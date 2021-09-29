Quotations from Chairman Roy

Walt Disney's older brother, Roy Oliver Disney, shared the title of Chairman of the Board of Walt Disney Productions with Walt from 1945-1960 when Walt decided to devote himself to the more creative aspects of the company. Roy also served other roles including CEO and President.

For MousePlanet, I wrote under my own name and my short-lived pseudonym Wade Sampson several columns filled with quotes from Walt Disney. They were so popular that I compiled most of them along with even more never before printed material for my book Walt's Words: Quotations of Walt Disney with Sources!

My goal was to provide unfamiliar quotes from Walt himself (trying to avoid material obviously written by studio writers or publicity hacks), list the source of the quote and fill a book with quotes not in Dave Smith's Quotable Walt Disney. I scoured obscure interviews, magazine and newspaper articles and more.

Even more challenging, I tried writing a book of quotes from his older brother, Roy. It was more challenging because for the most part Roy tried to avoid talking publicly and when he did he would try to shift focus to Walt.

I am a big fan of Roy and feel that he is very underrated in the world of Disney. He was much more than just the "financial" guy as he proved with the building of Walt Disney World. Here are a handful of Roy quotes that would have appeared in my never completed book.

As we celebrate the 50th of Walt Disney World, you may also want to check out this previous column by me about Walt Disney World and the forgotten brother:

"Walt found a pocket knife on the street in April of 1906. He was five years old. I took it away from him and must have said something like, 'Look, you can't be trusted with a knife. You'll be cutting yourself.' Within the last two or three years, here at the Studio, something came up and he accused me of bullying him and he said, 'You've been doing that ever since I was born. I remembered you tried to take that knife away from me in Marceline!' This is 60 years later. Talk about the memory of an elephant!"

Interviews with writer Richard Hubler (November 17, 1967, February 20, 1968, June 18, 1968) for a biography about Walt Disney.

"I was never in the creative side. My contribution was honesty to Walt."

Interviews with writer Richard Hubler (November 17, 1967, February 20, 1968, June 18, 1968) for a biography about Walt Disney.

"(Walt's) a grand guy. It has always been a job keeping up with him. He gets the ideas then I have to look at them from a practical, prosaic view. Sometimes I've had to say 'no' and he'll accept it if he knows that my decision didn't come from lack of vision. There have been times when I just couldn't get the money.

The Evening Independent January 22, 1964, Roy Disney Tends the Wallet of Walt's Motion Picture Empire by Bob Thomas

"Dad was a good dad and a rigidly honest man. He just didn't know how to handle boys. From the start, we were all as stubborn as Missouri mules. I guess we still are. We had all sorts of pets—even pigs. Walt always felt sorry for the runt of the litter. Walt's outstanding characteristic is single-mindedness. When he decides he wants to do something or do something a certain way, nothing stops him—literally nothing. He's a terrific optimist; he always thinks everything will turn out for the best. Usually, his plans and ideas do—in the long run. But this lack of realism can also be a handicap."

LOOK magazine for July 26, 1955

"The Disney organization brings to this project (Walt Disney World) the most highly creative, experienced and talented reservoir of personnel ever assigned to the development of an outdoor recreation attraction. The construction of Walt Disney World presents an immense challenge. However, I am convinced that we can bring to reality the greatest dream of Walt Disney's life. "This is a big day for our company. I know Walt would like what his creative team is doing because these are the ideas and plans he began. Everything you see here today is something Walt worked on and began in some way."

Press conference April 30, 1969, Ramada Inn Ocoee, Florida

"I've never known him when he wasn't working."

July 17, 1965, issue of TV Guide

"As long as I can remember, Walt has been working. He worked in the daytime and he worked at night. Walt didn't play much as a boy. He still can't catch a ball with any certainty."

The Magic Worlds of Walt Disney by Robert De Roos National Geographic magazine, August, 1963

"On the day before Walt died, he lay in his hospital bed staring at the ceiling. Walt envisioned the squares of acoustic tile as a grid map of Florida's Disney World. He'd say, 'This is where we'll put the monorail. And we'll run the highway right there'.

Reader's Digest June 1967, The Living Legacy of Walt Disney by John Reddy

"It's strictly a team effort now. We're trying to be as smart collectively as Walt was individually."

Roy Oliver Disney, shared the title of Chairman of the Board of Walt Disney Productions with Walt from 1945-1960.

