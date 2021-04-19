Disneyland Resort Update for April 27 – May 2, 2021

Disneyland Resort readies for reopening day

Disneyland will have been closed to the public for 1 year, 1 month and 16 days when it reopens this Friday, and fans can not wait to take their first steps onto Main Street, U.S.A.

With so much excitement around the opening, it's hard to remember that a lot has changed since you last saw Sleeping Beauty Castle in person. If you're heading to Disneyland for opening weekend, here are some things to remember.

Tickets and reservation confirmation

You need both a theme park ticket and a reservation confirmation for the same day to enter the theme parks, so it's a good idea to know how to access those on the Disneyland app. You can also print out the email confirmation you received from Disney, but really, use the app if you can.

Proof of Residency

Disney says that proof of residency may be required to enter the theme parks. We are not going to get into the debate of whether Disney will or won't check IDs, we're just going to remind you that they reserve the right to. If you are at all uncertain that your government-issued ID is enough to confirm you as a resident of California, you can always bring a utility bill or some other official correspondence with you just in case.

If you are active military and your ID does not reflect a California address, you can use a copy of your orders to verify residency.

Parking

Parking for the theme parks is only at the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structure – the Toy Story parking lot will not be open. For opening weekend, April 30 through May 2, the parking structure will open at 6 a.m. each day, though the theme park is not scheduled to open until 9:00 a.m.

As with all major Disney events, there are going to be people who just must be the first ones in line at the gates. If that's you, please keep in mind that California currently does not allow eating or drinking in queues, which means you'll be waiting for three hours without refreshment. Downtown Disney will not open until 10:00 a.m., so there won't be an early-morning run to Starbucks, Jamba Juice or La Brea Bakery.

You will not need to show your ticket or reservation to enter the parking structure, but be prepared for the cast member at the toll booth to ask if you have one. They're trying to weed out people who show up without tickets before they get turned away at the gate.

Walking, Wheelchairs and Strollers

The Disneyland trams will not be operating, so be prepared to walk about 1/2 mile from the parking structure to the Disneyland main entrance. The accessible vans will be running for guests who need them, but be prepared for a long wait. The tram route has benches all along, so you can stop for a break if needed.

Disney will have wheelchairs, strollers and electric convenience vehicles (ECVs) available for rent at the parking structure, just before the security screening checkpoint.

Masks and Physical Distancing

The Disneyland website states, "face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine."

That's everyone ages 2 and up. Even if you've been vaccinated. Even if you hate masks. Even if they smudge your lipstick and make it hard to talk.

Disney cast members are trained to enforce this policy, in the most Disney way possible, so please do not put them in the awkward position of having to remind you to wear your mask properly.

By now we're all very used to seeing physical distancing markers every 6' whenever we go out in public, but it will still probably come as a surprise the first time you encounter one outside Pirates of the Caribbean. Expect the unexpected during this first trip back to the parks, and be prepared for the new physical distancing measures as you wait in line and board rides.

Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue

Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance had been open a mere three months when the California theme parks closed due to the global pandemic; certainly not enough time for Star Wars fans to get their fill of the incredible attraction. When Disneyland reopens Friday, Rise of the Resistance use a virtual queue to assign boarding groups and manage the wait for hopeful riders. This is the same system Walt Disney World uses to manage the queue for their version of the attraction in Florida.

The only way to access the virtual queue is through the Disneyland mobile app, and now there are two chances each day to try for a boarding pass – 7:00 a.m. and Noon

