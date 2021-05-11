Walt Disney World Resort Update for May 18-24, 2021

Walt Disney World Resort Update for May 18-14, 2021

Writer's Note, News & Views (Combined)

Our Walt Disney World Resort Update this week is in the unusual position of having been "scooped" by the special report I assisted Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix publish on Friday night, and you probably have already heard about our main news story from multiple sources. In short, following the revised safety protocols guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Florida's modifications to its COVID-19 guidelines, Disney further modified its policies over the weekend.

As you may recall from our Update last week, as of May 8, Disney phased out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for cast members, and by May 16, temperature screenings for guests ended as well. Added to that, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are now optional in outdoor common areas throughout the resort except while in line for an attraction, starting at the entrance to the attraction and all the way to the exit, even if the queue is outdoors. Face coverings are still required aboard resort transportation, at all attractions (including outdoor theaters), and in all public indoor locations (stores, restaurants, hotel lobbies and common areas) for all guests ages 2 and up except when the guest is actively eating or drinking while stationary.

The current Walt Disney World Resort policy is posted on this page of DisneyWorld.com. It is similar to the policy also announced by nearby Universal Orlando Resort - and remember, Disneyland Resort in California is operating under very different, more stringent California state government-mandated policies.

Other businesses and private property around Central Florida have their own rules, so it is more important than ever to inform yourself of them before you arrive and, indeed, in these fluid times, to check again immediately before arriving at a location. Of course, it would also be wise to be mindful that the CDC's guidance says that only fully vaccinated people (those that have received either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of one of the two-dose vaccines and have achieved their maximum effectiveness two weeks after the final dose) do not need to wear face coverings nor mind physical distancing in most circumstances. Those who have not been vaccinated or suffer other immunodeficiencies should continue to wear face coverings and mind physical distancing both outdoors and indoors to protect themselves against COVID-19. Florida Governor DeSantis has prohibited businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from their customers.

Disney's CEO Bob Chapek also noted toward the end of last week in an earnings call that the Florida parks' capacity limits have been raised above the previously-announced 35% caps, though he did not share a precise number. Having said that, though, enhanced health and safety protocols in place during this phase of the Resort's reopening, including that park attendance remains limited by caps below maximum park capacity such that the Disney Park Pass reservations are still required for theme park admission in addition to a ticket. Park Hopping also remains an option for those with that benefit, but it still begins at 2 p.m. daily (subject to change based on capacity).



Even before Bob Chapek's acknowledgement of the increased attendance caps, and before the policy modifications over the weekend, Disney Springs seemed to have a crowd size approaching pre-pandemic levels last Wednesday night. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

If you are considering a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, you really need to do your homework now more than ever. Make those Park Pass Reservations: without them, you will be turned away at the park gates. Spots do open back up as cancellations occur, so, check again and again if there is a day you want to go and have not secured a reservation. Spots may open up if and when the capacity limits are raised, but, we do not know when that may happen and, so far, Disney has not publicly announced any of the recently acknowledged increases. Pay attention to official statements from Disney about the requirements for visiting Walt Disney World Resort and, in particular its theme parks, water park (only Blizzard Beach has reopened), and Disney Springs. Walt Disney World is private property, and its rules will govern your visit. As we did this week here on MousePlanet.com and our social media channels, when the Resort announces changes and their effective dates, we timely pass them along.

More Views Around Disney Springs



Sorcerer Mickey LEGO brick sculpture now stands in front of the LEGO Store at Disney Springs.

The outdoor renovations at Splitsville are complete near the west entrance to the Orange Garage; there is more outdoor seating now and new graphics atop this face of the building.

Outside the entrance to the AMC Dine-In Theatres next to the Orange Garage escalators, the photo backdrop now features a work designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Concept Designer, Xiao Qing Chen celebrating "Raya and the Last Dragon" and her Malaysian heritage.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Marketplace Co-Op has a pop-up location featuring Disney Cruise Line merchandise for a limited time (in the space previously occupied by Twenty-Eight & Main.

Loungefly bags featuring Disney Cruise Line theming are available for sale.

In addition to apparel items, several souvenirs like these DCL coffee mugs are available as well.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Ahead of Pride Month, the expanded Rainbow collection is now available at World of Disney.

The Rainbow collection includes plush featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (sold separately, of course).

The Rainbow collection now also includes items from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Reminder: 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets Remain Available

Walt Disney World continues to offer its 2021 Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket. The $199 plus tax ticket provides four days of park visits. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days through June 18, 2021 (but it is blocked out May 28-31). The Park Hopper option can be added for $42.50/ticket plus tax.

There is also a 3-Day version (with same blockout dates) available for $179 plus tax (add $42.50/ticket plus tax for Park Hopper).

Like other ticket types, guests must also separately make Disney Park Pass reservations for a specific park each date they wish to use a Discover Disney Ticket (and, for Park Hopper, must visit that reserved park and may only Hop when that day's window opens subject to capacity).

This & That…

…A Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal was born on the savanna of Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom yesterday morning. The healthy baby boy was standing and nuzzling with mom within minutes of birth. The foal was born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and ensures responsible breeding and genetic diversity of hundreds of animal species. The pair will rejoin the herd on the savanna in the coming weeks.

