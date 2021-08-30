Disneyland Resort Update for September 6 – September 12, 2021

News and Views

Halloween Time returns to the Disneyland Resort

Walking into Disneyland for the start of Halloween Time last weekend was like pulling on a favorite sweater. There's nothing new or flashy this year, and yet I think that's exactly what we all craved—a big cozy helping of the familiar.

The best part of any holiday at Disneyland is just soaking up the atmosphere, so please enjoy these photos from opening weekend.

Disneyland



Minnie and friends greet visitors to Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Somehow this smiling face is even more welcome this year. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Main Street Pumpkin Festival features hundreds of carved gourds up and down the street. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Haunted Mansion Holiday is open for its 20th season. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Haunted Mansion hearse is decorated for the holiday. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Dapper Dans of @Disneyland are back on Main Street, U.S.A. and we couldn’t be happier to see them. #HalloweenTime pic.twitter.com/D1g88fdJdy — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 3, 2021

Disney California Adventure



The Headless Horseman statue on Buena Vista Street is even more impressive at night. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Buena Vista Street is decorated for an All Hallows' Eve celebration. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A sugar skull car and papel picado decorate Ramone's House of Body Art. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Tomb stones from the Radiator Springs graveyard. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Super Hero Lightning McQueen greets fans in Cars Land. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Ominous decorations hang over Route 66 in Cars Land. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Plaza de la Familia has reopened in Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Miguel is on hand for meet-and-greets in the Plaza de la Familia. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A small ofrenda for Dante is tucked near the entrance to the Plaza de la Familia. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Food and merchandise notes

There are lots of holiday treats in the food and merchandise collections for this Halloween Time, but also a few tricks to watch out for. Visitors with food allergies should pay special attention to menu descriptions before ordering what appears to be a returning favorite, as the ingredients may have changed.

PSA for folks with food allergies - always check descriptions. You never know when peanut and gluten have been added to an old favorite. #HalloweenTime @Disneyland #FoodAllergy pic.twitter.com/UsnVBmKnAP — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 3, 2021



The Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket was a big hit on opening day. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The "Grey Stuff" of "Beauty and the Beast" fame is reimagined as a Halloween treat. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Oogie Boogie has a nasty surprise for you celiacs—his macaron is filled with brownies and cookie crumbs. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Halloween merchandise is available in sizes from babies to grandparents. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Haunted Mansion collection has a bit of a grunge look this year. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Magic Key Launch Experience and Terrace

MousePlanet had the opportunity to experience both the new Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure and the Magic Key Launch Experience in Tomorrowland at Disneyland this week. Be sure to check out our Twitter account for lots of photos from both venues.

Getting a preview of the Magic Key Starcade Experience @Disneyland It officially opens today Noon-6 for Magic Key Holders. Now through Halloween. pic.twitter.com/aESwDUkiOr — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 1, 2021

The "Magic Key Launch Experience" is located in the Starcade in Tomorrowland. This space offers a small seating area with charging stations and a number of photo opportunities, including appearances by Disney characters. The location is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. exclusively for Magic Key holders. The location will remain open through October 30. Disney may use a virtual queue to control access on busy days, and you must join the queue in person at the location.

Beverages from the Magic Key Terrace. The Ultra Flight is a trio of gin-based cocktails flavored with orange, pine, and sea. It’s Soarin’ in 3 glasses. And yes, that’s a mini pizza in the Bloody Mary. pic.twitter.com/CkdKnVlU0L — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 1, 2021

Reservations are now available for the Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. The lounge is open to Magic Key holders and their guests, and offers a menu of snacks and adult beverages.

Snacks at the Magic Key Terrace at Disney California Adventure. pic.twitter.com/HLvrjAm65U — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 1, 2021

Construction notes

There are two projects underway at Disneyland that we haven't yet mentioned:



The Main Street Photo Supply remains closed. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Main Street Photo Supply shop has been closed since the parks reopened, and more recently, the Newsstand closed for refurbishment. Cast members tell us the Newsstand will become the new home for the PhotoPass service for both theme parks. The Main Street Camera Supply will be converted into an expansion of the China Closet shop, and will offer seasonal decor. Over at Disney California Adventure, Kingswell Camera Supply is also closed for a similar conversion.



The dock near Harbor Galley is under refurbishment. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The seating area outside the Harbour Galley in New Orleans Square is also closed for construction, and walls around the site advertise that Pelican's Landing is coming this fall. Cast members tell us that Disney is constructing a two-level seating area for the Harbour Galley, which may also serve as a premium viewing location when Fantasmic reopens.



Pelican's Landing is set to open this fall in New Orleans Square. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Oogie Boogie Bash debuts this week

The first Oogie Boogie Bash events take place this Thursday and Saturday at the Disneyland Resort. It's worth reminding readers that Disney California Adventure will open to event guests at 3:00 p.m., and will close to the public at 6:00 p.m.

We will be attending the first event of the year, so be sure to follow along @MousePlanet on Twitter for photos and updates from the party.



Oogie Boogie Bash begins this week at Disney California Adventure. MousePlanet file photo.

This and That...

...Tarzan's Treehouse closed last week for an unscheduled refurbishment. No reopening date is available, and the refurbishment isn't listed on the Disneyland website.



Tarzan's Treehouse is closed for an unscheduled refurbishment. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is now closed for refurbishment. The ride reopens sometime in this fall.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland

A sign near the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage says it will reopen this winter. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix. Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed through September 17.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed weekdays through September 24.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closes September 7 for refurbishment. Reopening Fall, 2021

Sailing Ship Columbia – closes September 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023. Closed dining: Carnation Cafe – opens September 16

Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply – closed through October 16

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Newsstand – closed through September 15

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Closed shopping: Kingswell Camera Shop – closed through October 16

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Tenaya Stone Spa debuts on Thursday, September 16. Reservations are now open for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2021-2022

Halloween Time – September 3 through October 31.

– September 3 through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17–19. More information on the event website.

– September 17–19. More information on the event website. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

– Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

