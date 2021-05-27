Castle Inn & Suites Open for Business

Thanks to our partners at Get Away Today I was delighted to spend the first two nights of the grand re-opening of the Castle Inn & Suites on the 29th and 30th of April.



Surveying the Kingdom…Magic that is…but Disneyland not Walt Disney World. Photo by Todd Pickering.

What am I looking at in that photo with my newfound regal lion friend? Why the Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction at Disney California Adventure. Yes, it is that close to the resort on Harbor Blvd. The Castle Inn & Suites' location is listed as a mere eight minute walk away from the resort. With the morning excitement I can do it in five minutes!



This might be the only property that boasts free parking for one motor car. Photo by Todd Pickering.

I was a Bay Area denizen and would sometimes take a roadtrip to Southern California. Having parking included is quite nice. You're allowed one vehicle per registered room.



The stained-glass window in the lobby is fantastic. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Just like Disneyland Resort, memories are made on these vacations. What kid would not want to stay in a castle at night and then visit Sleeping Beauty Castle by day? The theming is really terrific, and if first impressions are indeed important Castle Inn & Suites makes a great one.



Selfies with a knight are a must. Photo by Todd Pickering.

With themed motels trending from coast to coast you couldn't ask for a better place to take such great pictures with a knight or on a throne. It's good to be king. Or queen! The lobby truly starts your trip off right and the staff could not be friendlier.



It's good to be king. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Now on to the room details. I got to stay in the Family Suite, which is perfect for kids. There is one bathroom and one king bed in the main room. Then there is a door that closes and the other room has its own sink and has two queen beds. My elderly father stayed in the main room so he could get up and slam the bathroom door as he likes to do and I was sound asleep in the other room. Ahhhhhhhh. For a tour of the Disneyland Resort a good night's sleep is a must for me. And the beds are very comfortable.



The king bed in the Family Suite is fit for royalty. Photo courtesy of Castle Inn & Suites.

Room types include:

Deluxe guest rooms feature 2 queen beds and sleep up to 4

Two room suites sleep up to 6

One room executive suites sleep up to 6

Disabled rooms available, including either grab bars or completely roll-in showers

All rooms come with refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and hair dryer. The resort features a heated outdoor pool, spa and child's wading pool (which will be re-opening this summer). There's complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. The resort has both a coin-operated laundry and a valet laundry service.



It's nice to have a room big enough for a family of six. Photo courtesy of Castle Inn & Suites.

I cannot say enough about the service and how great the staff is. This property has been operated by three generations and it truly feels like family when you stay here. As the world re-opens I find myself trying to spend my money on my local businesses too. This is a gem in Anaheim. Get Away Today is happy to help you for all of your travel needs as we all dream of heading back down Main Street with visions of castles and faraway places full of fun and fantasy.



Good night Moon! Goodnight Castle Inn & Suites. Photo courtesy of Castle Inn & Suites.