AM Virtual Queue Visitors with a valid park pass and reservation to Disneyland for that day can enter the virtual queue when it opens at 7:00 a.m. each morning, from wherever they happen to be—even their homes or hotel rooms—instead of crashing the gates at opening. Now that an advance ticket purchase and reservations are required to enter Disneyland, you should be able to link the tickets for your entire travel party well before you try to enter the virtual queue. This is an important step if you want your entire party in the same boarding group once the virtual queue opens, and will allow each person to request a boarding group for the entire party, increasing your chances. We posted step-by-step instructions for linking tickets in Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue Update, so give that a read if you need a refresher. PM Virtual Queue Disneyland will open a second virtual queue at Noon to accommodate park hoppers. You can also try again if you didn't get into the morning queue. To enter the afternoon virtual queue, you must have used your ticket to enter a theme park, but you do not need to still be inside a park at Noon (so go ahead and have lunch in Downtown Disney if you want). Guests with park hopper tickets may join the virtual queue while still over at Disney California Adventure, and hop to Disneyland for their boarding group once park hopping begins at 1:00 p.m. each day. A word of caution from Alan Dalinka, our Walt Disney World editor, "The afternoon slot is risky—if the attraction has had a lot of down time [in the morning], there'll be no slots."

Virtual EVERYTHING

The Disneyland mobile app is going to get quite a workout during your visit, so be sure to bring a spare power supply or two. You will want to use the app to check on attraction wait times, place mobile orders at restaurants, and keep an eye on your Rise of the Resistance boarding pass.

Downtown Disney parking update

A new parking policy goes into effect for Downtown Disney starting Friday, April 30.

Prior to the pandemic, Downtown Disney charged an hourly fee for parking, with validation available from participating merchants. The fee schedule was:

First three hours free with $20 purchase from participating merchandise or quick-service restaurant locations.

First five hours free with validation from participating table-service restaurants.

$14 per additional hour, charged in 30-minute increments.

$56 maximum daily rate.

When Downtown Disney first reopened last June, parking was free, but we noted that Disney had installed self-pay kiosks around the lot. When a $10 flat-rate parking fee went into effect in November, and there was no offer of free or reduced parking with validation.

Starting this Friday, parking will return to an hourly system, and Downtown Disney shops and sit-down restaurants will once again offer validation with a qualifying purchase. However, we hear the details have changed and you may have to spend a bit more at the shops to qualify.

One last change is that Disney is completely eliminating the "complimentary" parking window. Even with validation, shoppers will pay a minimum fee. We have not heard what that fee will be, but we expect it will be $5 - $10 even with validation.

What in the (Sea) World?

If you missed the story last week about Sea World, let's catch you up.

When California theme parks got the green light to reopen as early as April 1, the state handed down a set of guidelines that regulated everything from how many people could visit a theme park to how long they could remain inside an indoor attraction.

The guidance for amusement parks and theme parks also required theme parks to restrict admission to California residents only, pursuant to a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health.

One local theme park, Sea World in San Diego, had already reopened under guidelines for zoos, and decided to keep operating under those more lenient guidelines through the spring break period because zoos were permitted to sell tickets to out-of-state visitors.

Last week the park announced it was open with rides and roller coasters, and also welcomed out-of-state visitors. A notice posted on the website Tuesday night read:

"Per state COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to California in-state visitors, and now out-of-state visitors will be required to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their park visit (required for guests 3 & up)."

Not surprisingly, this announcement caused quite a stir in the Southern California travel market, with everyone from travel agents to yours truly trying to figure out on what basis Sea World had made this major departure from the published California guidelines – and if other theme parks might follow suit.

At this point, it is helpful to note that the state of California has issued a master Blueprint for a Safer Economy for the state, industry-specific guidance for theme parks, along with a travel advisory for residents and non-residents. The three documents are updated periodically, and occasionally contradict one another. Further, the guidelines are extremely situational, which is why Downtown Disney restaurants can operate at 50% of indoor capacity right now, but the Blue Bayou Restaurant inside Disneyland can't open at all.

While representatives from Sea World did not respond to our inquiries, it seems their actions were based on an addendum made to the Blueprint back on April 13. Though the document still states that theme parks can open to in-state visitors only, and refers back to the CDPH travel advisory which also prohibits non-essential travel, the addendum states that "fully vaccinated persons from out of state may visit or attend activities or events that are restricted to in-state visitors."

