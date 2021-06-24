Disneyland Releases Summer 2021 Ticket Offer

California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three times before September 30, 2021 for as little as $244 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale today. This is Disney's first post-pandemic ticket offer, and has a few features which are sure to make it a strong seller for Californians who have yet to make their first foray back to the Disneyland Resort.



Disney's new ticket offer is good for all California residents. Photo courtesy Get Away Today.

The California Resident Ticket offers residents of the state admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times now through September 30, 2021.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $244 for ages 3 and up, a $45 increase over the last time a SoCal-only discount was offered in January, 2020.

For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $66 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission in July and the final admission is September. You must, however, make your theme park reservations for all three days at the time you purchase the ticket(s). You can always change the reservation dates later, subject to availability, but you must make initial selections at the time of purchase. There are no blackout dates on this ticket, and no tiers to worry about. Disney states that all guests must be California residents; a California billing address is required for purchase, and guests may be asked to show proof of residency at the gates.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and of course we recommend that you purchase from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. If you have already purchased tickets through Get Away Today and qualify for the new offer, you can switch their tickets to the new ticket offer - it's one of the benefits of booking with our partner.

We should note that these tickets will be valid for travel during the early days of whatever HalloweenTime promotion the Disneyland Resort may run. And while Disney has not yet made any official statement about any possible Halloween offerings, it's never a bad idea to plan ahead. Because theme park reservations are required, the earlier you purchase, the better selection you'll have of open reservation dates.



The Disneyland Resort has released its first hotel discount offer of the year.

Last month we shared the Disneyland Resort had already released its first discount offer of the year, for travel through October 2, 2021.

Visitors who book by September 16 of this year can save up to 25% at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and up to 20% at the Disneyland Hotel. There are no current offers for the Paradise Pier Hotel. All three Disneyland Resort hotels are now open, though all are operating with reduced amenities and dining options.

You can book hotel and ticket packages through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner, Get Away Today. In addition to Disneyland tickets and hotel packages, Get Away Today is once more offering discounted tickets for Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and LEGOLAND. See all of their Southern California attractions ticket offers on their website.