholder member services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature via the Disneyland app.

Once linked, Legacy Passholders can use their discount on qualifying purchases when using mobile order and mobile checkout on the Disneyland app.

Passholders may notice that the digital discount ticket has an expiration date of April 30, 2021. We've been assured this was just a programming requirement, and not the end date of the discount, or an indication of when Disney's new program may be announced. Visit the Legacy Passholder discount page on the Disneyland website for the most recent information on available discounts.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Avengers Campus expansion – under construction. Originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Parking – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car.

Mickey and Friends parking structure – open only during the A Touch of Disney event. Parking is $25. Many Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries closed in December, 2020 to comply with the State of California's then-current stay at home orders, and are now reopening in the wake of updated guidance. The information below was accurate at press time, but it is subject to change without notice. These Downtown Disney restaurants are open: Ballast Point Brewing Company

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

Earl of Sandwich

Jamba

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Salt & Straw

Starbucks West

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe

Wetzels Pretzels These Downtown Disney restaurants have not announced reopening dates: Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

La Brea Bakery Cafe

La Brea Bakery Express

Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Starbucks East

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Some of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel, and others just closed up shop for good. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings and spaces. Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Asian Street Eats – closed at the start of 2021 Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Hotel unit scheduled to reopen April 29, 2021. Disney Vacation Club unit scheduled to open May 2, 2021. Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced

Resort Events

2021-2022

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – May 2, 2021

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

A Touch of Disney – Begins March 18. Tickets through April 19 are sold out.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing to Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, April 12. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

