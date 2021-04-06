Here's what will remain closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30

Here's what will remain closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix, staff writer
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 after being closed for more than a year due to the global pandemic, but not all rides, restaurants and shops are returning just yet. Disney has released a list of what is opening in each theme park—and from that we've discovered, which attractions may not be available at Disneyland.
Attractions and Entertainment Experiences
We were very pleasantly surprised to see that Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will both reopen with Disneyland, although Disney notes that Rise of the Resistance will utilize a virtual queue. We expect there will be other modifications made to Disney's longest ride so that it can comply with the State's 15-minute-limit rule for indoor attractions. Here are the rides which will not open:
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse
- Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes
- Disneyland Monorail
- Donald's Boat
- Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
- Frontierland Shootin' Exposition
- Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
- Goofy's Playhouse
- Jungle Cruise
- Main Street Cinema
- Matterhorn
- Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island
- Sailing Ship Columbia
- Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
- Star Wars Launch Bay
- Storybook Land Canal Boats
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters will remain closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30. MousePlanet file photo.
Dining Experiences
Oga's Cantina will remain closed a while longer after Disneyland reopens. MousePlanet file photo.
As expected, the Blue Bayou Restaurant is not yet reopening, for now. Quite a number of smaller carts and counter-service locations will also remain shuttered, including:
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Blue Bayou
- Carnation Cafe
- Clarabelle's
- Daisy's Diner
- Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo
- Edelweiss Snacks
- Fruit Carts
- The Golden Horseshoe
- Harbour Galley
- Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Kat Saka's Kettle
- Lemonade Carts
- Maurice's Treats
- Oga's Cantina
- Pluto's Dog House
- Pretzel Carts
- Rancho del Zocalo
- Refreshment Corner
- Royal Street Verandah
- Tiki Juice Bar
- Tropical Imports
- Troubadour Tavern
- Turkey Leg Carts
Shops
It's difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from other shoppers in some of the smallest Disney stores, so we weren't surprised to see that the following locations won't be reopening:
- 20th Century Music
- Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
- The Briar Patch
- Fairy Tale Treasures
- Gag Factory
- The Mad Hatter on Main Street
- Main Street Photo Supply
- Pooh Corner
- Resistance Supply
- Royal Reception
- Silhouette Studio
- Westward Ho Trading Company
Wow - I'm surprised at the number of the food venues that won't reopen, especially since many of them utilize mobile-order. Is this because they don't have enough employees to staff all of the locations, or are they going to restrict where you can/can't eat and don't want food service outside a designated area?