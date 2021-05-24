Disneyland Resort Update for June 1 –6, 2021

Avengers Campus opens this week with a live stream dedication and fireworks

All eyes will be on Disney California Adventure this week as the Avengers Campus prepares to welcome its first recruits on Friday. Disney is forgoing the usual media mega event for this grand opening due to continuing COVID protocols, opting instead to live stream a special dedication ceremony on Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m. Pacific. You can watch the live stream on the Disney Parks Blog, as well as via Disney's various social media feeds, including the @Disneyland Facebook and Twitter channels; @DisneyParksBlog Facebook and @DisneyParks Twitter .

Twitter user @MagicAndWalnut shares that Disney will include fireworks in the dedication program, and that Disney California Adventure guests can probably see the pyrotechnics from inside the park on Wednesday and Thursday.

The @Disneyland Resort will launch its very first pyrotechnics in more than a year to celebrate the opening of #AvengersCampus next week, according to an email sent to neighborhood residents. https://t.co/ra3uj5XAci https://t.co/nRTIPKVaU5 pic.twitter.com/CGwXkVDtKO — Magic & Walnut (@MagicAndWalnut) May 29, 2021

As is typical for a new attraction, Disney cast members and invited guests have been attending top-secret previews of the new Avengers Campus over the past week. We'd love to tell you all about it, but Disney takes their embargoes pretty seriously. Check back just before the dedication ceremony on Wednesday as we share our first impressions of the Avengers Campus, and dig into the food, merchandise and entertainment offerings of the new land.

Web Slingers to use virtual queue

When it opens later this week, Avengers Campus will offer one brand-new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. With demand for this new ride likely to exceed its socially-distanced capacity, Disney announced last week they will use the virtual queue system first introduced for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disneyland to manage the wait. Disney will not offer traditional Fastpass when the ride first opens, and there will be no standby line. Visitors will have two opportunities to join the virtual queue each day, once at 7:00 a.m. before DCA opens, and once at Noon. However, visitors can not hold a boarding group for both WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the same time.

AM Virtual Queue

Visitors who hold a valid ticket and theme park reservation for Disney California Adventure that can enter the virtual queue for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure when it opens at 7:00 a.m. each morning, from wherever they happen to be—homes, hotel room, or even the parking structure. If you have a park hopper ticket, you can only enter the morning virtual queue if DCA is the park you selected to start your day at. Otherwise, you can try at Noon.

But before you attempt the join the virtual queue, be sure to link the tickets for your entire travel party in the Disneyland app. This is an important step if you want your entire party in the same boarding group once the virtual queue opens. We had previously suggested that groups have each person try to request a boarding group for the entire party, increasing the chance that someone would get in. We're now reliably informed that it's much better to have just one person try to obtain a boarding group for your whole party to prevent any database conflict. We'll let you decide how you want to approach it.

Joining a boarding group is very similar to selecting a digital Fastpass. Users first select their party from a list of people to whom they are already linked in the Disneyland smartphone app, then choose to add their party to the boarding group. If successful, the app gives you your assigned boarding group number, and lets you monitor the status of boarding groups.

PM Virtual Queue

Disney allows customers with park-hopper tickets to change parks as early at 1:00 p.m. each day, and will open a second virtual queue at Noon to accommodate park hoppers. To join the virtual queue at Noon, you must already have used your ticket to enter one of the theme parks that day. If you have a park hopper ticket at chose Disneyland as your starting park, you can join the virtual queue while still over at Disneyland, and hop to Disney California Adventure when your boarding group if you want.

No double dipping

Visitors can not hold a boarding group for both WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the same time, which means your chances of getting on both rides in the same day are slim. If you are fortunate enough to get into the virtual queue for WEB SLINGERS during the morning group, you can not join the virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance unless you have already "redeemed" your boarding pass for WEB SLINGERS by the time the Noon virtual queue opens.

Likewise, Disneyland park hoppers who got into the AM virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance can't join the Noon virtual queue for WEB SLINGERS unless they've already redeemed their first boarding pass.

Hearing that news, MousePlanet reader Jennifer L. said via Twitter, "Feeling even better about the 2 day, 1 park per day tickets we went for. Not excited about being stressed at 7am two days in a row, though."

Disneyland rolls out welcome mat to out-of-state visitors starting June 15

Non-Californians can visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure starting June 15, the company announced last week. Bookings are open now through the Disneyland website, as well as authorized travel planners like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today,

This long-awaited announcement comes as the state of California prepares to move past the color-coded tiered system, relax most COVID-19 restrictions and fully reopen its economy. As part of the Beyond the Blueprint plan, the state will drop a residency requirement which had previously limited theme park admission just to California residents.



This is as close as Lisa Baxter-Stiglic could get to Main Street during her last visit to Anaheim, but soon she will be able to enter the gates with other out-of-state visitors. Photo by Lisa Baxter-Stiglic.

June 15 can't come fast enough for Lisa Baxter-Stiglic, who has written two books about the Disneyland Resort, and is a frequent contributor to MousePlanet. Baxter-Stiglic now lives in the Pacific Northwest, and made frequent trips back to Anaheim before the pandemic. During a recent visit to Southern California, the closest she could get to Main Street was a visit to Downtown Disney, where she went just to "breathe in the essence" of the resort.

Hearing the news, Baxter-Stiglic said, "I'm so excited! I've been impatiently waiting for the state to open so I can return 'home!' I just received my [annual pass] refund last week, which I've been saving so I can give it back to Disney."



Non-Californians can look forward to taking castle selfies as soon as June 15, as California limits the theme park admission restriction. MousePlanet file photo.

Visitors will still need to purchase theme park tickets in advance, and make a reservation to visit Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure. Theme park reservations can now be made 120 days in advance of a visit.

The State of California strongly encourages visitors to be fully vaccinated before attending mega-events like theme parks, or have a recent negative COVID test. Regardless of vaccination or testing status, Disney will require all visitors to wear face coverings throughout their visit.

Disney previously announced it would end temperature screenings for guests on June 15, though all guidelines relating to physical distancing, masking, and health screenings are still in place for employees at the resort.



The Castle Inn & Suites is ready to welcome out-of-state visitors back to the Disneyland Resort. MousePlanet file photo.

Travel-related businesses are thrilled about the prospect of reopening tourism to out-of-state visitors. Bharat Patel and his family own the Castle Inn and Suites right across the street from the Disneyland Resort, and like most hoteliers, were severely impacted by the yearlong closure of the Anaheim theme parks. In anticipation of a future reopening, Patel told MousePlanet, "We're looking forward to sharing California's hospitality with our out-of-state friends."

Jennifer Dunyon, executive vice president of Get Away Today, echoed those sentiments: "We are thrilled to be able to help welcome everyone back to the Disneyland Resort. In our 30-plus years of business we've never experienced anything like this, and as can't wait to help families get back into the parks." Get Away Today is MousePlanet's travel partner, offering both ticket-only and travel package service for vacation planners.

As we previously reported, Sea World started welcoming out-of-state visitors a month ago provided they were fully vaccinated or could show a recent negative COVID test. Universal Studios Hollywood has since followed suit, but their website says, "Unfortunately, at this time, we can only welcome out-of-state visitors age 12 and over as children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccination." Knott's Berry Farm has yet to announce when they'll welcome out-of-state visitors.

Refurbishment update

Disney has posted some updated refurbishment details for those rides not closed due to COVID protocols. The company announced last week that the World Famous Jungle Cruise will reopen on July 16, following an makeover that brings a new storyline to the classic attraction.

New Jungle Cruise Experience Will Open This Summer. Disney Parks YouTube video.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters did not reopen with Disneyland, and is now scheduled to return on June 26.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds are scheduled to reopen on Friday, July 2, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is slated to close for refurbishment on Monday, July 5.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – closes for refurbishment July 5.

Disney California Adventure Attractions: Avengers Campus expansion – opens June 4, 2021

Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure – opens June 4, 2021

Pym's Test Kitchen – opens June 4, 2021

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021 Disneyland Hotel – scheduled to reopen July 2, 2021 New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15

Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events: Avengers Campus Opens

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Avengers Campus Opens Resort Events:

6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 7/3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 7/10 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events: Independence Day

Independence Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

