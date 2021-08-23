5th Day Free at the Disneyland Resort

MousePlanet sponsor Get Away Today has just announced its first ticket sale of 2021, just in time for the start of Halloween Time next month.

With the all-new Avengers Campus, Halloween Time festivities, and beloved classic attractions, you'll want as much time to soak up the magic as possible. Get an Extra Day Free to experience it all when you purchase your tickets with Get Away Today.



Get an extra day free when you purchase through Get Away Today.

When you buy a 5-Day Disneyland Resort 1-Park per Day or Park Hopper Ticket, you'll just pay the 4-Day gate price. That's a $20 savings per ticket - and a whole extra day of fun for FREE!

This offer is good for both PARK HOPPER and 1-Park per Day Tickets. Plus, our Extra Day Free DISNEYLAND E-tickets allow you to skip the line and go straight to the ticket booth. With so much to do and see, our Extra Day Free E-Tickets allow you to experience it all!

The Extra Day Free ticket is also a great bridge for vacation planners who are considering upgrading their tickets to a Magic Key. You'll get the the full value of a 5-day ticket applied to whichever Magic Key you upgrade to, but only pay the 4-day price. Even better, you can make park reservations for the five days of the ticket without worrying about blockout dates, then upgrade on the last day of use.

Terms and conditions apply. To enter a theme park, you will need a park reservation and valid admission for that park- for each day you’d like to visit. Please note that your Disneyland E-tickets will expire 13 days after the first day of use.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days prior to travel on a rolling basis. If travelling within 120 days, it is recommended that you make your theme park reservations immediately after purchasing your admission. Visit the Get Away Today website for complete details.