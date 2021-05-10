Disneyland Resort Update for May 17–23, 2021

Reservations open this week for Napa Rose, Blue Bayou and more

Online reservations open this Tuesday, May 18 for several popular dining options at the Disneyland Resort, including Napa Rose, Blue Bayou, and more.

Depending on when you read last week's Resort Update, this may be old news to you—but for those who read it last Monday before we had these additional details, here's a recap:

At Disneyland, the fan-favorite Blue Bayou restaurant will reopen on May 27.

At Disney California Adventure the Alfresco Tasting Terrace reopens on May 20, but is reserved exclusively for Disneyland Legacy Passholders.

At Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, Napa Rose and Storyteller's Cafe will reopen for table service dining to all guests on May 28. The Craftsman Bar will also open to non-hotel guests as of May 28, and will now accept reservations.

Online reservations for all of these locations begin May 18.

Storyteller's Cafe will offer breakfast and dinner, served as "three-course meals" instead of buffet style. Character dining is currently on hold, so don't expect Mickey and friends to join you for breakfast.

At Napa Rose, Disney says both the prix fixe Vintner Menu and the a la carte menu will be offered, but the popular chef's counter and the Napa Rose Lounge will reopen at a later date. As with other character dining, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventure is still not available.

Orange County to enter yellow tier

A week after neighboring Los Angeles County moved into the yellow tier of the state's Blueprint last week, Orange County is hoping to follow suit this week.

This change will allow bars to reopen for indoor service, theaters and baseball stadiums to further increase capacity, and let Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increase their attendance from 25% to 35% of the parks' normal capacity.

The state will announce any tier changes at its weekly Tuesday meeting, and Orange County could ease guidelines as soon as Wednesday if local health officials give the go-ahead.

No change in Disneyland's mask policy

Walt Disney World made big news last Friday when the Florida resort dropped its requirement for guests to wear face coverings outdoors in most circumstances. As news of the change in Florida spread, the Disneyland Resort was quick to issue an update saying there was no similar change for the California theme parks at this time:

“Disneyland Resort’s current guidelines, which require all guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members to wear face coverings, remain in effect until further notice. Policies will be evaluated in accordance with state and local recommendations as soon as guidance is released.”

The new policy in effect at Walt Disney World only states that face coverings for guests are optional in outdoor common areas throughout the Resort. The main exception is that guests must wear face coverings while in line for an attraction, starting at the entrance of the attraction and all the way to the exit, even if the queue is outdoors. This also applies to resort transportation and theater attractions.



Visitors to Disneyland must still wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking in designated location. Photo (c) Disney.

Face coverings are still required for all guests ages 2 and up while indoors, including stores and restaurants, except when the guest is actively eating or drinking while stationary.

Walt Disney World is also gradually reducing physical distancing in theaters, attractions and transportation, but says six-foot distancing is still in place at all dining locations and merchandise locations.

There are no changes to the policies for Walt Disney World cast members, who must still wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing at all times.

Walt Disney World made their announcement a day after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines for the use of face coverings in public. The state of Florida was one of the first to drop masking requirements, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also prohibited businesses from requesting proof of vaccination from their customers.

California meanwhile is still under a statewide mask order, although California governor Gavin Newsom said last Friday that updated guidelines would be released in light of the new CDC guidance.

Indiana Jones Adventure testing virtual queue

The wait for the popular Indiana Jones Adventure may be a bit easier during your next visit to Disneyland.

Last week, Disneyland began testing the virtual queue system for the Indiana Jones Adventure, hoping to help ease congestion in Adventureland. The attraction can usually accommodate hundreds of people in an elaborately themed indoor queue, well away from the walkways in Adventureland. Due to California's COVID guidelines for theme parks, indoor queues can't be used, and Indy doesn't really have room for a large, physically distanced outdoor queue. The result has been some pinch points in Adventureland, an area that Disney already heavily modified to improve traffic flow before Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in 2019.



This movie prop is located in the small outdoor queue for the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction. MousePlanet file photo.

Adapting the virtual queue system used for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, Disneyland will allow park visitors to join a virtual queue for the Indiana Jones Adventure, and claim a place in a boarding group. This is just a temporary test, and will function a bit differently than the Rise of the Resistance version.

For starters, the virtual queue may be deployed at any time during the day, but will not necessarily be offered everyday or all day. Disney says they noticed an opportunity to alleviate the potential for pinch points in the area in front of this attraction at certain times of the day, and will deploy the system as appropriate.

This means there is no set time to try to get into a boarding group as there is for Rise of the Resistance. Park visitors should check the Disneyland smartphone app when they want to ride Indiana Jones Adventure to see if the virtual queue is in use. If so, they can join the virtual queue right from their phones. If not, they can join the regular standby line at the attraction.

Visitors are allowed to enter a boarding group for both Indiana Jones Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance on the same day, subject to availability. However, unlike the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue, visitors must have used their theme park ticket to enter Disneyland park before joining the virtual queue for Indiana Jones Adventure.

In both cases, riders can only join the virtual queue for each attraction once per day.

Park reservations in flux

Last week saw some big swings in the availability of theme park reservations at the Disneyland Resort, which left readers wondering just what was going on.

Twitter user @FLNicolie alerted us last Monday morning that Disney had just opened up new reservations slots for most of June at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Where on Monday morning both theme parks showed as being booked solid for the first nine days after Avengers Campus opens, by Monday afternoon there was full availability at both parks.

There was a similar change with Memorial Day weekend availability. We speculated that Disney had released additional inventory in anticipation of Orange County entering yellow tier at the end of May, but a Disney representative said that wasn't the case at all.

We shared the news about the added reservations slots via our Twitter and Facebook accounts last Monday, saying we didn't think they'd last very long. Sure enough, as of press time there are very few reservations available for one-park-per-day ticket guests through the end of June, with Disneyland showing as sold out through July 4.

For guests with park hopper tickets, both Disneyland and DCA are showing as fully booked through June 17.

However, if last week was any indication, Disney may adjust inventory at any time, so keep checking back.

This and That...

...We shared last week that the Grand Californian Hotel gate into Disney California Adventure will reopen on May 28. Disney confirms that gate will be available to non-hotel guests who hold a reservation at a Grand Californian Hotel restaurant to enter the hotel from DCA, rather than walking around.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. No opening date published.

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. No opening date published.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats Dining: Alien Pizza Planet

Blue Bayou – will reopen on May 27, with online reservations opening May 18.

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: 20th Century Music

Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Briar Patch

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory

The Mad Hatter on Main Street

Main Street Photo Supply

Pooh Corner

Resistance Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Westward Ho Trading Company

Disney California Adventure Attractions: Avengers Campus expansion – opens June 4, 2021

Animation Academy

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure (Avengers Campus has not yet opened) Dining: The Alfresco Tasting Terrace – reopens on May 20, exclusively for Disneyland Legacy Passholders. Online reservations open May 18.

Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Paradise Garden Grill – reopens May 13.

Pretzel Carts

Pym's Test Kitchen (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: Julius Katz & Sons

Oswald's

Sarge's Surplus Hut

WEB Supplies (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express

Sprinkles Cupcakes Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March, 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021 Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15

Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Avengers Campus Opens Resort Events:

None 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 7/3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

