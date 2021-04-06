Avengers Campus Gets Opening Date

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is scheduled to open on June 4, 2021, Josh D'Amaro, Chairman Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced today.

The project was nearly completed and Disney had already announced a June 2020 opening date when work was halted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Early concept art shows how The Avengers Campus would fit into the footprint of A Bug's Land. Photo (c) Disney.

During a virtual presentation for members of the media today, D'Amaro gave a brief preview of the Avengers Campus expansion, and shared a sit-down interview with Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios.

The Avengers Campus is located on the former site of A Bug's Land in Disney California Adventure, and has annexed the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction from the adjacent Buena Vista Street. The land will open with one new ride, one restaurant and a large gift shop, as well as venues where members of The Avengers will drop in to greet visitors.

The new attraction is WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in which you "wrangle rogue Spider-Bots run amok during [a] mayhem-filled mission." Disney has been testing the ride with cast members, and one described it to MousePlanet as being a game-based experience, similar to Toy Story Midway Mania and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

The ride has no height restriction, and is likely to be a big hit with Spider-Man crazed preschoolers and their parents alike. In fact, the entire Avengers Campus is designed with a nod towards younger visitors, or the "next generation of super heroes" as Disney terms them.

There are two new venues where visitors may encounter The Avengers at various times. The Sanctum is home to Dr. Strange, and is set in "ancient ruins" in the Hollywood Hills. Guests can meet the good Doctor and learn about the Orb of Cagliostro.

The Avengers Headquarters will be the place to greet Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel, and stands out in the land due to the replica Quinjet perched on top. Kevin Feige was on-hand when the Quinjet was set in place, and joked, "I’ve made 23 films, and this was the first time I’ve ever seen a Quinjet fly in real life."

The Avengers Headquarters is also the place to catch a new stunt show that Disney says will take place "on the rooftop and all over the building." Based on casting notices, the show could also include Black Panther and General Okoye, along with villain The Taskmaster.



Concept art of The Avengers Campus shows The Avengers Headquarters on the left, and the Pym Test Kitchen on the right. Photo (c) Disney.

Pym Test Kitchen is themed after Ant-Man and The Wasp, and is said to feature a menu "packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats and shareable bites." The restaurant is decorated with oversized props, and we're hoping to find a nod or two to the former A Bug's Land tucked somewhere around the location. We're also really curious about what kind of molecular gastromony the Disney chefs are playing with to create the new menu of "phenomenal food at unusual scales."

During the presentation, Kevin Feige also let slip that The Avengers Campus will feature a shawarma cart, a nod to the post-credit scene from The Avengers , and noted that a soft drink sold in the land is based on a scene from The Incredible Hulk.

The Collector's Warehouse located at the exit of the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is now officially a part of The Avengers Campus, and is joined by WEB Suppliers, a "one-stop hero shop." Expect to find super hero costumes and accessories in addition to the usual assortment of Disney and Marvel souvenirs.

Spider-Bots are the big new toy of Avengers Campus, and were ready to go last year when the land was supposed to have opened. Disney eventually offered the interactive toys for sale during the holiday shopping season, but without the hype of the new theme park area, didn't seem to be all that popular. We expect to see a big relaunch of the toy when The Avengers Campus finally opens, with new accessories available to those early adopters who already purchased one.

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is one of three Marvel-based lands developed for the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide. Another Avengers Campus is planned for Disney's Hollywood Studios park in Paris, and will feature a clone of the Web Slingers attraction. Stark Expo is already open at Hong Kong Disneyland, with a new attraction under construction there.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are scheduled to reopen on April 30, with advance reservations required to visit the theme parks. At press time, admission is still limited to California residents due to a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health. This may change in the future, but for now Disney is stressing the residency requirement in their messaging about the new land.

Park reservations open on April 12 for existing ticket holders, with new ticket sales set to resume on April 15. You can read more about the opening plans—with key dates and details—here on MousePlanet.