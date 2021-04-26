Disneyland Resort Update for May 3–9, 2021

Mickey, We're Home

The cats and ducks of Disneyland were startled out of their pandemic routine last week when Walt Disney's original Magic Kingdom reopened to visitors for the first time in more than a year.

Disneyland officially reopened Friday morning, following three days of previews for cast members and their friends and family. The day began with remarks by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who joined Disney Chairman Bob Iger; Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock and Disneyland park vice president Kris Theiler in welcoming back cast members in a pre-opening ceremony.

[Click here to watch Bob Chapek's remarks to Disneyland cast members before the park reopened on April 30, 2021.]

Then the gates reopened, and the first fans streamed into the park to get their first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Cast members lined Main Street, U.S.A. and there were tears all around as guests and cast members welcomed one another back to work and back to play. The hashtag of the day was #MagicIsHere, and there was definitely something in the air as the park seemed to come alive once more.

I was fortunate enough to witness both the opening ceremony and the moments as the first visitors entered the park, and then to spend several hours in the park. All weekend I've been fielding the same questions: "How was it? What was it like to be back?"

MousePlanet LIVE! at Disneyland - The Reopening: April 30, 2021 https://t.co/ofvD6z7lrn — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

Any answer has to be prefaced by saying I was there for just a few hours as working media instead of spending the full day as a paying guest. I also wasn't there with my usual park crew, so didn't get the full experience with family and friends. That said, I'm absolutely trying to work out how quickly I can arrange a day to visit with my family, to take advantage of the low crowds before Disney is allowed to raise their capacity.

I can honestly say Disneyland looked better than it has in my memory. The park is just stunning right now, sparkling clean and fresh. It is clear park managers used the time to take care of some maintenance, and there are also just a few places where you can tell they ran out of time.

Beyond the physical, being in the park Friday reminded me of off-season Tuesdays back in the early 2000s, before the annual passholder explosion. While the freshly-enhanced Haunted Mansion quickly sported a 50-minute line, due mostly to the reduced capacity mandated by the COVID protocols, most other attractions boasted a minimal wait. Depending on your luck at getting a boarding pass for Rise of the Resistance, it seems possible to ride every open attraction in both parks at least once. Once the parks extend operating hours next Friday, you'll even have time to revisit a favorite attraction or two.

Of course, and as was the case on those off-season Tuesdays back in the day, there is a trade off for the small crowds. Obviously there is no live entertainment right now, no nighttime spectaculars or parades. A few rides are closed for refurbishment, and another two dozen rides and attractions are closed due to COVID restrictions. You can see and do a lot right now, but obviously not everything. You have to include all of those variables when you decide if now is the right time for you to visit the theme parks.

We rode Star Tours @Disneyland today. Queue is mostly outside, CM gives you the glasses at the door and you go straight to boarding. They have plexiglass dividers between sections, and only load every other row. #MagicIsHere #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/J95NJOSthC — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

Dining is another consideration, and some of the reopening weekend visitors say it is much more of a pain point than they expected. Relatively few restaurants are open in each park, and Disney is heavily pushing mobile ordering as a way to streamline operations at each location. If you don't use the mobile order system, expect to wait in a fairly long line to place your order. And even if you do use the mobile order system, you'll need to plan ahead for meals, as the most popular pick-up times can fill up early.

This is why you should plan ahead for meals @Disneyland , even with mobile order. Peak pick-up windows are already filling up. #MagicIsHere pic.twitter.com/nd8yuGopCS — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

You'll definitely need to plan for snacks and meals, because you can only eat and drink if you're sitting in a designated area. You may be used to strolling around Fantasyland with a box of popcorn or a churro, but that's not an option right now.

Spotted the Main Mouse on Main Street @Disneyland Minnie, Goofy, Chip & Dale were also hanging out. #MagicIsHere pic.twitter.com/Cg9I4iq88Y — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

As a visitors I've never really needed to get up close and personal with Mickey Mouse, so I'm perfectly happy being able to wave to him from a distance. Disney characters begin to make appearances in the park a few hours after opening, with Mickey and the gang hanging out around the Main Street Train Station. I also spotted characters in Toontown, and heard from other visitors about their encounters around the park.