Reader's Digest, June 1967, The Living Legacy of Walt Disney by John Reddy

"I think it (Disneyland) started with his toy trains. He always wanted to build a big play train for the public. For years, too, he has been talking about some kind of park where people could enjoy all these creations he dreams up. It sounded crazy. We were in the movie business, not the amusement park business. "We didn't know a thing in the world about amusement parks. None of us around Walt wanted any part of his amusement park. His banker used to hide under the desk when Walt started talking about that park. But you couldn't stop him. He was confident it would be wonderful. "The first thing I knew, more than a year ago, he had artists drawing sketches and blueprints. I wondered where the money was coming from, but I didn't ask. It was his baby and he could have it. The next I heard, he had hocked his life insurance. Still I kept quiet. "Finally one day, Walt's banker called up and said Walt had been in to see him. 'It's about that park,' the banker said, 'We went over the plans. You know, Roy, that park is a wonderful idea!' I nearly fell out of my chair. I asked whether Walt had tried to borrow money. The banker said, 'Yes, sir, he did. And you know what? I loaned it to him'."

From Reader's Digest February 1969 Unforgettable Walt Disney by Roy Disney

"Not long ago, at our Burbank, California studio, a group of animators and writers were holding a story conference on a new Disney cartoon feature. They were having a tough time agreeing on a story line, and the atmosphere was as stormy as the weather outside. Suddenly, lightning scribbled a jagged streak over the San Fernando Valley and there was a rolling clap of thunder. "Don't worry, Walt," once of the animators quipped, glancing heavenward, "We'll get it yet." "My brother Walt has been gone for more than two years now, yet his influence lingers like a living presence over the studio where he turned out the cartoons, nature films and feature movies that made him known and loved around the world. Even now, as I walk around the studio lot, I half expect to encounter that gangly, country-boy figure, head bowed in thought about some new projects. Walt was so much the driving force behind all we did, from making movies to building Disneyland, that people constantly mention his name as if he were still alive. "Every time we show a new picture, or open a new feature at Disneyland, someone is bound to say, "I wonder how Walt would like it?" And when this happens, I usually realize that it was something he himself had planned. For my imaginative, industrious brother left enough projects in progress to keep the rest of us busy for another twenty years. "Walt was a complex man. To the writers, producers and animators who worked with him, he was a genius who had an uncanny ability to add an extra fillip of imagination to any story or idea. To the millions of people who watched his TV show, he was a warm, kindly personality, bringing fun and pleasure into their homes. To the bankers who financed us, I'm sure he seemed like a wild man, hell-bent for bankruptcy. To me, he was my amazing kid brother, full of impractical dreams that he made come true. "Recently, his family and mine – wives, children and grandchildren – went back to our old hometown of Marceline, Missouri for ceremonies celebrating the issuance of the Walt Disney commemorative stamp. As the gleaming Santa Fe train rolled across the green Midwestern prairie, memories of the pleasant years that Walt and I spent there inevitably flooded back. "The apple orchard and weeping willows stand green and beautiful at our old farm, where Walt sketched his first animals. Walt and I would snuggle together in bed and hear the haunting whistle of a locomotive passing in the night. Our Uncle Mike was an engineer, and he'd blow the whistle – one long and two short – just for us. Walt never lost his love of trains. Years later, an old-fashioned train was one of the first attractions at Disneyland. "As far back as I can remember Walt was drawing. The first money he ever made was a nickel for a sketch of a neighbor's horse. He studied cartooning in Chicago, and then started a little animated-cartoon company in Kansas City that flopped. I was in Los Angeles when Walt, just 21, decided to try his luck in Hollywood. I met him at the station. He was carrying a cheap suitcase that contained all of his belongings. "We borrowed $500 from an uncle and Walt started a cartoon series called Alice in Cartoonland. It was tough going. Walt did all the animation and I cranked the old-fashioned camera. The Alice cartoons didn't make much of a splash, so Walt started a new series called Oswald the Rabbit. Oswald did better, but when Walt went to our New York distributor for more money he ran into trouble. "'What kind of a deal did you make, kid?'I asked. "'We haven't got a deal,' Walt admitted.'The distributor copyrighted Oswald and he's taking over the series himself.' Strangely, Walt did not seem downhearted. 'We're going to start a new series,' he enthused. 'It's about a mouse. And this time, we'll own the mouse.' "The rest is history. Walt's mouse, Mickey celebrated his 40th birthday last year and a happy 40th it was. A quarter of a billion people saw a Disney movie in 1968, 100 million watched a Disney TV show, nearly a billion read a Disney book or magazine and almost 10 million visited Disneyland. And Mickey, as Walt used to say, started it all.

"The construction of Walt Disney World presents an immense challenge. However, I am convinced that we can bring to reality the greatest dream of Walt Disney's life."