Even so, Sea World's policy was not consistent with that addendum, and by Wednesday the park changed their announcement to remove the option to provide a negative COVID-19 test. The new announcement reads,

SeaWorld San Diego is now operating as a theme park. Per state COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to California in-state visitors, and now out-of-state visitors will be required to show proof of a fully completed COVID-19 vaccine (you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot, or two weeks after the one-dose vaccine).

The California Amusement Parks Association, and industry trade organization of which the Disneyland Resort is a member, issued a statement last week agreeing that the addendum applies to theme parks, and saying, "individual parks may update their own responsible reopening plans in accordance with state and local public health regulations."

For their part, Disney says "Until further clarification from the state, only California residents may visit our parks, in line with current state guidelines. Please visit our policy here."

None of the other major Southern California theme parks have changed their policies at this time, which is truly not a surprise. First, the guidance is not at all definitive, with officials from the California Department of Public Health themselves issuing conflicting statements to the media. While one spokesperson told InPark Magazine that the addendum does encompass theme parks, a different official told Deadline.com that it only applied to "movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums," which are already subject to less-stringent rules.

Second, this is a policy that would be a logistical nightmare to implement. With no standard vaccine passport in place, theme parks would be in the impossible position of having to verify the vaccination status of every traveler, using whatever documentation that person happened to bring with them. And let's not forget that fakes and forgeries are readily available for sale online.

Also, it's worth pointing out that children under 16 can't even get the vaccine at this time, so this may be a great development for those Disney-loving childless millennial we keep reading about, but families with younger kids are still stuck at the border.

As confusing as this situation is, it really puts a spotlight on a much bigger even that is right around the corner. June 15 is the date governor Gavin Newsom said the state could be ready to lift most COVID-19 restrictions and "reopen" for business as usual. We're less than 60 days away from this red circle day on the calendar, and there is still no clear guidance on which rules would be relaxed or removed, who and how many would be allowed to visit California, and where they'd be allowed to go once here.

I'm sure theme parks would love some guidance on what to expect so they can start recalling the employees needed to scale up their operations, and vacation planners would love to know if it's time to make reservations yet. Given the economic impact of tourism on the state, it seems a lot better communication is in order.

Anaheim Comeback Tour

Join Todd Pickering and I this Thursday as we take part in the Anaheim Comeback Tour, hosted by our partners at Get Away Today.

As you know, the last year has been absolutely devastating for the city of Anaheim. Because of Disneyland’s extended closure, local hotels were some of the hardest-hit businesses. With the Disneyland Resort reopening this week, we're going to visit almost a dozen Anaheim area hotels, including some new properties which opened during the pandemic. We'll check out the rooms, scope out the amenities, and let you know which are best for couples, families and family reunions!

We'll also get the details on the new Anaheim Resort Transit system, just in time to head back into Disneyland on Friday. You can follow along on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to let us know if you have a question about a property we feature.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Avengers Campus expansion – Opens June 4, 2021

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Parking – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car.

Mickey and Friends parking structure – open only during the A Touch of Disney event. Parking is $25. Many Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries closed in December, 2020 to comply with the State of California's then-current stay at home orders, and are now reopening in the wake of updated guidance. The information below was accurate at press time, but it is subject to change without notice. These Downtown Disney restaurants are open: Ballast Point Brewing Company

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes

La Brea Bakery Cafe

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

Earl of Sandwich

Jamba

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Salt & Straw

Starbucks East

Starbucks West

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe

Wetzels Pretzels These Downtown Disney restaurants have not announced reopening dates: Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

La Brea Bakery Express

Napolini Pizzeria

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Some of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel, and others just closed up shop for good. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings and spaces. Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Hotel unit scheduled to reopen April 29, 2021. Disney Vacation Club unit scheduled to open May 2, 2021. Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced

Resort Events

2021-2022

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa – reopens April 29, 2021

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks – reopen April 30, 2021

Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – May 2, 2021

Paradise Pier Hotel, the Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

A Touch of Disney – March 18 through April 19. All dates sold out.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