Autograph hunters will definitely have a different perspective, but I really enjoyed watching these physically-distanced interactions between characters and guests. I think they're much more engaging than the usual meet-and-greet experience, and hope there is a place for that in a post-COVID operation.

One of the distanced photo ops available @Disneyland today - Alice is near “it’s a small world.” #MagicIsHere pic.twitter.com/JithUuVQPM — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

At the same time, I truly missed the parades, and wished for even a simple cavalcade to bridge the gap. In an interview Friday afternoon, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said fireworks are likely to be the first entertainment to return, because it's relatively easy for the audience to remain social distancing throughout the show. Parades likely won't return until after California lifts the current COVID restrictions, hopefully in mid-June.

For so many, the reopening of Disneyland feels long overdue, especially when you consider Walt Disney World has been safely operating since last summer.

The crowds seem smaller today than during cast previews, and everyone is doing a good job with social distancing in the queues. It’s just not crowded enough to be an issue. #MagicIsHere #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/654BQSD9C0 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021

If you are heading to Disneyland in the next few weeks, here are some tips from my brief visit:

1) Remember that you're not in theme park shape anymore. It doesn't matter if you earned your Peloton Century Milestone during the pandemic, theme park conditioning is totally different. I've heard from so many people – friends, readers, cast members – who all say they were just not prepared for that first day back in the parks. Make sure to wear your most comfortable shoes. If it’s been 14 months since you’ve been to @Disneyland , don’t forget the sunblock. The sun is brutal today. #TheSunburnIsBack pic.twitter.com/mOVdupdeRv — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 30, 2021 2) That shiny thing in the sky will burn you. If you've stayed home for much of the past year, you're probably not in the habit of applying sunscreen anymore. Don't venture out without it, because a mask burn line is not the souvenir you want from your trip. 3) Be intentional with your hydration. With having to wear a mask all day you're less likely to take sips of water here and there as you normally would in the parks. Take frequent breaks to stave off dehydration.

And if the time isn't quite right for you to return – you're waiting for entertainment to come back, you're waiting until mask mandates are lifted, you're waiting until out-of-state visitors are welcome – they just check in here every week for another dose of Disney.

Show White sparkles

A highlight of reopening day was the opportunity to see the updated Snow White's Enchanted Wish attraction at Disneyland. The ride is beautiful, and the technological enhancements truly add to the experience. This is still a classic Disney dark ride, but told in a way it feels entirely plausible to believe the original Imagineers would have used had the technology been available to them.

If you're willing to endure spoilers, I have a full ride-through of the attraction on Instagram. Fortunately one effect doesn't translate to video, so you're still in for a surprise when you visit in person.

Update to the Disney Visa Photo Locations at the Disneyland Resort

Now that the Disneyland Resort has reopened, an exclusive offering is also back – if you know where to look.

Disney Visa card members have long had access to a private photo locations inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, where they could meet Disney characters without the long lines they might experience elsewhere in the parks. The experience also came with a free digital download of the photo. Due to COVID restrictions, Disney characters are not currently able to participate in these up-close and personal photo sessions, so Disney Visa card members can instead take a Magic Shot the same locations.



The Disney Visa card member photo location in Disney California Adventure was tucked into Hollywood Land. MousePlanet file photo.

Like other Magic Shot opportunities around the Disneyland Resort, in this experience a Disney photographer will take your photo, and later digitally enhance the picture by adding a Disney character into the scene. We do not know which specific characters are available at each location, but we do know where you can get your photo taken.

The Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Prior to the shutdown, this location featured a revolving cast of Disney characters including Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Stitch and Chip and Dale. We don't know who you might encounter now. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm.



Before the pandemic, Minnie Mouse was one of the characters who would greet you. Now she may be added to your photo after the fact. MousePlanet file photo.

The Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland has relocated outside the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Prior to the closure this location featured Darth Vader or Kylo Ren.