It’s a Boy! 🦓 A baby zebra was born on the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom earlier today. Visit the Disney Parks Blog for all the details: https://t.co/xTwuCC1GCW pic.twitter.com/ngJuJldD4Y — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 17, 2021

…Also at Disney's Animal Kingdom, as we mentioned last week, "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" officially opened at May 15, following last week's soft-opening performances. As the title suggests, the show is a slightly altered version of the pre-pandemic long-running show. It was streamed live by Disney Parks Blog (as a one-time-only stream) at its debut performance, and, as social media reports during the soft opening performances had said, the tumble monkeys are not part of this version of the show. Also, the aerial performance during "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" has been replaced by dance choreography, and other show choreography during the show has been modified for physical distancing. The show runs numerous times daily (check the times guide, My Disney Experience app, and signage) with more-limited attendance per show than before the pandemic. Guests are required to wear face coverings in the indoor theater.

…In addition to the limited time pop-up shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs (in the Views above), Disney Cruise Line merchandise is now also available at Disney's Yacht Club Resort for a limited time.

Chart your course for Disney’s Yacht Club Resort to get a taste of the high seas! An assortment of @DisneyCruise Line merchandise and themed treats are now available for a limited time: https://t.co/6e3kvTE129 pic.twitter.com/VFmJOEDESI — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 16, 2021

…Purchase a Walt Disney World Golf gift card between now and June 15, and you can receive an extra gift card worth 10% of the purchase value. Walt Disney World Golf gift cards can be used towards purchases of golf or FootGolf on any of the courses, pro shop merchandise, and golf instructional programming. For more information, please call the Walt Disney World Golf Merchandise Line at (407)431-0070, or visit its Gift Card page to process a purchase. The promotional gift card will be mailed along with your order and its value will expire on 12/31/21.

…In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, join Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. for a Suntory Morimoto Luau. The traditional Hawaiian-inspired feast will feature hula dancers, gourmet food stations including sushi and poke bars, a whole roasted pig, hot items like the Kahuku Food Truck’s Famous Garlic Shrimp, desserts, and specialty craft cocktails. Attendees will also each receive a lei upon entry and be treated to vibrant themed decor made up of orchids and Hawaiian rainbow patterns during this immersive dining experience meant to evoke the spirit of Asian American Pacific Islander culture. Morimoto Asia will also have Suntory Asian Whiskey available for purchase. Seats will be assigned to all guests for this event. Call the restaurant after purchasing a ticket to request special seating on the patio or to arrange to sit with another party. Reserve your spot on this page of Patina Restaurant Group's website. Tickets are $125 per person, including tax and gratuity. The event is open to guests of all ages.



Suntory Morimoto Luau at Disney Springs is $125/person, including tax and gratuity. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

…As we noted the past few weeks, May 15 was World Whiskey Day and, to celebrate, from May 12-15, our friends at Raglan Road at Disney Springs featured a special flight of small-batch, premium, limited-release whiskeys from Ireland, Japan, Scotland, and the United States. That particular special is over, but did you know that Raglan has 75 different whiskeys available? And to highlight that, at the media preview we were invited to on May 12, Raglan Road featured a number of whiskey-enhanced food items - some of which are currently on the menu and some of which will be featured specials in coming weeks. Be sure to visit the Raglan Road website for its latest offerings and nightly live entertainment schedule.



Raglan Road is in the Landing neighborhood of Disney Springs (and has been there since the area was operating as Pleasure Island).

Whiskey BBQ Glazed Chicken Lollipops are currently on the menu at Raglan Road. (These were quite tasty and paired very nicely with the smokier-flavor whiskeys from Japan and Scotland.)

Whiskey Braised Beef Check served with triple cooked duck fat chips, whiskey & vinegar salt, mushroom ketchup and crispy onions will be offered as a special at Raglan Road in the coming weeks. (I really enjoyed this dish!)

Apple Baked Dumplings with whiskey butterscotch Jameson sauce and milk ice cream will be offered as a special in coming weeks. (I also really enjoyed this dessert!).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. And there are a few more that we shared on our Instagram Story, now archived as part of this set of Disney Springs Highlights.

…Though Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservations no longer include complimentary MagicBands for guests, if you have a hotel reservation, you can still pre-purchase MagicBands for any or all of the guests on your reservation at a discounted price. There are also several resort-exclusive MagicBands available for purchase.



The Disney's Grand Floridian MagicBand is available for purchase to guests with a hotel reservation. You can check the details of which MagicBands are available for sale in your My Disney Experience account linked to your hotel reservation on the browser-version of the website. Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

…At long last, we have a grand opening date for Portillo's Orlando. The fast casual restaurant chain from Chicagoland will open its Lake Buena Vista location on June 15th at 10:30 a.m., just a few minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort at 7715 Palm Parkway (at Daryl Carter Parkway). Portillo's serves up Chicago-style hot dogs, fries, shakes, Italian beef sandwiches, its famous chocolate cake, and more. The chain has had two locations in the Tampa area for the past several years. Its first location in the Orlando area is in the same new development with that huge White Castle that has been seeing record sales and drive-thru lane waits of hours since it opened earlier this mont. I'll be over at Portillo's for a complimentary sneak peek meal before our next Update.



Portillo's first Orlando restaurant is scheduled to open at 7715 Palm Parkway on June 15th at 10:30 a.m. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

