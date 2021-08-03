Tenaya Stone Spa Set Opening Date

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa finally reclaims the spa portion of its moniker next month, when the Tenaya Stone Spa debuts on Thursday, September 16. Reservations are now open for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

The 6,000-square-foot retreat replaces the former Mandara Spa, and is now operated by Disney rather than a third-party company. Walt Disney Imagineers redesigned the entire space, drawing on the Craftsman design of the hotel.



A Tenaya Stone serves as the focal point of the new spa. Photo courtesy Disney.

The centerpiece of the lobby is a stone gifted to Disney by a Miwok Elder and her family, descendants of Chief Tenaya in Yosemite Valley. “The spa name Tenaya (pronounced ten-eye-a) can be interpreted ‘to dream’ in the indigenous culture of the Yosemite Valley,” said Dawn Jackson, a Native American cultural advisor within Disney, who began working on the project as an Imagineer on the Story Development team.

The facility features eight treatment rooms, including two designed for couples massage. At opening, the spa will offer a variety of massage therapies featuring aromatherapy, deep tissue work, and herb poultices. Body treaments incorporate sea salt, wild honey, avocado, and red clay. The spa also offers manicures and pedicures, and will add facials and other services at a later date.

Massage pricing starts at $160 for a 50-minute massage. Dream and Believe Magic Key holders receive a slight discount on the signature Tenaya River Stone Massage. You can see the full list of treaments and make reservations at the spa website.

The spa is designed for adults age 18 and older, with some treatments available to teens 14 and up with parental consent and supervision.

In keeping with state and local guidelines, all spa clients must wear a mask throughout their treament. Spa staff are required to be fully vaccinated, and also wear masks.

At this time, reservations are available only to guests of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels, and the spa will welcome day guests at a future date.