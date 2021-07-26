Disneyland Resort Update for August 2 – 8, 2021

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Magic Key program to be announced Tuesday

[Updated 8/2]

Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders got a welcome surprise in their email Monday morning, in the form of a teaser announcement about a new "Magic Key" program. The email of course contained no real details, but this is expected to be the new membership/loyalty program for frequent visitors. The announcement from Disney said details will be released no earlier than 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3.

Disneyland ended the annual passholder program in January, prior to the reopening of the Disneyland theme parks. At the time, Disney said, "We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans.”

Many expect this new Magic Key program to be a variation of the Disney Flex passport introduced in 2019, which allowed passholders to make a limited number of theme park reservations during a given window of time. We'll definitely know for certain tomorrow, and will share all of the details right here on MousePlanet as soon as we have them.

Disney asks you to mask up indoors again

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Walt Disney Company has reverted to an earlier mask policy. As of Friday, July 30, guests must once again don a face mask when indoors.



Mask on, mask off. Disney has updated its policy in light of new CDC guidance. Photo (c) Disney.

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.

The same policy is also now in place at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. The change comes as Orange County, California faces a spike in COVID-19 cases. For the most recent reporting period, the county tallied the highest seven-day case average since February, 2020, and the most people hospitalized since March, 2020. If California were still following the color-coded tier system which ended in June, 2021, Orange County would likely be in the red (widespread) tier, based on current statistics.

Disney to require U.S. employees to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Walt Disney Company today informed thousands of their U.S.-based employees that they are required to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The move by the largest single-site employer in the country comes as COVID-19 case counts surge across the country, most notably in Florida and California where the company has its largest employment sites.

In a written statement, Disney said:

At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.

For now, the policy impacts only salaried and non-union employees working at any U.S. site, including theme parks, stores, and offices. Disney says it is in discussion with the unions that represent tens of thousands more workers at its theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim.

Cast members who are not fully vaccinated have 60 days to complete the process. According to the Food and Drug Administration, patients must wait either 21 days (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days (Moderna) between the first and second dose of the two-dose vaccines, and are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose. Patients are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they receive the one-dose J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Disney has also put a hold on a plan that would return more remote workers to their on-site offices, but is advising those workers that they will also be required to be fully vaccinated before they can return to their desks.

The new policy also impacts all new hires, who must be fully vaccinated before starting work.

Disney notes that there are "certain limited exceptions" to the vaccination policy, but did not specifically respond to a request for comment on what provisions will be made for cast members for whom the vaccine is medically contraindicated. The company was also not able to provide any timeline on when the policy might be applied to unionized workers. One union representing Disneyland workers says they expect to sit down with Disney sometime in the next three weeks to negotiate.

Disney cast members are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no charge at employee health centers at both the California and Florida resort.

Extended hours begin August 14

We admit to not having caught this whenever it happened, but the current Disneyland schedule shows that extended operating hours for Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney will begin on August 14. Starting that Saturday, and at least through the end of the published calendar (currently September 12), all three locations will remain open an extra hour each night.

Disneyland will open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, Disney California Adventure from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Downtown Disney from 8:00 am. to midnight.

When the Resort first reopened, park hours were greatly reduced. With more and more cast members being recalled to work, Disney in July increased operating hours across the resort. With this most recent change, the theme parks have mostly returned to their pre-pandemic schedule.

Avoid this Halloween trap

This is a special note for folks who plan to use park-hopper tickets during September and August. Make sure that you check to see if Oogie Boogie Bash is happening on one of your park days. If it is, be sure to pick Disney California Adventure as your starting park that day to get the most value out of your park hopper ticket.

When you select DCA as your starting park on an event night, you can enter DCA as early as 8:00 a.m., and hop over to finish out the night at Disneyland once you've seen all DCA has to offer. That also gives you two chances to enter the virtual queue for Spider-Man.

If you pick Disneyland as your starting park on an Oogie Boogie Bash night, you still can't enter DCA until 1:00 p.m., but have to leave by 6:00 p.m. when the park closes for the event. You're also limited to just the second virtual queue opportunity. Sure, you can head back to Disneyland after DCA closes and stay there until 11:00 p.m., but you have less flexibility overall than if you start your day at DCA.

7 days left to Oogie Boogie

Sales of the Oogie Boogie bash slowed more than we expected last week, with seven event dates still available. There is only one October night left, Tuesday October 26. The event sold out by mid-September in both 2018 and 2019, so we recommend purchasing your tickets as soon as you can commit to a date.



Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash are still available for some September dates. MousePlanet file photo.

Tickets can be purchased from the Disneyland website, by calling (714) 781-4636, or in person at a Disneyland Resort ticket booth.

Dates and prices for the remaining events are as follows:

September Sun 5 Mon 6 Tues 7 Wed 8 Thur 9 Fri 10 Sat 11 $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 12 Mon 13 Tues 14 Wed 15 Thur 16 Fri 17 Sat 18 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 19 Mon 20 Tues 21 Wed 22 Thur 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT $124 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. October Sun 26 Mon 27 Tues 28 Wed 29 Thur 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 3 Mon 4 Tues 5 Wed 6 Thur 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 10 Mon 11 Tues 12 Wed 13 Thur 14 Fri 15 Sat 16 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 17 Mon 18 Tues 19 Wed 20 Thur 21 Fri 22 Sat 23 SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 24 Mon 25 Tues 26 Wed 27 Thur 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 SOLD OUT $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. SOLD OUT SOLD OUT Sun 31 SOLD OUT

This and That...

…The MousePlanet Newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips for keeping the Disney magic going at home. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Haunted Mansion – closed August 16 to September 2 for installation of the holiday overlay.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closes September 7 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Closed dining: Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: The Bakery Tour

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District These Downtown Disney locations have not announced reopening dates: La Brea Bakery Express Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Rinse Cosmetics – closed in March 2021. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Halloween Time – September 3 through October 31.

– September 3 through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. Tickets on sale via the event website.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. Tickets on sale via the event website. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17–19. More information on the event website.

– September 17–19. More information on the event website. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

– Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-11p DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash

Share, Links, Comments & More