Walt Disney World Resort Update for September 8-13, 2021

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Previews Underway

Imagineer Joe Vitale wrote in his Disney Parks Blog post this past week that "the design intent of World Showcase" celebrates "real countries and the fantastic stories they inspire." While that didn't seem to be true in the early days of EPCOT, in more recent years, that has been the case with the addition of characters from Frozen to the Norway pavilion, the addition of The Three Caballeros to the Mexico pavilion, and the addition of Beauty and The Beast Sing-Along to France pavilion. Temporary additions in that same spirit have taken off in recent years too, like the art added to the World Showcase pavilions during the annual EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.



Remy and his brother Emil were greeting guests at the invited media preview at the France pavilion, as they are characters from the Disney-Pixar film "Ratatouille" and are "inspired" by France. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

With the upcoming October 1 start of "The World's Most Magical Celebration" marking the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World Resort (and coinciding with the 39th anniversary of the opening of what was then EPCOT Center), France pavilion will realize the next level of that "design intent" when its footprint nearly doubles in size with the opening of an entirely new "mini-land" that includes Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris. While the original part of the France pavilion pays homage to authentic regions of France, the expanded area takes its visual look from Paris as seen by Remy in the Disney-Pixar 2007 animated film Ratatouille.



Topiary Remy still stands outside the new expanded portion of the France pavilion, just outside the entrance marked by the Parisian Metro-style archway. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Guests make the transition from the inspired-by-the-real France area of the pavilion to the new area walking along what Joe Vitale describes as, "a beautiful allée along the water, designed to evoke the feeling of a Parisian park beside the river Seine." The path is "made to look like the decomposed granite often found in parks and gardens throughout Paris," and contains some "rat motifs" to "hint at the world of Chef Remy awaiting you around the corner."



The allée along the water is designed to evoke the feeling of a Parisian park beside the river Seine. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.



A Remy motif, like the detail found on this bench, runs throughout the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.

The Allée des Marchands (Alley of the Merchants) is the formerly backstage area where both Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris are located. The restaurant features a traditional blue façade found throughout the Brittany region of France, which is both known for its crêpes and is the inspiration for the new table and quick service dining location. The area is filled with nods to the film Ratatouille as well and the facade of the Parisian buildings (hiding the actual show building for the ride itself) are designed following the Pixar-created principle of "Crookedology"—of a bolder color palette and exaggerated architectural details, buildings that lean a bit, pipes that are crooked, and downspouts that zig-zag just like in Remy's version of Paris in the film.



The "Ratatouille" inspired Paris area is located in a formerly backstage area at France pavilion and includes both Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the new restaurant La Crêperie de Paris. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.



A cast-iron arcade serves as a transition from real-world France to the vision of Paris from "Ratatouille." Photo courtesy Disney Parks.



Window displays in the new area of the France pavilion also pay homage to "Ratatouille," like these Anton Ego wines featuring vintages from 2007, the year of the film's release, 2014, when the attraction opened at Disneyland Paris Resort, and, of course, 2021.

Gusteau branded product also appears in window displays in the new area.

As Remy made his arrival in Paris in the film by sewer, the sewer covers pay homage as well.

Plaques and other markings in the area also have ties to the film.

This Google Translate screenshot of the previous photo location shows that the Health Inspector is always keeping a lookout for the rats.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Approaching the attraction itself, Chef Remy stands atop a "Ratatouille" inspired fountain featuring rats holding bottles and flutes of champagne with water shooting out of the bottles toward the top basin. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure - A Family-Friendly Ride

The new ride itself, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, is a copy of the attraction that opened at Disneyland Paris Resort back in 2007. Those who have ridden it there say it is exactly the same. Changes made to bring it to EPCOT are limited to the queue and exit area.

At its essence, the ride is World Showcase's first full-fledged, purpose-built Fantasyland-style dark ride employing some 21st century technology and effects. Families that complain that there was little to do for younger kids at World Showcase will find that this attraction fills that gap.

Guests are "shrunk down" to the size of a rat soon after entering the queue. The queue heads up to the roof, where the Gusteau sign periodically comes to life, with the famous chef speaking in either French or English. The queue also heads past an artist's loft, where the painting—as well as other art in the queue—periodically come to life. For the media preview, there were still three separate "lanes" to enter the attraction: "Single Rider," "Fastpass+" and "Stand-by." We know, however, that the attraction will be available by virtual queue when it debuts on October 1 and that "Lightning Lane" will replace Fastpass+ at somepoint too.