Members receive one free image download per visit, and you must show your Disney Visa card to access the experience.

Disney Visa card members still receive discounts at participating locations, including 10% off a merchandise purchase of $50 or more from most Disney-operated stores, as well as 10% off at select dining locations, including:

Disneyland Park

French Market

River Belle Terrace [not yet reopened]

Disney California Adventure Park

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Wine Country Trattoria [not yet reopened]

Paradise Garden Grill [not yet reopened]

Disneyland Resort Hotels

Steakhouse 55 [not yet reopened]

Goofy’s Kitchen [not yet reopened]

Disney’s PCH Grill [not yet reopened]

Storytellers Café [not yet reopened]

Disney Visa card members will also receive 15% off certain Disneyland Resort guided tours once they resume, along with discounts at certain operating participants:

Receive 10% off select purchases at: Earl of Sandwich Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at: Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Sugarboo & Co.

Plus, receive 20% off select purchases at: Wetzel’s Pretzels



Park reservations are rolling out and filling up

At press time, all full-day reservation slots for Disneyland were booked out through the end of June. There were some park-hopper dates available with Disneyland as the starting park in June, but none in May. The majority of remaining reservation spots are either for Disney California Adventure-only days, or park hopping with DCA as the starting park.

Most Saturdays are full through the end of June, and we expect the popular 4th of July holiday weekend to full up quickly, even without the promise of fireworks. Disney said it planned to open reservations about 60 days in advance on a rolling basis, and like clockwork reservations for July 1 opened Sunday morning. That being the case, we expect reservations to open tomorrow (Tuesday) for Saturday, July 3 and on Wednesday May 5 for the 4th of July.

This and That...

As we expected, “complimentary” parking is a thing of the past in @DisneylandDTD It’s $10 pay-on-exit for the first hour. Validation applies only after the 1st paid hour, and you can’t stack them. pic.twitter.com/YiofPtNrd7 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) May 2, 2021

...We wrote last week that a new parking fee structure went into effect in Downtown Disney on Friday. The fee is now $10 per car for the first hour, and $14 per each additional hour. After the first hour, you can get three hours validation with a $20 purchase from participating merchandise or quick-service restaurant locations, or up to five hours from a table-service restaurant, but you're still on the hook for that first $10 when you exit.

...Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the Tortilla Jo's Taqueria has reopened in Downtown Disney. This quick-serve location is adjacent to Tortilla Jo's, and offers build-your-own tacos, burritos, bowls and nachos.

...Napolini Pizzeria also reopened last week, offering a variety of fast-fired pizzas.

...Catal Restaurant is slated to reopen this week. The Uva Bar has been open for some time now, but the main restaurant is about to reopen for the first time in more than a year.

Artist Nikkolas Smith, CHLA cancer patient Daniel and President & CEO of CHLA, Paul S. Viviano view the new art installation. Photo courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

...The King Chad mural honoring the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has found a new permanent home at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The mural was previously on display at Downtown Disney. Artist and former Disney Imagineer Nikkolas Smith donated the mural to CHLA, and was on hand for the dedication last week.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants and stores which are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats Dining: Alien Pizza Planet

Blue Bayou

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: 20th Century Music

Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Briar Patch

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory

The Mad Hatter on Main Street

Main Street Photo Supply

Pooh Corner

Resistance Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Westward Ho Trading Company

Disney California Adventure Attractions: Avengers Campus expansion – Opens June 4, 2021

Animation Academy

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Grizzly River Run – closed for refurbishment

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure (Avengers Campus has not yet opened) Dining: Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Paradise Garden Grill

Pretzel Carts

Pym's Test Kitchen (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: Julius Katz & Sons

Oswald's

Sarge's Surplus Hut

WEB Supplies (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express

Sprinkles Cupcakes Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March, 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Hotel unit scheduled to reopen April 29, 2021. Disney Vacation Club unit scheduled to open May 2, 2021. Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – TBD

Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-7p DCA Hours: 9a-7p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Avengers Campus Opens Resort Events:

None 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

