Walt Disney World Eases Mask Requirement

Starting this Wednesday, April 8, visitors to Walt Disney World will be permitted to remove their face covering when taking a photo outdoors. The updated policy appears on the Walt Disney World website, and states "You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time."

All visitors ages 2 and older and cast members must wear a face covering at all times while on Disney property, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Disney's policy allows guests to remove their mask when swimming. Disney's full mask policy is below.

It's a minor change, but big news for Disney fans who want to have and share photos of their Walt Disney World vacation without the persistent pandemic reminder.

We should note that this policy applies only to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and not to the Disneyland Resort in California. California is still under a statewide mask mandate, which allows masks to be removed for eating and drinking, but has no such exception for photos. Florida lifted its state mask mandate, though some county and city orders are still in place.

Facial Coverings

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo*, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time. (*Beginning April 8) All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Costume masks are also not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.

Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings must:

Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face covering requirements listed above

The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing.