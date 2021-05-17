Disneyland Resort Update for May 24–30, 2021

News and Views

Disneyland Hotel to begin phased reopening July 2

The Disneyland Hotel will begin a phased reopening on Friday, July 2, Disney announced last week, with only the Fantasy tower open to guests. Reservations are now open via the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.

This final reopening will see all three Disneyland Resort hotels open at the same time for the first time in more than a year, after they closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel opened this past April, and the Paradise Pier Hotel is scheduled to reopen June 15.



The Disneyland Hotel will reopen with just the Fantasy Tower available. MousePlanet file photo.

As has been the case with the other two resort hotels, the Disneyland Hotel will open without some guest benefits and amenities. Along with the Fantasy tower, the hotel's two pools and iconic Monorail water slides will reopen, as will the fitness center. Poolside cabanas will reopen and can be reserved for an additional fee.



The popular Monorail water slides will be back in business on July 2. MousePlanet file photo.

Tangaroa Terrace, the hotel's quick-service dining location, will reopen on July 2, as will the Coffee House. The very popular Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar will reopen on July 2 as a table-service restaurant.

Tangaroa Terrace and the Coffee House both offer mobile ordering; there's no word yet on whether Trader Sam's will accept advance reservations. Given that Disney recently opened reservations for the poolside lounge at the Grand Californian Hotel to help manage crowds outside that location, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar arrangement for Trader Sam's.

Goofy's Kitchen character buffet, Steakhouse 55, and the Lounge at Steakhouse 55 will reopen at a later date.



Goofy's Kitchen will not reopen in the initial phase of the Disneyland Hotel reopening plan. MousePlanet file photo.

The Disneyland Hotel was undergoing refurbishment when it closed last March, and Disney says work continued during the closure to replace all upholstery and fabrics in guest rooms, lobbies, and meeting rooms. Guest rooms now feature platform beds with storage underneath.

Room service will not be available when the Disneyland Hotel first reopens, but the Disney Parks Blog post again mentioned the availability of delivery from select Downtown Disney restaurants to the hotel lobby. This is a fairly new service that rolled out at the Grand Californian Hotel, and will be available when the Paradise Pier Hotel reopens.

Hotel guests can scan QR codes from their in-room TV sets to view menus and place orders, and the restaurant will deliver to the hotel lobby. This service is one we hope remains long after COVID restrictions are lifted, especially for the Paradise Pier Hotel, which doesn't have a quick service restaurant in the building.

Disneyland Hotel guests are also eligible to use the private entrance at the Grand Californian Hotel into Disney California Adventure park—with a valid ticket and theme park reservation, of course.

Theme park admission is still limited to California residents, but that could change at any moment, and non-residents can book rooms at the Disneyland Hotel right now.

Opening weekend rates start at $595 per night for a standard view, or up to $679 for a pool view, plus tax. Suites start at $1,104 per night, plus tax. You can book through the Disneyland web site, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.

What does a fully-reopened economy mean for Disneyland?

With Orange County now in the yellow, or least-restrictive tier of California's COVID blueprint, and the state prepared to go "beyond the blueprint" on June 15, attention has turned to what exactly will be different at the Disneyland Resort in three weeks.

Last week the California Department of Public Health stated that, "beginning June 15, all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations," with exceptions carved out for mega events both indoors and out.

This means no more capacity limits, no physical distancing for customers, and no need for fully-vaccinated people to wear masks in most settings.

Of course, Disneyland is not "most settings," and according to the Beyond the Blueprint FAQ, theme parks fall under the guidelines in place for outdoor mega events with more than 10,000 people. The state recommends that visitors to these events either provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test, though it will permit operators to admit customers without vaccination or testing provided they still wear a face covering.

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said, "We are recommending that those operators have a system to verify vaccination, verify a negative test, or in the case where attendees are neither vaccinated or tested, give that person an option to come into the event but wear a mask throughout the event."

Don't expect Disneyland to ask for your vaccination card or test results. The state says that venue operators may use self-attestation to confirm that an visitor is fully vaccinated or has a recent negative COVID test, and that one ticket buyer can make that attestation for their entire group. This creates an honor system, where people who are neither agree to wear a mask during their visit. Based on what our east coast editor Alan Dalinka has observed during his recent visits to Walt Disney World, we should not expect to see a lot of voluntary mask wearing at Disneyland under this scenario.

The state says it will provide operators of mega events with additional guidance in the coming days, which is likely one reason we have not seen an official announcement from the Disneyland Resort. One change that did appear on the Disneyland website this weekend was a note that temperature screenings will end on June 15,

"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Based on the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, and given Orange County is now in the Yellow Tier and the State of California is preparing to reopen the economy on June 15—the Disneyland Resort will end onsite temperature screenings for Guests and Cast Members starting June 15, 2021. We will continue to monitor the guidance of public health authorities and government agencies going forward and will make appropriate adjustments in the future based on that guidance."

Another major question is exactly when can non-California residents return to the Disneyland Resort? Dr. Ghaly said the state will still have a travel advisory, but that it would "track with the CDC." The Centers for Disease Control still recommends that unvaccinated people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, but stops short of prohibiting domestic travel. We fully expect Disney to drop the California resident requirement for travel after June 15, but again, we're waiting for official confirmation from the resort as to the exact date.

