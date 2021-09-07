Disneyland Resort Update for September 13 - September 19, 2021

Disneyland Resort Update for September 13–19, 2021

Disney's Merriest Nites

It's been nearly 40 years since Walt Disney World first offered an after-hours holiday event, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. Given the sell-out popularity of the Florida event, it seemed inevitable that the Disneyland Resort would eventually follow suit, but they never did.

After the company rebooted the Halloween event in 2010, we were sure a Christmas version would follow within a year or two, but… crickets.

Until now.



Disneyland is debuting a new Merriest Nites event in November. Photo courtesy Disney.

Seemingly out of the blue, the Disney Parks Blog last week announced Disney's Merriest Nites at Disneyland, a series of five after-hours parties in November and December.

Disney describes the event as being "6 holiday parties in one," with six themed areas inside the park, each with a Disney character host.

Victorian-Themed Party on Main Street, U.S.A. – the host with the most, Mickey Mouse, invites you to the party of the year! Revel in the holiday spirit with marvelous snow moments and holly-jolly carolers singing some holiday favorites.

– the host with the most, Mickey Mouse, invites you to the party of the year! Revel in the holiday spirit with marvelous snow moments and holly-jolly carolers singing some holiday favorites. Feliz Navidad Party in Frontierland – join Miguel from Coco for a jolly fiesta with lively music, dancing, and so much more.

– join Miguel from Coco for a jolly fiesta with lively music, dancing, and so much more. New Orleans Holiday in New Orleans Square – swing by this jazzy celebration hosted by Tiana and brimming with beads, beignets and bountiful holiday fun.

– swing by this jazzy celebration hosted by Tiana and brimming with beads, beignets and bountiful holiday fun. Frozen-Themed Party in Fantasyland – discover a flurry of festivities at a celebration featuring Elsa and her icy escapades—and plenty of heartwarming cheer.

– discover a flurry of festivities at a celebration featuring Elsa and her icy escapades—and plenty of heartwarming cheer. Tropical Party in Adventureland – delight in a holiday celebration with tropical flair hosted by the lovable Lilo and her mischievous pal, Stitch.

– delight in a holiday celebration with tropical flair hosted by the lovable Lilo and her mischievous pal, Stitch. Tomorrowland Party in Tomorrowland – party to infinity and beyond at this futuristic hoopla featuring Buzz Lightyear, a DJ, and more.

The event will also include a performance of A Christmas Fantasy Parade, special photo opportunities, event-exclusive merchandise and food offerings, and appearances by Disney characters in their holiday finery.

The Disney Parks Blog article also promised a special appearance by the Muppets on Main Street, with "Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends join in the fun, traveling in a special coach with Christmas carol sing-alongs."

It doesn't appear that the holiday fireworks are part of this offering, though Disney does promise there will be "snow moments" on Main Street.

Most attractions in the lands listed above will remain open, but Disney specifically notes that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Mickey's Toontown and Critter Country will be closed during the event.

The events each run 8:00 p.m. to midnight, with theme park access available starting at 5:00 p.m. each night for event guests. Event dates and prices are listed below. One reader noted via Twitter, "'School nights only, late nights, high price tag. [I don't know] who the target audience is but it sure isn't families with school age kids."

Dates and Times Ticket Price Thursday, November 11 $175 Tuesday, November 16 $165 Tuesday, November 30 $165 Tuesday, December 7 $165 Thursday, December 9 $165

Tickets go on sale via the Disneyland website no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14.

With the Disneyland Resort now back in the after-hours event business, we're hoping for news about the Villains Nite and Star Wars Nite events, which had to be postponed due to the theme park closures in 2020. Visitors who had already purchased tickets to either (or both) of the sold-out events will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event(s) once the events are rescheduled. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Mobile food ordering expands to new locations

Last month Disney introduced mobile ordering at three candy shops, and now a fourth location has been added to the list, making it even easier to pick up a sweet treat during your visit.

Inside Disneyland park, you can now order candy apples, chocolate-covered marshmallows and crispy rice treats from the Hunny Spot at Pooh’s Corner, in addition to the Main Street Candy Palace and Kitchen.

Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure also accepts mobile orders, including during the after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash. You can also grab a snack on your way back to your Disneyland hotel room by visiting Marceline's Confectionery in Downtown Disney.

All four of these locations offer seasonal treats, so you can get your bat cookies, mummy marshmallow wands and Jack Skellington cake pops without waiting in line.

Tickets available for Breakfast with Santa at Catal

Reservations are now open for the 2021 Breakfast with Santa events at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney. Catal has extended the popular event this year, and will host the breakfast on eleven dates between November 27 and December 24.

The event includes family-style breakfast at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney, live entertainment, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, and a personalized stocking and stuffed animal for each child.

Brunch is served between 8:00 a.m. and 12:45. Tickets are $109.95 per adult and $49.95 per child ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under are free, but must be counted in the party size. Registration is now open—book online via the Patina Group website.

Gay Days returns to Disneyland this weekend

The 2021 Gay Days at Disneyland is scheduled for this Friday through Sunday, September 17–19. The event welcome center is located in the Trillium Room in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, and a number of the weekend events will be held in the hotel's conference center.

You can view the full schedule of organized activities and meet-ups on the event website. Most in-park gatherings are planned to take place on Saturday inside Disneyland park, and on Sunday inside Disney California Adventure. The annual group photo is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

This and That...

...Carnation Cafe reopens at Disneyland this Thursday, September 16. When it opens, the location will feature a new Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich as part of the Halloween Time offerings in the park.

...Tenaya Stone Spa opens at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel this Thursday, September 16. Reservations are available for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests only at this time.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed through September 17.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed weekdays through September 24.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closes September 7 for refurbishment. Reopening Fall, 2021

Sailing Ship Columbia – closes September 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply – closed through October 16

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Newsstand – closed through September 15

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Closed shopping: Kingswell Camera Shop – closed through October 16

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney Grand Californian Hotel – now open at limited capacity Tenaya Stone Spa debuts on Thursday, September 16. Reservations are now open for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Halloween Time – September 3 through October 31.

– September 3 through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 17–19. More information on the event website.

– September 17–19. More information on the event website. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

– Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 - December 9. Tickets go on sale September 14. More information on the event website. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On [Not currently offered] – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports The Disneyland Resort has ended the annual passholder program. A new membership program is expected to launch in late 2020. Passholders who held a valid Disneyland Resort annual passport as of March 14, 2020 are considered Legacy Passholders, and continue to receive certain benefits. Check the discounts section below.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Legacy Annual Passholders

After ended the former annual passholder program and creating the Legacy Passholder designation earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort said it would continue some passholder benefits for Legacy Passholders, including merchandise and food & beverage discounts at participating shops, until a new program is announced. At press time, the discount has been extended through May 31, 2020, but we expect that will be extended even further. Legacy Passholders must show a digital discount ticket on their Disneyland app along with their physical passport and valid photo ID to receive any applicable food or merchandise benefits, or to access passholder-only opportunities. Disney will automatically uploaded this digital discount ticket to the accounts of passholders who had previously linked their ticket to their Disneyland app. Passholders who had not previously linked their ticket to the Disneyland app must now do so, using a ticket code that was sent to them via email in March. If you had already linked your ticket but the digital discount ticket does not appear on your account, contact Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-4567 or use the chat feature in the Disneyland app for assistance. Visit the Legacy Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