After grabbing 3D glasses, guests board a trackless ride car (cartoonish rat) that seats six without a minimum height restriction (three guests in each of two rows) with a single pull-down bar. There's a separate loading area for guests in wheelchairs or other mobility-assist devices. The story takes guests along with Remy and his fellow rats through Gusteau's kitchen and restaurant, much as was seen in the original film.

A good deal of the action of the ride is displayed via screens requiring guests to wear the 3D glasses, but there are also huge (human-sized) set pieces and details throughout portions of the ride. The ride vehicles themselves have some motion enhancement (they tilt forward and back, they spin) and, as trackless vehicles, their ride course will appear rather unpredictable through the attraction.

For those that experience discomfort on simulator rides or in other 3D experiences, the added motion of the ride vehicle may worsen that discomfort. As someone who doesn't usually get uncomfortable on simulators (other than Mission: Space), I can say that my multi-focal contact lenses combined with the 3D and enhanced motion of the ride vehicle was a little disorienting on my first ride (I always find the view screens in Mission: Space uncomfortable on both the Green and Orange sides of the ride). That was compounded during the media preview by the 3D lenses fogging since face coverings are required indoors at Walt Disney World. My third ride is captured, in part, by the ride cam video produced by Disney.



Mild spoilers in the video. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the new section of the France pavilion all open on October 1, 2021 at the start of "The World's Most Magical Celebration" and the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. Ride Cam video courtesy Disney from the invited media preview of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, September 3, 2021.

On the whole, in my view, it's a cute ride with a lot of detail. It is not an "E-Ticket" and probably wasn't intended to be—but rather, a family-friendly ride for a park that needed one. It certainly fits the theme of the France pavilion, and probably could even draw some of those crowds away from "Frozen Ever After" depending on how its virtual queue and Lightning Lane access gets worked out. It's not the sort of ride that I would say "do not miss," (or pay extra to see if that is an option when Disney Genie service debuts), but it is fun. It's kind of unfortunate that the pandemic has made it the centerpiece attraction debuting with "The World's Most Magical Celebration," but we know that the "historic transformation" of EPCOT continues with the E-Ticket Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind yet to come.



Guests enter Remy's Ratatouille Adventure through a Parisian theatre façade. Gusteau's Restaurant (from the film, not an actual restaurant) is sort of next door.

The extended standby queue area is covered by a cast-iron shelter with fans. With the attraction set to debut with a virtual queue, it is unclear how much this area will be used when the attraction opens on October 1.

During the media preview, the entrance had three lanes, but we are not yet sure what it will have on opening day.

The 3D ride has no minimum height restriction and provides wheelchair access. There are "dividers" creating three seats in each row of the vehicle that will fit an above-average size adult, but, perhaps, not the largest guests.

Chef Skinner scowls (both on the poster and on the ride).

Chef Remy and Linguini are the stars of the attraction.

Up on the rooftop in the indoor portion of the queue, Gusteau's sign comes to life from time to time, with the late Chef speaking both French and English.

An artist's loft features a painting that comes to life in the queue from time to time as well.

3D glasses are required to see most of the scenes of the ride.

Don't forget to drop off the 3D glasses on the way out. Am I the only one reminded of Edna Mode by the glasses?

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Learn about and see more of the details of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT with Matt Beiler, a Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Additional Ratatouille-Themed Merchandise At France Pavilion Too

Of course, with a new attraction opening, there will be new merchandise available as well. A kiosk stands just inside the Allée des Marchands that sells some items, while others can be found in the older shops in the France pavilion.



At the media preview, Disney displayed some of the new merchandise available for guests visiting during Passholder and other previews in the new area of the France pavilion. Quite a few of the items have electronic components, like the chef's hat which has a mechanical Remy popping out of the top (and, at other times, his shadow is projected on the hat itself from within).

Lighted cheese neckwear is coming to EPCOT.

The kiosk with Ratatouille-themed merchandise is just inside Allée des Marchands on the way to or from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. The Remy plush shown hear speaks both English and French. The minitures of the ride vehicle also move on their own.

Chef Remy headbands are available.

New pins and other souvenirs are available.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

La Crêperie de Paris Opens October 1

When the expanded France pavilion opens to guests on October 1, the new La Crêperie de Paris will open as well with both table- and quick-service restaurant options. All dining will be first-come, first-served, with no reservations accepted for now. As this is an operating participant rather than Disney-run restaurant, there will also be no discounts offered initially (including Tables in Wonderland). At the end of August, Disney Parks Blog shared the menu inspired by the Brittany region of France, featuring savory galettes (buckwheat crêpes) and sweet dessert crêpes, as well as Brittany's hard ciders. At the media preview, I had an opportunity to sample a savory galette, a sweet dessert crêpe, and a hard cider—and I enjoyed them all.