We should note that any changes in social distancing, masking and health screenings apply only to visitors, not to Disneyland Resort employees. The California Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) last week postponed a vote to approve new workplace rules. The agency will meet to vote on the updated regulations on June 3.

Disneyland Resort extends operating hours in July

Theme park hours for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are increasing on July 1, 2021. Both parks will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m., adding two more hours to each day.

Downtown Disney hours also increase, and the district will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

As of publication, Disney has only released park hours through July 5.

Check out Disneyland's new ticketing system

Disneyland last week rolled out a much-needed change to the online system used to purchase theme park tickets and make park reservations, but in the process has left some vacation planners confused.

Since reopening in April, the Disneyland Resort has required visitors to make an advance theme park reservation to visit the parks, separate from purchasing an admission ticket. This system is intended to help control capacity as per California state guidelines, but not infrequently created a situation where a customer would purchase a ticket, then be unable to make a reservation for the date they planned to visit.

Now visitors make their park reservation at the same time they purchase their ticket(s), so you know exactly when your ticket is valid. You even have the option of adding a pre-paid parking voucher to your purchase, which will help save time when you get to the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Here's how the new system works:

Visit the ticket and reservations page on the Disneyland website. Select the number of days you want to visit. Select the number of tickets you need for your entire travel party. Select your ticket type, either one park per day or park hopper. Note that you must select the same type of ticket for every member of your party. Choose your date(s) for each day of your visit, using the calendar displayed on the website. The calendar will show you the availability based on your ticket type. Again, each member of your party must select the same dates, and multi-day tickets must be used within 13 days of first use. You can currently book about 60 days in advance. Select the park you want to visit each day. If you have a park hopper ticket, you select the park you want to start at. Add a parking voucher if you wish, and then check out.

This is a great system for a majority of travelers planning to visit in the next 60 days. For those who prefer to purchase tickets way in advance, either to lock in a lower price before an anticipated price hike or to spread out the spending for a future vacation, there appears to be no way to buy a ticket through the Disneyland site without selecting a date.

Once you complete your transaction, you can go back in and cancel your reservations, which then allows you to make new reservations in the future, but that fact is not readily apparent during the checkout process.

Of course, you can also purchase tickets through an authorized seller, like MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today. When you do, you'll receive your ticket number via email immediately after purchase, and can then proceed to the Disneyland website to make your park reservations whenever you're ready to travel.

Web Tech to debut in Avengers Campus

Would you pay real money to get the high score on the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction in the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Disney is betting you will, and has just unveiled a line of gadgets to help you do just that.



Disney has created a line of toys to help you boost your score on their latest attraction. Photo © Disney.

From the product preview shared on the Disney Parks Blog, riders can purchase a WEB Power Band ($35) and use that to gain an advantage on the game-style ride. Where a regular rider can shoot one Spider-Bot at a time, a player equipped with this gadget can hit multiple targets. Additional accessories ($30 each) give you different powers based on Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, Iron Man and Rescue.

It's unclear what these toys might do once you get them home, though Disney mentions that one of the devices shoots air and has training orbs. That may make all the difference to potential customers, and especially parents potentially needing to buy two or more sets.



After you purchase the base power band, you can upgrade it with super hero-inspired powers. Photo © Disney.

Dropping $100 at the Droid Depot for the experience of building a custom droid that you can play with once you get it home is one thing. Spending $35-$65 or more for a gadget that really only works on one theme park ride is a whole different prospect, and was likely developed during a time when there was an massive annual passholder market to target. If this toy doesn't have a lot of at-home play potential, it will likely collect cobwebs on the store shelves.

The new land opens June 4, and we'll get a look at the toys then.

This and That...

Sprinkles will reopen their Downtown Disney location today, according to a tweet from the company Sunday afternoon. After closing due to the pandemic in March, 2020, the location reopened in September, 2020, then abruptly closed up shop in the middle of the day last January. The location has been shuttered since, despite the Disneyland website briefly showing a planned reopening just before Valentine's Day. Sprinkles gave no explanation for the sudden closure in January, saying only it was related to the closure of the theme parks. This reopening leaves La Brea Bakery Express as the only Downtown Disney location yet to reopening.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. No opening date published.

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. No opening date published.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats Dining: Alien Pizza Planet

Blue Bayou – will reopen on May 27

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: 20th Century Music

Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Briar Patch

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory

The Mad Hatter on Main Street

Main Street Photo Supply

Pooh Corner

Resistance Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Westward Ho Trading Company

Disney California Adventure Attractions: Avengers Campus expansion – opens June 4, 2021

Animation Academy

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure (Avengers Campus has not yet opened) Dining: Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Pretzel Carts

Pym's Test Kitchen (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: Julius Katz & Sons

Oswald's

Sarge's Surplus Hut

WEB Supplies (Avengers Campus has not yet opened)

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March, 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021 Disneyland Hotel – scheduled to reopen July 2, 2021 New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15

Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Avengers Campus Opens Resort Events:

None 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 7/3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 7/10 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

Independence Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

