More Magic Key Questions and Answers

The Disneyland Resort will begin sales for its new Magic Key Pass program on Wednesday August 25. Magic Key is the much-anticipated replacement for the annual passport program the company ended in January 2021, and it's no secret that thousands of Legacy Passholders are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to once more rejoin the regular visitor ranks.

In anticipation of the on-sale date, Disney published a set of answers to questions it has been fielding from potential passholders, and you can read those comments on the Disney Parks Blog. But MousePlanet readers came to us with just a few additional questions and requests for clarification, and we went straight to the source for answers.

Q: I bought a 4-day park hopper ticket, and want to upgrade to a Dream Key. Can I still take advantage of the monthly payment plan for the balance?

The Disney Parks Blog says "most theme park tickets are upgradeable to a Magic Key pass." However, the Magic Key Terms and Conditions also state, ""The difference in prices must be paid in full at the time of the upgrade,"

A: Good news, California residents! Disney says an eligible California resident upgrading from an eligible ticket to a Magic Key pass may choose the monthly payment option for the difference in price. However, if you upgrade from one Key level to another, you must pay the upgrade value in full – that amount can not be rolled into a monthly payment plan.

Q: Do I need to have a theme park reservation to use the parking benefit on my Dream or Believe pass?

Readers who posed this question through the chat on the Disneyland app sent us screen shots of conflicting answers received from cast members, so we wanted to clear this up.

A: No, you do not need a theme park reservation to use the free standard parking benefit of the Dream Key, or the discounted parking benefit of the Believe Key. However, the Believe Key is subject to blockout dates.

Q: Will using my parking benefit activate my Key, even if I don't go into a theme park?

A: Using the free parking benefit of the Dream Key will activate your key, and start the 365-day countdown. Using the discounted parking benefit of the Believe Key will not activate that key.

Disney says Magic Keys will go on sale no earlier than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, and all purchase and upgrades must be made through the Disneyland app or Disneyland.com. The main entrance ticket booths will not be able to sell or upgrade Magic Keys.

If you purchase your Magic Key on August 25, you can make a same-day reservation and visit the park that day (subject to capacity). But unless you are actually planning to visit on Wednesday please wait a day or two or ten to purchase your Magic Key, just to give Disney's system a break and make room for people who actually have to purchase or upgrade their pass that day.

There are no benefits to being "first" to buy a Magic Key, and you actually have a full 66 days to purchase and be eligible for the special charter member welcome package.

Are there any more last-minute questions? Drop us an email, or reach out via Twitter or Facebook.