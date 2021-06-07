Disneyland Resort Update for June 14–20, 2021

Going Beyond the Blueprint

[Updated June 14 with Disneyland policy changes]

Tuesday, June 15 is the day the State of California is set to go "beyond the blueprint" to fully reopen its economy, dropping capacity limits and physical distancing requirements that have been in effect for more than a year due to the pandemic. For vaccinated adults in California, this marks the return to near-normal in many aspects of everyday life—they can take their masks off and pack the local movie theater or restaurant if they so choose.

Those visiting the Disneyland Resort after this red letter day–including out-of-state visitors returning for the first time in 15 months–will also enjoy a relaxation of some rules in effect since the parks reopened in April. Disney announced a new set of health and safety guidelines Monday morning, and we were pleased but surprised to see the company make these changes so quickly.

Disney announced that starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests need not wear a face covering indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated guests, and all guests age 2 and older, must continue to wear a mask while indoors, except while dining. The only exception is for guests riding on the shuttle bus to and from the Toy Story parking lot, which reopens June 18. When on the bus, all visitors age 2 and older—regardless of vaccination status—must wear a face covering.

Disney will not require visitors to provide proof of vaccination. The State says that venue operators may use self-attestation to confirm that a visitor is fully vaccinated, though we don't know how Disney will perform that check. Disney currently requires ticket-buyers to acknowledge "The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks" at the time of purchase, but we would expect a seperate self-attestation regarding vaccination status at or near the main entrance.

While theme parks are permitted to do away with capacity limits, they're still classified as a mega event, and subject to unique requirements. Disney said it will continue to use the theme park reservation system implemented when the parks reopened in April, and we honestly don't expect to see that go away anytime soon.

The resort had previously announced that it would do away with temperature screening for visitors as of June 15.

With the State dropping physical distancing and capacity limits, Disney will reopen a number of attractions this week, and even more through July. Cast members were spotted this weekend training on some of these attractions, a welcome sight to visitors.

Disneyland

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough – reopens June 15

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes – reopens June 18.

Disney California Adventure

Animation Academy – reopens June 15

Golden Zephyr – reopens June 15

Sorcerer's Workshop – reopens June 15

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – reopens July 9

A handful of attractions were closed for refurbishment unrelated to COVID-19, and will also be reopening over the next few weeks. Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters is scheduled to reopen June 26, the Matterhorn Bobsleds on July 2, and the World Famous Jungle Cruise on July 16.

There are still quite a few attractions which will remain closed, and we have reached out to Disney for an update on those, as well as asked for an update on when parades, live entertainment and nighttime spectaculars will return.

Disney also says they will eliminate the physical distancing markers throughout the park, leaving it up to guests to self-determine how close they want to get to other parties.

As for cast members, last week Cal/OSHA board proposed new rules that could allow vaccinated workers to go without face coverings, but the board won't meet to vote on those guidelines until June 17. If approved, they wouldn't go into effect until June 28. For now, Disney has notified cast members that they are still required to wear face coverings both indoors and outside, regardless of vaccination status, and maintain 6-feet of separation from other cast members and visitors.

Disney continues to recall employees who were placed on furlough last year, and in some departments even some who were laid off. Some cast just returned to work over the weekend, and will need time to regain their training certifications or learn new roles.

Restaurant Reopenings

Reservations open today, June 14, for three Disneyland Resort restaurants that are reopening in the coming weeks.

Oga's Cantina in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge reopens on Thursday, June 17. Reservations are strongly suggested, but you can also check the mobile walk-up list for any last-minute availability once you're in the parks. The bar is best known for its cocktail concoctions, but also has non-alcoholic options and a very limited menu of snacks.

in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge reopens on Thursday, June 17. Reservations are strongly suggested, but you can also check the mobile walk-up list for any last-minute availability once you're in the parks. The bar is best known for its cocktail concoctions, but also has non-alcoholic options and a very limited menu of snacks. Wine Country Trattoria in Disney California Adventure is also opening on June 17 , and offers outdoor seating for lunch and dinner.

in Disney California Adventure is also opening on June 17 , and offers outdoor seating for lunch and dinner. Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure is bringing back brunch service on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting July 9. Reservations are strongly suggested. This brunch menu debuted in 2019, with dishes like New York Avocado Toast, Crab & Potato Cake Benedict, Lamplight Chilaquiles, and a Brunch Burger topped with a fried egg and roasted green chiles. A kids menu offers French toast or a mini brunch burger. You can start your morning with a mimosa flight or a "beermosa," or opt for non-alcoholic beverages, including brewed Joffrey's coffee, hot chocolate, or juices.

