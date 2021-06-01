Disneyland Resort Update for June 7 –13, 2021

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Crowds assemble for Avengers Campus opening

It was an opening delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, but the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure finally welcomed its first recruits last Friday morning. And whether it was the thrill of a whole Marvel-themed land, or maybe just the pent-up demand for something new after a year of so much sameness, the crowds which turned out for opening day were really quite eager to explore the new offering. Some arrived as early as 4:00 a.m. Friday morning to get in line, even though they already had a park reservation and knew that their chances of riding the new marquee attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, depended on getting a spot in the virtual queue.



Watch a replay of the dedication of the Avengers Campus.

Park managers wisely opened DCA ahead of its announced schedule Friday morning to help ease the crowding outside the main entrance, and also began calling boarding groups for WEB SLINGERS to accommodate the capacity crowd. By 9:00 a.m., the physically-distanced line just to enter Avengers Campus snaked through Buena Vista Street, and eventually extended as far as Paradise Pier. Some readers reported waiting more than two hours just to enter the campus; others who had been fortunate enough to snag a place in the virtual queue for WEB SLINGERS were encouraged to leave the line and wait until their boarding group was called to return.



The Avengers Campus is now open to the public at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Once inside Avengers Campus, there were still more lines, line to shop at the new WEB Supplies store, lines to see Doctor Strange in the Ancient Sanctum, and even long lines to pick up meals ordered at Pym's Test Kitchen through Disney's much-hyped Mobile Ordering system. State-mandated capacity limits and physical distancing requirements certainly greatly impacted opening weekend operations, and we're quite curious to see what may change next week when California lifts most COVID restrictions.

We were able to spend some time in the Avengers Campus before the crowds arrived, to experience the new attraction and sample some of the new eats. It's tempting to stand inside the Avengers Campus and try to hold a mental overlay of the former a bug's land, but it's hard to get your bearings. The only buildings which seem to remain from a bug's land are the former "it's tough to be a bug" theater, which now houses WEB SLINGERS, and a bathroom complex. While Avengers Campus is quite small, it's absolutely crammed with details, references and Easter eggs that Marvel fans will delight in discovering. There are also quite a few nods to the former a bug's land if you look carefully.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure



Web Slingers will eventually offer Fastpass, standby and single-rider lines, but for now the only way to ride is by using the virtual queue. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Banners on the side of the WEB building advertise the open house and vehicle demo. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



There are loads of detailed signs and props to examine while waiting in line. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A diagram of the Web Slinger vehicle is posted in the attraction queue. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney's first Disney ride-through attraction featuring the Amazing Spider-Man is meant to put you right into a live-action adventure, helping Spidey clean up some overly-rambunctious Spider-Bots who threaten to take over the WEB (for Worldwide Engineering Brigade) headquarters. Riders can use their arms to "sling" virtual webs at the Spider-Bots, and work as a team to achieve a high score. (It's never explained why a lab experiment run amuck has a mechanism for keeping score).



The preshow loading area includes an introduction to the WEB team, including Peter Parker. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The preshow / open house room is absolutely packed with props and Easter eggs. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Actor Tom Holland appears as Peter Parker in the WEB SLINGERS attraction preshow. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The ride is the next generation of interactive game attractions, light years ahead of Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, and several steps up from Toy Story Midway Mania. The motion capture technology allows riders to do things not previously possible, like "grab" items from the scene and "throw" them at targets. It's also incredibly adaptive, and responds to a variety of upper torso movements. This enables riders who do not have full use of their hands or arms, or who are amputees, to play the game.



Of course, something has gone terribly wrong and Spider-Man needs your help to fix it. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Once through the preshow, visitors pass a bank of personalized lockers of the WEB team. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Each SL1NG//R vehicle holds up to 8 people, four facing each direction. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



It looks like a Spider-Bot got away, which means you'll need to come back and try again. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

It's quite a lot of fun, though there is a definite learning curve. If this is your type of action you'll exit the ride already plotting how to improve your score next time. In fact, as you walk up the exit you may see that a Spider-Bot or two are still scuttling around the building, just taunting you to come back and finish them off. That is actually the biggest problem with this type of attraction, at least in the present times. This is another ride that will have a huge repeatability factor for some guests, but which has such low capacity that you need to win the virtual queue lottery to be allowed to ride it even once in a visit. This is the ultimate annual passholder attraction, opened when there are no passholders.

It may be that with time – and an easing of capacity restrictions – the virtual queue won't be necessary for this ride, but that likely won't happen this year. As the first Spider-Man ride in a Disney park, and the first post-pandemic attraction on either coast, demand is sure to remain strong for WEB SLINGERS for quite some time.

Pym Test Kitchen

While the Avengers Campus has only one new ride, the Pym Test Kitchen definitely counts as an attraction of its own. The new location offers playfully proportioned food, and its clear the culinary team put a ton of thought into developing the menu. There are some plant-based options, quite a few clever dishes that kids are likely to love, and even a "$100 sandwich," which is really a family-style meal that feeds 8.



