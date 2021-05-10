Disneyland Hotel Begins Phased Reopening July 2

The Disneyland Hotel will begin a phased reopening on Friday, July 2, Disney announced today, with only the Fantasy tower open to guests. Reservations are now open via the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.

This final reopening will see all three Disneyland Resort hotels open at the same time for the first time in more than a year, after they closed in March, 2020 due to the pandemic. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel opened in April, and the Paradise Pier hotel is scheduled to reopen June 15.



The Disneyland Hotel will reopen with just the Fantasy Tower available. MousePlanet file photo.

As has been the case with the other two resort hotels, the Disneyland hotel will open without certain guest benefits and amenities. Along with the Fantasy tower, the hotel's two pools and iconic Monorail waterslides will reopen, as will the fitness center. Poolside cabanas will reopen and can be reserved for an additional fee.



The popular Monorail waterslides will be back in business on July 2. MousePlanet file photo.

Tangaroa Terrace, the hotel's quick-service dining location, will reopen on July 2, as will the Coffee House. The very popular Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar will reopen on July 2 as a table-service restaurant.

Tangaroa Terrace and the Coffee House both offer mobile ordering; there is no word yet if Trader Sam's will accept advance reservations. Given that Disney recently opened reservations for the poolside lounge at the Grand Californian hotel to help manage crowds outside that location, it would not be surprising to see a similar arrangement for Trader Sam's.

Goofy's Kitchen character buffet, Steakhouse 55 and the Lounge at Steakhouse 55 will reopen at a later date.



Goofy's Kitchen will not reopen in the initial phase of the Disneyland Hotel reopening plan. MousePlanet file photo.

The Disneyland Hotel was undergoing refurbishment when it closed last March, and Disney says work continued during the closure to replace all upholstery and fabrics in guest rooms, lobbies and meeting rooms. Guest rooms now feature platform beds with storage underneath.

Room service will not be available when the Disneyland Hotel first reopens, but the Disney Parks Blog post again mentioned the availabilty of delivery from select Downtown Disney restaurants to the hotel lobby. This is a fairly new service that rolled out at the Grand Californian hotel, and will be available when the Paradise Pier hotel reopens.

Hotel guests can scan QR codes from their in-room TV sets to view menus and place orders, and the restaurant will deliver to the hotel lobby. This service is one we hope remains available long after COVID restrictions are lifted, especially for the Paradise Pier Hotel, which does not have a quick service restaurant in the building.

Disneyland Hotel guests are also eligible to use the private entrance at the Grand Californian Hotel into Disney California Adventure park, with a valid ticket and theme park reservation, of course.

Theme park admission is still limited to California residents, but that could change at any moment, and non-residents can book rooms at the Disneyland Hotel right now.

Opening weekend rates start at $595 per night for a standard view, or up to $679 for a pool view, plus tax. Suites start at $1,104 per night, plus tax. You can book through the Disneyland web site, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.