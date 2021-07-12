Disneyland Resort Update for July 19–25, 2021

News and Views

Oogie Boogie Bust

When tickets went on sale last week for the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, would-be customers could be forgiven for thinking the Disney Villains had taken over the online registration system. Disney's ticketing system is notorious for crashing under heavy demand, and this event was no different. The problems began almost as soon as tickets went on sale last Tuesday, with some buyers getting right through the checkout process, and others being placed in a virtual queue with projected wait times of "more than an hour."

Some customers reported problems once it was finally their turn, saying they received an error message at checkout – after their card had been charged. Once reader reported $3500 in pending charges from multiple attempts to complete their purchase, another said they got 10 error messages in a row before the system just kicked them out and they had to join the virtual queue all over again.

Disney finally posted an update on the event website acknowledging "higher than normal wait times." Disney posted another update in late afternoon, explaining they were deliberately "pulsing" customers through the checkout system. The message also said, "please feel free to try back at a later date."

For some there was no choice but to try back, as many readers pointed out that they hadn't really planned to spend the day waiting by their computers just to get tickets. And sure enough, there were plenty of tickets to be had the next morning, with almost no wait.

Of course, nobody could be assured that would be the case. While tickets to the Halloween events have never sold out the first day before, in these days of "limited-capacity access," there's no telling just how "limited" the tickets really are. Disneyland fans also have the recent example of the A Touch of Disney event, which did sell out the first day tickets became available, despite Disney adding more event days.

The good news is that, nearly a week later, tickets are still available for all event nights except October 30 and 31. However, we don't know how long that will remain the case. The event sold out by mid-September in both 2018 and 2019, so we recommend purchasing your tickets as soon as you can commit to a date.

Tickets can be purchased from the Disneyland website, by calling (714) 781-4636, or in person at a Disneyland Resort ticket booth.

Dates and prices are as follows:

September Sun 5 Mon 6 Tues 7 Wed 8 Thur 9 Fri 10 Sat 11 $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 12 Mon 13 Tues 14 Wed 15 Thur 16 Fri 17 Sat 18 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $114 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 19 Mon 20 Tues 21 Wed 22 Thur 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $114 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. October Sun 26 Mon 27 Tues 28 Wed 29 Thur 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $114 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 3 Mon 4 Tues 5 Wed 6 Thur 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 10 Mon 11 Tues 12 Wed 13 Thur 14 Fri 15 Sat 16 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 17 Mon 18 Tues 19 Wed 20 Thur 21 Fri 22 Sat 23 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 24 Mon 25 Tues 26 Wed 27 Thur 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. [SOLD OUT] $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 31 [SOLD OUT] $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m.

Character dining returns; more restaurants to reopen

Disneyland visitors can dine while greeting their favorite Disney characters as soon as this Thursday. Disney announced last week that Mickey's Tales of Adventure breakfast will resume at Storyteller's Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. Breakfast is served until 11:00 a.m., with an extended brunch offering until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Reservations open Tuesday, July 20. Brunch is $51 per adult, $29 per child, plus tax and tip.

Minnie & Friends Breakfast will reopen at the Plaza Inn inside Disneyland on August 12, and reservations will open at a later date.

Several other restaurants are scheduled to reopen soon inside both theme parks. The Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure will begin indoor service again on July 22, and reservations open July 20. Also slated to reopen in DCA is the Pacific Wharf Cafe, which is back on the schedule as of July 29.

At Disneyland, the Golden Horseshoe will reopen July 29 for food service only – there is no entertainment offering on tap at this time.

Reservations for Storyteller's Cafe and Carthay Circle Restaurant can be made via the Disneyland app, or through the Disneyland website.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products headquarters to relocate to Florida

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP), last week confirmed that the Walt Disney Company plans to relocate 2,000 jobs from Southern California to the "business-friendly climate" of central Florida by the end of 2022. DPEP includes Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

The story first broke in January, when the Orlando Business Journal reported that Disney was preparing to relocated some divisions from Southern California to a new development in Lake Nona, Florida. A the time, Disney would say only that they were exploring options, but several media outlets reported this as another company joining the "exodus" from California in the wake of the Governor Gavin Newsom's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In last week's letter to Disney cast members, D'Amaro says the project has been in the works since 2019, and says the new regional campus will allow Disney to "consolidate our teams and be more collaborative and impactful both from a creative and operational standpoint."

D'Amaro said, "Initially, our new campus will be home to more than 2,000 Cast, Imagineers and employees,"and "we expect that most Southern California DPEP professional roles that are not fully dedicated to the Disneyland Resort ... will be asked to relocate to this new Florida campus."

The letter pointed out that there are already 60,000 Disney employees in Central Florida, and highlights the low cost of living and no state income tax as benefits of moving to Florida. D'Amaro's letter also noted that Disney will provide assistance and relocation resources to employees, who will be asked to move over the next 18 months. "As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, I understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families."

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – closes for refurbishment July 5, reopens July 23. Closed dining: Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

The Golden Horseshoe - scheduled to reopen July 29

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: The Bakery Tour

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle Restaurant - scheduled to reopen July 22

Fairfax Market

Pacific Wharf Cafe - scheduled to reopen July 29

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available. Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.



Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.

2021-2022

Disneyland Hotel reopening – July 2

Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17-19. More information on the event website.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-19p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