C’est magnifique! Here’s your first look at the menu for La Crêperie de Paris, a traditional crêperie with a menu inspired by the Brittany region of France, coming to EPCOT Oct. 1! https://t.co/zkWF4TT4sS pic.twitter.com/M2xfoyCITf — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 26, 2021



The entrance to the table service La Crêperie de Paris is under the sign, and, at opening, it will be first come, first served without reservations or discounts.

The menu includes savory galettes (buckwheat crêpes) and sweet dessert crêpes, as well as Brittany's hard ciders. Items may be ordered on their own or as part of a Prix Fixe Menu.

The imported hard cider is made from 100% apples. This was the demi sec and it was very light. The dining room itself was smaller than I expected.

This is the Classique Galette (but with only egg and Swiss cheese, not the ham - if you want to alter a menu item, ask and the kitchen will try to accomodate your requests).

This is the Gourmande crêpe: hazelnut chocolate spread and whipped cream.

Crêpes A Emporter is the restaurant's quick service option outside. Its menu is similar with smaller portion sizes. It was not open for sampling during the media preview.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

More Views of EPCOT

Since I was in EPCOT for the media preview, I took a look around at the other latest sights around the park.



Banners for The World's Most Magical Celebration hang along the "bridge" between World Showcase Plaza and what remains of Future World. Here in EPCOT, the banners include a pattern like the exterior of Spaceship Earth.

Speaking of Spaceship Earth, a pole was sticking out the top this weekend. Several folks suggest that the pole includes a camera pointing toward Future World construction projects; I was unable to get official confirmation.

The future site of Creations Shop and Club Cool remain behind construction walls, but the plaza on the east side of the building has opened along with two additional EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Marketplaces.

As reported recently, both Mac+Eats and Lobster Landing recently opened at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, ahead of their previously announced October 1 debut.

Out in the park's entry plaza near Spaceship Earth, Mickey Mouse was greeting guests separated by the planters.

Physically distanced from Mickey, Minnie Mouse was also out front greeting park guests.

Back in Future World East, a Princess Tiana theme has been added to the outdoor kids' play area.

Speaking of princesses, Princess Aurora was physically distanced along the Promenade near France pavilion.

Outside the park, like here at the Disney Skyliner Station at International Gateway (as well as on the parking lot side of the park) The World's Most Magical Celebration Banners hang without the Spaceship Earth homage.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

A merchandise announcement by Disney Parks on Twitter yesterday noted that Creations Shop and Club Cool officially will open September 15.

Check out this sneak peek of the “Light” line from the EPCOT Light & Color Collection, exclusive to Creations Shop! The assortment of futuristic gear was inspired by the historic transformation of EPCOT and will debut on Sept. 15 when Creations Shop & Club Cool officially opens. pic.twitter.com/JcetBn9Xfw — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 7, 2021

The Usual Writer's Note

As always, be sure to check the "experience updates" page of Walt Disney World for the latest information you need to know before you visit. We are still in a global pandemic, and Disney's policies remain in flux. With Annual Passes about to go on sale, it remains unlikely the Resort will shutdown again in the near-term, but Disney may very well impose guest restrictions that are stricter than those imposed by the State of Florida.

Disney Parks continue to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. At Walt Disney World Resort, everyone ages 2 and up are required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations. Outdoors, face coverings are optional in most locations for vaccinated guests; face coverings are required outdoors for unvaccinated guests. All guests continue to be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails, and on Disney Skyliner. Walt Disney World Resort encourages guests to get vaccinated, and has mandated vaccination for new hires and existing cast members in most roles. With its most recent agreement with its unions, on-site employees must be fully vaccinated and provide proof by October 22.



Know before you go. Screenshot from My Disney Experience.

In case you missed the news, a few weeks ago, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for full licensure. The vaccine, which is one of three approved for use in the U.S., is the first to receive full approval for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

I got vaccinated and the best available information is that it's the best protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19. If you haven't been vaccinated and are eligible to be, I recommended you discuss with a physician the risks to both yourself and those you come into contact with as the global pandemic continues to spread in your community and those places you visit.

As always, if you're heading this way (or live in the regions impacted by storms), please stay informed of the latest weather and tropical forecast too. Be prepared. Fortunately, as of this past weekend, no tropical systems are forecast to be headed toward Central Florida at the moment. My thoughts remain with those impacted by Hurricane Ida and those in the path of its remnants, and hope you see a speedy recovery.

