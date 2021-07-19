Disneyland Resort Update for July 26 – August 1, 2021

California discount Q&A

When Disney introduced the summer 2021 ticket promotion for California residents, several readers asked us what their options were if they had already purchased a full-price admission ticket. Could they return that one, could they upgrade, or were they just out of luck?



Disneyland visitors can upgrade their previously purchased tickets to take advantage of the California resident offer under certain conditions. MousePlanet file photo.

We went straight to Disney for the answer, and here's what we learned:

If a California resident has previously purchased a Disneyland Resort theme park ticket that has a retail value that's less than the California resident promotional ticket and such purchased ticket remains fully unused, they can upgrade that ticket into a 3-day California resident promotional ticket.

These upgrades must be done in person at a Disneyland Resort ticket booth—they can't be handled through the call center. The difference in price for the upgrade must be paid in full at the time of the upgrade.

Theme park reservations and a valid admission are still required for park entry, and park reservations are subject to availability. The ticket booths can't assist with making park reservations; those can only be done online or on the Disneyland smartphone app.

The California Resident promotional ticket is not upgradable to another form of admission media, so once you upgrade, you lose the option to do so again.

As a refresher, the California Resident Ticket offers residents of the state admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times, between now and September 30, 2021.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $244 for ages 3 and up.

For an additional $55 ($299 total), you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $66 compared to the box office price of a three-day, park-hopper ticket.

Given these terms, the only people who would be looking to upgrade their tickets are customers who purchased a one-day Disneyland ticket ($104–$209, depending on type and tier), or those who purchased a two-day ticket and want to upgrade to the three-day version. Anyone who already has a three-day or higher ticket already paid more than this promotional ticket, and isn't eligible to upgrade.

These guidelines apply to tickets purchased directly from Disney, and some third-party sellers may have different options. For example, if you purchased tickets from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. and qualify for the new offer, you can switch your tickets to the new ticket offer—it's one of the benefits of booking with our partner.

Go "Behind the Attraction" on Disney+

Disneyland fans will want to check out the new Disney+ series, "Behind the Attraction." The first five episodes of the series are now available to stream, and offer a backstage look at Disney classics, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Star Tours. While the series covers these attractions throughout the Disney Parks worldwide, there's enough here to give Disneyland fans a sense of home.



The first episode of "Behind the Attraction" takes viewers behind the backside of water. Photo courtesy Disney.

Episode 1: Jungle Cruise Join a skipper for the story behind Jungle Cruise, and try to spot the backside of water! When Walt decided to create the original immersive attraction, he tasked Imagineers with building a river in the Southern California desert AND the mechanical animals to populate it. Lead designer Harper Goff and horticulturist Bill Evans scrambled to get it all built in time for Disneyland Park's grand opening in 1955. Guests have been cruising its waters ever since. Dwayne Johnson also appears in this episode where he discusses his childhood memories of the attraction and his favorite joke from the skippers.

Episode 2: Haunted Mansion

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion—enter if you dare! When Walt Disney developed the attraction, he didn't specify if it should be funny or scary. Ultimately, it became a perfect blend of both. Haunted Mansion proved so popular that it inspired several later iterations, including the chilling Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris and the weird and wonderful Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Episode 3: Star Tours Lightspeed to Endor! A long time ago… Disney created Star Tours, a thrilling simulator attraction that takes guests to a galaxy far, far away. It inspired Imagineers to build a whole new land—Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. There, guests can use the Force to explore the remote outpost of Batuu and the cutting-edge attractions Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Episode 4: The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Discover the ups (and downs!) of creating this gravity-defying attraction set in the eerie world of Rod Serling's renowned "Twilight Zone" television series. Then hold on tight as Imagineers reimagine the Disney California Adventure version as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Learn what it took to build the attraction—and what it takes to ride it!

Episode 5: Space Mountain You're about to hear the story of Space Mountain in T-minus 5, 4, 3, 2, 1… launch! Walt's vision of an attraction that simulates space travel was a design challenge Imagineer John Hench tackled head on, creating a signature structure now in Disney Parks around the world. Imagineers continued the tradition by creating another thrilling indoor attraction, the landmark TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disney Resort.

More Oogie Boogie dates sell out

We always make a point of tracking the on-sale status of the Halloween events, because they often sell out well before most visitors expect them to. In the past week we saw 14 more event dates sell out, including most of October. There are just nine events left with available tickets, and we expect most, if not all, of those events to sell out this week.

The event sold out by mid-September in both 2018 and 2019, so we recommend purchasing your tickets as soon as you can commit to a date.



Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash are selling very quickly. MousePlanet file photo.

Tickets can be purchased from the Disneyland website, by calling (714) 781-4636, or in person at a Disneyland Resort ticket booth.

Dates and prices are as follows:

September Sun 5 Mon 6 Tues 7 Wed 8 Thur 9 Fri 10 Sat 11 $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 12 Mon 13 Tues 14 Wed 15 Thur 16 Fri 17 Sat 18 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 19 Mon 20 Tues 21 Wed 22 Thur 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. October Sun 26 Mon 27 Tues 28 Wed 29 Thur 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 3 Mon 4 Tues 5 Wed 6 Thur 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 10 Mon 11 Tues 12 Wed 13 Thur 14 Fri 15 Sat 16 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 17 Mon 18 Tues 19 Wed 20 Thur 21 Fri 22 Sat 23 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 24 Mon 25 Tues 26 Wed 27 Thur 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 SOLD OUT $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 31 SOLD OUT

This and That...

...Pacific Wharf Cafe in Disney California Adventure is scheduled to reopen July 29. This reopening leaves just Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta as the last restaurant to remain closed in the park.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Haunted Mansion – closes August 16 for installation of the holiday overlay. Closed dining: Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

The Golden Horseshoe – scheduled to reopen July 29

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: The Bakery Tour

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Pacific Wharf Cafe – scheduled to reopen July 29

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Halloween Time – September 3 through October 31.

– September 3 through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. Tickets on sale via the event website.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. Tickets on sale via the event website. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17–19. More information on the event website.

– September 17–19. More information on the event website. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

– Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

7/24 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

7/24 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