The Not so Little Chicken Sandwich is a signature dish of Pym Test Kitchen. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Pym-ini sandwich is available as an individual portion, or served in a family style platter that serves 6-8 people. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Impossible Spoonful pasta is one of the plant-based dishes offered in the Avengers Campus. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Atomic Fusion pretzel is the first in a series of entree pretzels to be offered at Pym Test Kitchen. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Located next door, the Pym Tasting Lab is a themed bar with a variety of beer-based concoctions.



Oversized soda cans feed the soda dispenser in Pym Test Kitchen. 06APR on the bag clip references the birth date of Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The drink menu at Pym Test Lab features beer-based cocktails. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Popsicle stick tap handles are nods to the benches in the former a bug's land. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Pym Tasting Lab offers a beer flight in a souvenir mug set. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Pym Test Kitchen was also the first Disneyland Resort restaurant to rely almost entirely on the mobile ordering system, which proved to be a real challenge on opening day. While the mobile order system warned visitors that simply placing an order would not grant them access to the Avengers Campus, it seems a lot of people tried to put that to the test anyway. Some honestly expected they would be inside the land in plenty of time to claim their meals, others just tried to game the system. Managers ended up disabling mobile ordering system midday on Friday, which left customers to place their orders in person at the one and only register built for the location.

There are two other food options in Avengers Campus, the Terran Treats cart near the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, and a Shawarma Palace cart. A second Shawarma cart is located near the Hyperion Theater, the outdoor queue of which has been converted into a seating area.



The Cosmic Cream Orb from Terran Treats is filled with raspberry cheesecake creme. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The current Sweet Spiral Ration is pineapple flavored churro, and new flavors will be introduced periodically. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



It couldn't be the Avengers Campus without shawarma. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Chicken shawarma wraps are sold at a pair of carts in the Avengers Campus. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Avengers Campus is full of souvenir food items, like Iron Man's Infinity Gauntlet slash Coca-Cola holder. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Watch: A look inside Pym's Test Kitchen in the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

WEB Suppliers

Avengers Campus has one store, WEB Suppliers. Themed as a campus bookstore for a super-nerdy college, the shop offers clothing and accessories with a heavy science bent, along with toys and collectibles.

Two big product lines include the interactive Spider-Bot toy (and all of its accessories), and the WEB Tech wearable devices. The Spider-Bot ties directly into the story of the land and its new ride, and is a cute remote-control toy with interactive battle features.

As we've previously shared, the WEB Power Band ($35) gives riders an advantage on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, advantages which can be further improved with $30 add-on accessories. In addition to working on the ride, each power band has a training mode that can be used at home, though the appeal may be short-lived for older players.



The main merchandise location for Avengers Campus stocks school supplies and gear for aspiring super heroes. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



WEB Suppliers sells a variety of WEB Tech devices to help riders gain an advantage on the new attraction. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Futures scientists will appreciate the merchandise selection at WEB Suppliers. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Watch: Avengers Campus Merchandise Overview from Disney California Adventure.

Meet the Avengers

Of course, the Avengers Campus is nothing without the namesake characters, and in the future there will be opportunities to meet-and-greet the Avengers throughout the land. At present, the characters appear in physically-distanced settings, where visitors can snap photos or watch a brief show. To prevent crowding, Disney does not publish times for any particular interaction.

One show takes place on and around the Avengers Headquarters building, and features Black Widow and Black Panther, along the first appearances of Ant-Man and The Wasp at the Disneyland Resort.

General Okoye and the Dora Milaje offer a demonstration of their skills in a nice set which also includes some limited audience interaction. The Ancient Sanctum is the setting for an appearance by Doctor Strange and Thor. The Sanctum is quite small, so expect to wait for your opportunity to catch the show.

The most anticipated appearance in the Avengers Campus may be whenever Spider-Man swings above the WEB building. The animatronic stunt Spider-Man was not on hand for the media previews, but thrilled crowds on opening day.



Dr. Strange can often be found near the doors to the Ancient Sanctum's library. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



This tiled floor provides a fun photo location inside the Ancient Sanctum. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



There are quite a few reserved parking signs located around the Avengers Campus, a nod to the origins of the campus as a Stark Industries facility. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Strategic Scientific Reserve logo is displayed on a building in the Avengers Campus. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



This elephant ear fig tree was relocated to the Ancient Sanctum from its original home outside a bug's land. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Watch: Avengers Campus Entertainment Overview from Disney California Adventure.

This and That...

…The MousePlanet Newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips for keeping the Disney magic going at home. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – closes for refurbishment July 5. Reopening date not published, but after July 18. Dining: Alien Pizza Planet

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: 20th Century Music

Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Briar Patch

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory

The Mad Hatter on Main Street

Main Street Photo Supply

Pooh Corner

Resistance Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Westward Ho Trading Company

Disney California Adventure Attractions: Animation Academy

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Dining: Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Pretzel Carts

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts Shopping: Julius Katz & Sons

Oswald's

Sarge's Surplus Hut

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021 Disneyland Hotel – scheduled to reopen July 2, 2021 New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15

Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February, 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 7/3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 7/10 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

Independence Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

Independence Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland Anniversary

Share, Links, Comments & More