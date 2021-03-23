Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 30 - April 5, 2021

Writer's Note, News & Views (Combined)

In other years, given a quiet news week for Walt Disney World Resort at this time of year, I would still be able to fill our Update with photos around the Resort, and, more than likely, lots of blue sky and sunshine at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Unfortunately, times are a bit different, and while the Taste of version of the Festival is underway, and I have been over a couple of times already, I did not make it over this week.

I don't even have the luck of the calendar to do an April Fools edition of the Update, but maybe some of our readers were left scratching their heads with the Anaheim Produce photo that graces the cover of the Update. It's my little nod to accepting that Disneyland Resort news dominates right now, and, indeed, it's a photo I took two years ago at Disney's Hollywood Studios from a spot along Sunset Boulevard where you can catch a couple of nods to the park's relatives out on the West Coast.



For those that thought I inadvertently included a Disneyland Resort photo in our Walt Disney World Resort Update (or was going for an April Fools moment), nope: this is a Food & Beverage location on Sunset Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Anyway, factoring in to why I am not able to get over to the parks quite as much during this on-going global pandemic is the fact that the Spring Break "Season" really does continue here in Central Florida. Plenty of folks are taking their Spring Breaks, and, indeed, park operating hours extend later into the evenings all the way until the middle of April (Magic Kingdom is open until 9 p.m. and EPCOT until 11 p.m., for example). Disney Park Pass Reservations, particularly for day-ticket purchasers and Resort Guests remain scarce for awhile, with Passholders that are not blocked out by Pass type having a bit more availability than earlier in March.

Remember, though, that even as more folks get vaccinated, Disney's enhanced health and safety protocols remain in place. Attendance is still limited by caps below maximum park capacity (it has never been publicly disclosed whether the announced 35% cap level has been increased or is calculated differently based on operating hours or other factors). Disney still requires guests on Disney property, and, particularly in the parks, resort hotels, and at Disney Springs, properly wear face coverings except when eating or drinking while stationary be sure to check the My Disney Experience or DisneyWorld.com immediately before any planned visit for any last minute changes to phased reopening operations that may impact your visit. For those of you considering a visit in the near-term or more-distant future, our travel partner Get Away Today can help you with reservations up to 500 days in advance. More on that below.

And, before we get on to the news, wishing you a happy Passover, Holy Week, Easter, or whatever you celebrate!

Main Street Confectionery and The Chapeau Close For Refurbishment

As Magic Kingdom spiffs up ahead of the park's 50th Anniversary and "The World's Most Magical Celebration," the Main Street Confectionery and its neighbor, The Chapeau, are closed for refurbishment with some of their usual "goodies" now being sold elsewhere in the park. Disney Parks Blog reports that many Main Street Confectionery treats are now available at Emporium and Main Street Cinema; Disney hats (including ears) are available at Box Office Gifts inside Town Square Theater; collectibles and artwork are at Bonjour! Village Gifts.



Main Street Confectionery and The Chapeau have closed for a refurbishment that will result in an "expanded layout with more room to shop and interactive opportunities to customize your confections like never before." Image courtesy Disney Parks.

First-Ever Walt Disney World Resort Specialty Florida License Plate Design Unveiled

Florida car owners can choose from dozens of different license plate designs. With "The World's Most Magical Celebration" getting underway on October 1, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled its own design featuring the "EARidencent" 50th anniversary castle logo on a royal blue background inspired by the new color scheme of Cinderella Castle.

We’re revealing the first-ever @WaltDisneyWorld Resort specialty license plate ✨🚘 in honor of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” 100% of proceeds benefit @MakeAWishCNFL. Interested Florida car owners: https://t.co/ANdWn0nOPw #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/28xz863j6g — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 23, 2021

Presale vouchers are now available for $25 plus state administration fees. The proceeds of the license plate sales benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida. Presale vouchers must be purchased from local County Tax Collector's Offices, license plate agencies across the State, or online through the Orange County Tax Collector's Office.

In order for the State of Florida to begin manufacturing any specialty license plate, the State must first receive 3,000 presale voucher orders. As of last night, the State reports over 1,800 vouchers sold for the Walt Disney World Resort design.

Reminder: 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets Now Available

As the year began, Disney launched its 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket. The $199 plus tax ticket provides four days of park visits. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days through June 18, 2021 (but is currently on blockout through April 11, and will be again May 28-31). The Park Hopper option can be added for $42.50/ticket plus tax.

There is also a 3-Day version (with same blockout dates) available for $179 plus tax (add $42.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

Like other ticket types, guests must also separately make Disney Park Pass reservations for a specific park each date they wish to use a Discover Disney Ticket (and, for Park Hopper, must visit that reserved park and may only Hop when that day's window opens subject to capacity).

This & That…

…As Women's History Month comes to a close, Disney Parks Blog salutes the four women that now head the four Walt Disney World theme parks and the resort's vice president of security. Each of the parks' leaders took on their respective current role within the past year.

For the first time in @WaltDisneyWorld history, all four theme parks are led by women! Learn more about the exceptional women leading and protecting the magic in our parks: https://t.co/dKLpd5b9w2 #WomensHistoryMonth #WomenBehindTheMagic #WDWCastMember #WDW pic.twitter.com/4MISc8LhfM — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 26, 2021

…Walt Disney World Golf Pro Shops now offer new 20-ounce Titleist® insulated tumblers for your hot and cold beverages. Each tumbler features one of eight Disney character-inspired images on one side (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Jiminy Cricket, Grumpy, and Chip 'n Dale), and the Titleist logo on the other. For those that can't make it to the Pro Shops but are interested in the tumblers or other Walt Disney World Golf merchandise, visit the merchandise page of GolfWDW.com.



New 20-ounce Titleist insulated tumblers featuring Disney characters are now available at Walt Disney World Golf Pro Shops for $39.95 plus tax (purchase includes a complimentary sleeve of 3 matching Disney character-inspired Titleist TurFeel golf balls. Image courtesy Walt Disney World Golf.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

Follow @MousePlanet on...

Follow MousePlanet on Facebook:

Resorts Availability, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

Florida Residents can now save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights 4/18 to 7/10/2021. Modify or cancel reservations with extra flexibility for arrivals through April 30, 2021. More information is available on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Packages can now be booked up to 500 days in advance on a rolling calendar. That's right, you can now book packages for travel through early July 2022, and a package can be held for just a $200 downpayment with final payment due 30 days prior to travel.

Our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages, and include its complimentary Concierge Services. Get Away Today can also assist you with the new Walt Disney World Resort offer that became available back in January: two free theme park days when you purchase at least a 4-night Disney Hotel stay and 3-Day Walt Disney World Resort tickets (the new offer is valid for vacation packages for travel through September 25, 2021, and does not apply to ticket-only orders). For all theme park ticket holders (day guests, resort guests, and Annual Passholders), though, for the foreseeable future, all guests are required to use the Disney Parks Pass System to reserve dates for guest park visits in addition to having a valid admission.

Get Away Today can also help you book other discounted Disney hotel stays for travel in 2021. With Get Away Today's complimentary Price Monitoring, any time a special comes out, it will automatically price check it for each of its guests. If the new special is better, it will automatically apply the new savings and let the guest know. If it's not a better deal, they will leave everything as is, and keep their eyes peeled for future promotions that could save guests more.

Now through April 30, you can even cancel a reservation up to 24 hours before check-in for free.

You can get a vacation quote from Get Away Today here. (Responses provided in 1 to 3 business days.) You can also call 855-GET-AWAY during regular business hours (Monday - Friday 9am-5pm MT) and tell them MousePlanet sent you!

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

Be sure to check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.