Here's what will remain closed when Disney California Adventure reopens on April 30

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 after being closed more than a year due to the global pandemic, and today announced details about how visitors can purchase tickets and make reservations to return.

While the theme parks are ready to reopen, not all rides, restaurants and shops will return just yet. Disney has released a list of what will be open in each theme park, and from that we've discovered which attractions may not be available at Disney California Adventure:

Attractions and Entertainment Experiences



Grizzly River Run is one of the attractions which remain shuttered when DCA reopens. MousePlanet file photo.

We were happy to see that Mickey’s PhilharMagic and Soarin' Over California will both reopen at Disney California Adventure, but noticed that Grizzly River Run will not at this time.

Animation Academy

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Grizzly River Run

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Dining Experiences

The list of restaurants which will remain closed at DCA is long, and contains some disappointments. The extended closures are likely due to the low guest count permitted inside the parks, which won't require a ton of food service capacity.

Carthay Circle will continue to offer al fresco dining for now, but the indoor restaurant will remain closed. MousePlanet file photo.

Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Paradise Garden Grill

Pretzel Carts

Pym's Test Kitchen (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts

Shops

It's difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from other shoppers in some of the smallest Disney stores, so we weren't surprised to see these locations won't reopen.