Disney also announced the opening of some quick-service locations in Disneyland on June 17, just in time for the out-of-state visitors to return to the California theme parks. Most will offer mobile order, so make sure to update your Disneyland smartphone app before your visit:

Tiki Juice Bar – mobile order available

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo – mobile order available

Alien Pizza Planet – mobile order available

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Avengers Campus, Week 2

The new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure continues to draw strong crowds, with the line to enter the new land often stretching as far as Pixar Pier. To perhaps relieve some pressure on the newest offering, the Disney Parks Blog last week published a reminder about the "off-campus" activities available in the Hollywood Land area.

Disney characters appear on the Hollywood Backlot stage, sporting their own Avengers costumes. Chip and Dale are Thor and Loki, Mickey Mouse sports a Captain America outfit, and Minnie Mouse is Spider-Gwen.

The Backlot Premiere Shop is now a secondary Avengers Campus merchandise location, with the same assortment as found in WEB Suppliers.

There are also several photo opportunities in place, with more to come. The WandaVision photo spot has been relocated, and a new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier location is available. Of course, Captain Marvel’s jet fighter is still peeking out of Hangar 12, and the nearby Coca-Cola Lounge is decorated with images from Black Widow.

A new Black Panther backdrop will debut on June 18, followed later in the month by a Loki backdrop inspired by the new Disney Plus show.

We noticed Disney has begun publishing the times of each of the five Avengers Campus atmosphere performances. Visit the daily calendar view of the Disneyland website to see performance times for The Amazing Spider-Man; Avengers Assemble; Dr. Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts; Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off; and Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje.

Perhaps having a schedule of performances will let visitors maximize their time in Avengers Campus, and make room for the next visitors to enter.

Paradise Pier Hotel Reopens Tuesday

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen this Tuesday, June 15, albeit at reduced capacity.

The hotel will open without certain guest benefits and amenities, as was the case when the Grand Californian Hotel reopened. The Paradise Pier Hotel won't offer any food and beverage service, which includes both room service and club level lounges. Hotel guests are encouraged to dine in Downtown Disney, at one of the restaurants of the Grand Californian Hotel, or to order from a participating Downtown Disney restaurant that will deliver to the hotel lobby.

It appears that the Paradise Pier's rooftop pool area will be open with modifications, as will the fitness center. Valet parking is not currently offered.

Paradise Pier Hotel guests will be eligible to use the private entrance at the Grand Californian Hotel into Disney California Adventure park, with a valid ticket and theme park reservation, of course.

Rates start at $435 per night for a standard view, or $529 for a theme park view, plus tax. Suites start at $959 per night, plus tax. You can book through the Disneyland web site, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.

The Disneyland Hotel will begin its phased reopening on Friday, July 2, with only the Fantasy tower open to guests. This final reopening will see all three Disneyland Resort hotels open at the same time for the first time in more than a year, after they closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

This and That...

...Gay Days Anaheim announced their Fall 2021 event is scheduled for September 17–19. The organizer says, "there is still a lot that we don't know as Disneyland and California navigate new protocols," so check the official event website for details.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 2.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough - reopens June 15

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – closes for refurbishment July 5. Reopening date not published, but after July 18. Closed dining: Alien Pizza Planet – reopens June 17

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo – reopens June 17

Edelweiss Snacks

Fruit Carts

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Kat Saka's Kettle

Lemonade Carts

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina – reopens June 17, reservations now open

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pretzel Carts

Rancho del Zocalo – reopens June 17

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Verandah

Tiki Juice Bar – reopens June 17

Tropical Imports

Troubadour Tavern

Turkey Leg Carts Closed shopping: 20th Century Music

Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Briar Patch

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

The Mad Hatter on Main Street

Main Street Photo Supply

Pooh Corner

Resistance Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Westward Ho Trading Company

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Animation Academy - reopens June 15

The Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr - reopens June 15

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop - reopens June 15

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Fillmore's Taste-In

Fruit Carts

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Lemonade Carts

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Pretzel Carts

Schmoozies!

Turkey Leg Carts

Wine Country Trattoria – reopens June 17 Closed shopping: Julius Katz & Sons

Oswald's

Sarge's Surplus Hut

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021 Disneyland Hotel – scheduled to reopen July 2, 2021 New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15

Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2

Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17-19. More information on the event website.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 7/3 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 9a-10p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 7/10 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

Independence Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland Anniversary 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

