Here's what will remain closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 after being closed for more than a year due to the global pandemic, but not all rides, restaurants and shops are returning just yet. Disney has released a list of what is opening in each theme park—and from that we've discovered, which attractions may not be available at Disneyland.

Attractions and Entertainment Experiences

We were very pleasantly surprised to see that Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will both reopen with Disneyland, although Disney notes that Rise of the Resistance will utilize a virtual queue. We expect there will be other modifications made to Disney's longest ride so that it can comply with the State's 15-minute-limit rule for indoor attractions. Here are the rides which will not open:

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats



Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters will remain closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30. MousePlanet file photo.

Dining Experiences



Oga's Cantina will remain closed a while longer after Disneyland reopens. MousePlanet file photo.

As expected, the Blue Bayou Restaurant is not yet reopening, for now. Quite a number of smaller carts and counter-service locations will also remain shuttered, including:

Alien Pizza Planet

Blue Bayou

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts

Shops

It's difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from other shoppers in some of the smallest Disney stores, so we weren't surprised to see that the following locations won't be reopening: