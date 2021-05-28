Avengers Campus Dedication and First Look

Disney will dedicate the new Avengers Campus tonight, and you're invited to watch via live stream. The show begins at 8:15 p.m. PT | 11:15 p.m. ET. on YouTube. If the video embed does not appear below, click here to watch.



The Avengers will assemble to dedicate their new campus at Disney California Adventure Wednesday night. Photo (c) Disney.

After the dedication, enjoy these first-look videos from inside the new Avengers Campus.

Watch: Avengers Campus Entertainment Overview from Disney California Adventure.

Watch: Avengers Campus Merchandise Overview from Disney California Adventure.

Watch: A look inside Pym's Test Kitchen in the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure