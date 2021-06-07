Disneyland Resort Update for June 14–20, 2021

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!
Going Beyond the Blueprint
[Updated June 14 with Disneyland policy changes]
Tuesday, June 15 is the day the State of California is set to go "beyond the blueprint" to fully reopen its economy, dropping capacity limits and physical distancing requirements that have been in effect for more than a year due to the pandemic. For vaccinated adults in California, this marks the return to near-normal in many aspects of everyday life—they can take their masks off and pack the local movie theater or restaurant if they so choose.
Those visiting the Disneyland Resort after this red letter day–including out-of-state visitors returning for the first time in 15 months–will also enjoy a relaxation of some rules in effect since the parks reopened in April. Disney announced a new set of health and safety guidelines Monday morning, and we were pleased but surprised to see the company make these changes so quickly.
Disney announced that starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests need not wear a face covering indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated guests, and all guests age 2 and older, must continue to wear a mask while indoors, except while dining. The only exception is for guests riding on the shuttle bus to and from the Toy Story parking lot, which reopens June 18. When on the bus, all visitors age 2 and older—regardless of vaccination status—must wear a face covering.
Disney will not require visitors to provide proof of vaccination. The State says that venue operators may use self-attestation to confirm that a visitor is fully vaccinated, though we don't know how Disney will perform that check. Disney currently requires ticket-buyers to acknowledge "The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks" at the time of purchase, but we would expect a seperate self-attestation regarding vaccination status at or near the main entrance.
While theme parks are permitted to do away with capacity limits, they're still classified as a mega event, and subject to unique requirements. Disney said it will continue to use the theme park reservation system implemented when the parks reopened in April, and we honestly don't expect to see that go away anytime soon.
The resort had previously announced that it would do away with temperature screening for visitors as of June 15.
With the State dropping physical distancing and capacity limits, Disney will reopen a number of attractions this week, and even more through July. Cast members were spotted this weekend training on some of these attractions, a welcome sight to visitors.
Disneyland
Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough – reopens June 15
Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes – reopens June 18.
Disney California Adventure
Animation Academy – reopens June 15
Golden Zephyr – reopens June 15
Sorcerer's Workshop – reopens June 15
Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – reopens July 9
A handful of attractions were closed for refurbishment unrelated to COVID-19, and will also be reopening over the next few weeks. Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters is scheduled to reopen June 26, the Matterhorn Bobsleds on July 2, and the World Famous Jungle Cruise on July 16.
There are still quite a few attractions which will remain closed, and we have reached out to Disney for an update on those, as well as asked for an update on when parades, live entertainment and nighttime spectaculars will return.
Disney also says they will eliminate the physical distancing markers throughout the park, leaving it up to guests to self-determine how close they want to get to other parties.
As for cast members, last week Cal/OSHA board proposed new rules that could allow vaccinated workers to go without face coverings, but the board won't meet to vote on those guidelines until June 17. If approved, they wouldn't go into effect until June 28. For now, Disney has notified cast members that they are still required to wear face coverings both indoors and outside, regardless of vaccination status, and maintain 6-feet of separation from other cast members and visitors.
Disney continues to recall employees who were placed on furlough last year, and in some departments even some who were laid off. Some cast just returned to work over the weekend, and will need time to regain their training certifications or learn new roles.
Restaurant Reopenings
Reservations open today, June 14, for three Disneyland Resort restaurants that are reopening in the coming weeks.
Oga's Cantina in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge reopens on Thursday, June 17. Reservations are strongly suggested, but you can also check the mobile walk-up list for any last-minute availability once you're in the parks. The bar is best known for its cocktail concoctions, but also has non-alcoholic options and a very limited menu of snacks.
Wine Country Trattoria in Disney California Adventure is also opening on June 17 , and offers outdoor seating for lunch and dinner.
Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure is bringing back brunch service on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting July 9. Reservations are strongly suggested. This brunch menu debuted in 2019, with dishes like New York Avocado Toast, Crab & Potato Cake Benedict, Lamplight Chilaquiles, and a Brunch Burger topped with a fried egg and roasted green chiles. A kids menu offers French toast or a mini brunch burger. You can start your morning with a mimosa flight or a "beermosa," or opt for non-alcoholic beverages, including brewed Joffrey's coffee, hot chocolate, or juices.
Disney also announced the opening of some quick-service locations in Disneyland on June 17, just in time for the out-of-state visitors to return to the California theme parks. Most will offer mobile order, so make sure to update your Disneyland smartphone app before your visit:
Tiki Juice Bar – mobile order available
Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo – mobile order available
Alien Pizza Planet– mobile order available
Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
Avengers Campus, Week 2
The new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure continues to draw strong crowds, with the line to enter the new land often stretching as far as Pixar Pier. To perhaps relieve some pressure on the newest offering, the Disney Parks Blog last week published a reminder about the "off-campus" activities available in the Hollywood Land area.
Disney characters appear on the Hollywood Backlot stage, sporting their own Avengers costumes. Chip and Dale are Thor and Loki, Mickey Mouse sports a Captain America outfit, and Minnie Mouse is Spider-Gwen.
The Backlot Premiere Shop is now a secondary Avengers Campus merchandise location, with the same assortment as found in WEB Suppliers.
There are also several photo opportunities in place, with more to come. The WandaVision photo spot has been relocated, and a new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier location is available. Of course, Captain Marvel’s jet fighter is still peeking out of Hangar 12, and the nearby Coca-Cola Lounge is decorated with images from Black Widow.
A new Black Panther backdrop will debut on June 18, followed later in the month by a Loki backdrop inspired by the new Disney Plus show.
We noticed Disney has begun publishing the times of each of the five Avengers Campus atmosphere performances. Visit the daily calendar view of the Disneyland website to see performance times for The Amazing Spider-Man; Avengers Assemble; Dr. Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts; Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off; and Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje.
Perhaps having a schedule of performances will let visitors maximize their time in Avengers Campus, and make room for the next visitors to enter.
Paradise Pier Hotel Reopens Tuesday
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen this Tuesday, June 15, albeit at reduced capacity.
The hotel will open without certain guest benefits and amenities, as was the case when the Grand Californian Hotel reopened. The Paradise Pier Hotel won't offer any food and beverage service, which includes both room service and club level lounges. Hotel guests are encouraged to dine in Downtown Disney, at one of the restaurants of the Grand Californian Hotel, or to order from a participating Downtown Disney restaurant that will deliver to the hotel lobby.
It appears that the Paradise Pier's rooftop pool area will be open with modifications, as will the fitness center. Valet parking is not currently offered.
Paradise Pier Hotel guests will be eligible to use the private entrance at the Grand Californian Hotel into Disney California Adventure park, with a valid ticket and theme park reservation, of course.
Rates start at $435 per night for a standard view, or $529 for a theme park view, plus tax. Suites start at $959 per night, plus tax. You can book through the Disneyland web site, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner Get Away Today.
The Disneyland Hotel will begin its phased reopening on Friday, July 2, with only the Fantasy tower open to guests. This final reopening will see all three Disneyland Resort hotels open at the same time for the first time in more than a year, after they closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
This and That...
...Gay Days Anaheim announced their Fall 2021 event is scheduled for September 17–19. The organizer says, "there is still a lot that we don't know as Disneyland and California navigate new protocols," so check the official event website for details.
…The MousePlanet Newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips for keeping the Disney magic going at home. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.
Join Our Networks
@MousePlanet on...
On Facebook:
Refurbishments and Attraction Closures
Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.
All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.
View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.
Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – closed for refurbishment through June 25. Scheduled to reopen June 26.
Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse
Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes
Disneyland Monorail
Donald's Boat
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
Frontierland Shootin' Exposition
Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
Goofy's Playhouse
Jungle Cruise – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 16.
Main Street Cinema
Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen July 2.
Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island
Sailing Ship Columbia
Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough - reopens June 15
Star Wars Launch Bay
Storybook Land Canal Boats
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – closes for refurbishment July 5. Reopening date not published, but after July 18.
Closed dining:
Alien Pizza Planet – reopens June 17
Carnation Cafe
Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.
Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.
Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo – reopens June 17
Edelweiss Snacks
Fruit Carts
The Golden Horseshoe
Harbour Galley
Hungry Bear Restaurant
Kat Saka's Kettle
Lemonade Carts
Maurice's Treats
Oga's Cantina – reopens June 17, reservations now open
Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.
Pretzel Carts
Rancho del Zocalo – reopens June 17
Refreshment Corner
Royal Street Verandah
Tiki Juice Bar – reopens June 17
Tropical Imports
Troubadour Tavern
Turkey Leg Carts
Closed shopping:
20th Century Music
Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
The Briar Patch
Fairy Tale Treasures
Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.
The Mad Hatter on Main Street
Main Street Photo Supply
Pooh Corner
Resistance Supply
Royal Reception
Silhouette Studio
Westward Ho Trading Company
Disney California Adventure
Closed attractions:
Animation Academy - reopens June 15
The Bakery Tour
Golden Zephyr - reopens June 15
Red Car Trolley
Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
Sorcerer's Workshop - reopens June 15
Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar
Closed dining:
Bayside Brews
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
Carthay Circle Restaurant
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Corn Dog Castle
Fairfax Market
Fillmore's Taste-In
Fruit Carts
Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums
Lemonade Carts
Lucky Fortune Cookery
Mendocino Terrace
Pacific Wharf Cafe
Pretzel Carts
Schmoozies!
Turkey Leg Carts
Wine Country Trattoria – reopens June 17
Closed shopping:
Julius Katz & Sons
Oswald's
Sarge's Surplus Hut
Downtown Disney District
These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates:
La Brea Bakery Express
Permanently closed:
Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.
AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.
ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop
The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.
Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021.
Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity
Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown.
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – scheduled to reopen June 15, 2021
Disneyland Hotel – scheduled to reopen July 2, 2021
New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.
Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy Tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.
Resort Events
Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).
2021-2022
Paradise Pier Hotel reopening – June 15
Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2
Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17-19. More information on the event website.
Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.
2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Postponed events:
Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.
We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.
Non-Disney Resort Events
Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
Current Discounts and Promotions
Disneyland prices as of February 2020.
Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!
This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.
Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.
Ticket Prices and Promotions
New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.
One Day Tickets
Ticket & Season
Adult One-Park
Adult Park Hopper
Child One-Park
Child Park Hopper
One Day – Tier 1
$104
$159
$98
$153
One Day – Tier 2
$114
$169
$108
$163
One Day – Tier 3
$124
$179
$117
$172
One Day – Tier 4
$139
$194
$132
$187
One Day – Tier 5
$154
$209
$146
$201
MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket
Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.
Two Day Tickets
Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220
Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275
MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Three Day Tickets
Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290
Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345
MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
SoCal Resident Ticket Offer
The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.
Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere
This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.
Four Day Tickets
Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320
Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375
MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Five Day Tickets
Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340
Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395
MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Six Day (or more) Tickets
No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.
If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.
Disneyland Resort Annual Passports
The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020.
Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.
Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.
Additional Discounts
Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!
New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).
Everyone
Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location.
Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.
Legacy Annual Passholders
After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further.
Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities.
Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March.
If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance.
Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit.
Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo.
Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores.
Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch).
Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car.
Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.
Southern California Residents
SoCal Resident Ticket Offer
The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.
If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.
Disney Vacation Club Members
None currently available
If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.
Service Members
Disneyland Resort Military Discounts
Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program.
If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.
Hotel & Travel Packages
Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco.
Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants.
Comments
Has Disney said what Mobile Order will be available for Alien Pizza Planet? Before the parks closed, the only thing one could mobile order from that location were whole pizzas.