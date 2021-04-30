Update to the Disney Visa Photo Locations at the Disneyland Resort

Now that the Disneyland Resort has reopened, an exclusive offering is also back – if you know where to look.

Disney Visa cardmembers have long had access to a private photo locations inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, where they could meet Disney characters without the long lines they might experience elsewhere in the parks. The experience also came with a free digital download of the photo. Due to COVID restrictions, Disney characters are not currently able to participate in these up-close and personal photo sessions, so Disney Visa cardmembers can instead take a Magic Shot the same locations.



The Disney Visa cardmember photo location in Disney California Adventure was tucked into Hollywood Land. MousePlanet file photo.

Like other Magic Shot opportunites around the Disneyland Resort, in this experience a Disney photographer will take your photo, and later digitally enhance the picture by adding a Disney character into the scene. We do not know which specific characters are available at each location, but we do know where you can get your photo taken.

The Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Prior to the shutdown, this location featured a revolving cast of Disney characters including Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Stitch and Chip and Dale. We don't know who you might encounter now. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm.



Before the pandemic, Minnie Mouse was one of the characters who would greet you. Now she may be added to your photo after the fact. MousePlanet file photo.

The Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland has relocated outside the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Prior to the closure this location featured Darth Vader or Kylo Ren.

Members receive one free image download per visit, and you must show your Disney Visa card to access the experience.

Disney Visa cardmembers still receive discounts at participating locations, including 10% off a merchandise purchase of $50 or more from most Disney-operated stores, as well as 10% off at select dining locations, including:

Disneyland Park

French Market

River Belle Terrace [not yet reopened]

Disney California Adventure Park

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Wine Country Trattoria [not yet reopened]

Paradise Garden Grill [not yet reopened]

Disneyland Resort Hotels

Steakhouse 55 [not yet reopened]

Goofy’s Kitchen [not yet reopened]

Disney’s PCH Grill [not yet reopened]

Storytellers Café [not yet reopened]

Disney Visa cardmembers will also receive 15% off certain Disneyland Resort guided tours once they resume, along with discounts at certain operating participants: