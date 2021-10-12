Walt Disney World Resort Update for October 19-25, 2021

At publication, we were still experiencing some technical issues with how we usually display photos in the Update. Like the last couple of weeks, you can view the larger version of each of the photos included here by clicking on the photo, but each photo will open in a separate tab without a caption rather than a slideshow-type gallery.

News, Views & Writer's Note

The World's Most Magical Celebration continues.



Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix and I discussed the Celebration, Disney Genie, and a whole bunch more in this MousePlanet LIVE! stream that you can now watch at your convenience.

I promise, I won't write about the continuation every week during the next 18 months of the Walt Disney World Resort's celebration of its 50th Anniversary. It's still new right now and when there are new elements or changes, I will report on those.

As we learned and shared last week, the new Disney Genie service launches today, Tuesday, October 19, at Walt Disney World Resort. The service was first announced back at Disney D23 Expo 2019 by then-Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek. Disney Genie will be part of the existing My Disney Experience app, offering new complimentary planning features and two different opportunities to purchase the sort of shorter attraction wait times previously provided by the complimentary Disney Fastpass+ service, which was "paused" when the parks temporarily shut down and then later permanently "retired" during the phased reopening of the parks.



Disney Genie Service launches today, October 19, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests may purchase access to "Lightning Lane" attraction entrances for more than 40 attractions across the four theme parks. All but two of the attractions in each park with Ligntning Lane access are part of the $15 per-day, per-guest Genie+ option. Two attractions in each park, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (shown here), have a Lightning Lane that is available for individual access purchase at a price per person set daily. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As I wrote last week, balancing guest satisfaction, crowding, price, value, and profit certainly can't be easy. Perhaps trying to work into that calculus, the Disney Genie+ purchase option includes the latest Disney PhotoPass Lenses available directly through the My Disney Experience app. Some special AR lenses are also complimentary through the Snapchat app.

🍝 ✨ @DisneyPhotoPass and @Snap are continuing their collaboration with new augmented reality photo moments! Cook ratatouille with help from Remy, transform into a Disney villain and more! Get all the details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/8x83bjg0Ul pic.twitter.com/NDqmw79G6R — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 18, 2021

Additional Details Announced For Walt Disney World Resort Holidays Celebrations

With the 2021 Holiday Season just weeks away, Walt Disney World Resort has announced additional details of this year's celebrations. While not back to levels guests would have seen before the global pandemic and temporary shutdown of the Resort, this year's celebrations are more extensive than last year's as the Resort's phased reopening continues.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

With this week's announcement on Disney Parks Blog of several of this year's celebrity narrators for the return of Candlelight Processional, the return of some storytelling around World Showcase, and the return of some Dinner Package availability, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays should be a bit more like prior years' festivals, with more entertainment than last year's "Taste of" version of the Festival. Running November 26 to December 30 this year, the Festival is included with admission to EPCOT.

Celebrity narrators are returning to Candlelight Processional during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. 🎄🎶 Check out the details and other joyous traditions you can expect to find on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/4iFVUUSAI1 pic.twitter.com/YM6LdI8qBl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 15, 2021

During this year's edition of the Festival, holiday offerings around World Showcase are now scheduled to include:

Las Posadas at the Mexico pavilion

Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion

Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion

A Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade and additional holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway, and the United Kingdom

Outside The American Adventure, guests can wave hello to Santa Claus (but only until December 24, of course)

As previously announced, the return of Candlelight Processional this year (after last year's hiatus) will be in a bit modified form from previous editions at the park. The traditional telling of the story of Christmas by a celebrity narrator, will again be accompanied by a full orchestra and choir, but the choir will be drawn exclusively from cast members this year. The celebrity narrators announced so far are:

Chita Rivera – November 29 through December 1

– November 29 through December 1 Jodi Benson – December 2–4

– December 2–4 Alton Fitzgerald White – December 5–7

– December 5–7 Lisa Ling – December 11–13

– December 11–13 Steven Curtis Chapman – December 23–25

– December 23–25 Blair Underwood – December 26–28

– December 26–28 Pat Sajak – December 29–30

Would you like me to again post the downloadable calendar we shared in past years that we update as we learn new scheduling information? Say so in the comments below or on this Update's posts on social media.

For those who want guaranteed seating at one of the three times nightly performances of Candlelight Processional, this year there will be 4 EPCOT venues offering Candlelight Processional Dining Packages, with online reservations opening beginning October 26 (reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance). Each package includes:

An appetizer, entrée and dessert or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a non-alcoholic beverage

One (1) guaranteed seat per person to the Candlelight Processional held on the same day.

Participating restaurants and dining package prices, excluding tax and gratuity are:

2021 Dining Packages Adult

(ages 10 and up) Child

(ages 3 to 9) Biergarten Restaurant

Germany Pavilion $62.00 $35.00 Coral Reef Restaurant

The Living Seas $74.00 $25.00 Garden Grill Restaurant

The Land Pavilion $71.00 $46.00 Rose & Crown Dining Room

United Kingdom Pavilion $63.00 $25.00

The Holiday Kitchens will also return, with a new offering, Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen, featuring fire-roasted chestnuts and cinnamon-glazed almonds and cashews. The Holiday Cookie Stroll returns: purchase any five cookies from any of the official Cookie Stroll locations featured in the Festival Passport and collect a matching stamp, bring your passport to Holiday Sweets & Treats to receive a specialty cookie!

In Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, guests purchase a map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations (while supplies last) and search for Olaf, then return the completed map for a prize. Commemorative festival merchandise featuring Olaf will also be available

Magic Kingdom: Disney Very Merriest After Hours

At Magic Kingdom, the biggest holiday celebrations will be reserved for those that purchase and attend the hard ticket Disney Very Merriest After Hours events on select nights from November 8 to 22, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. (with park admission as early as 7 p.m.). Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park during regular operating hours will, of course, see the holiday decor, and on evenings when Disney Very Merriest After Hours is not being held, Cinderella Castle will take on a festive appearance with special projection effects, providing a colorful backdrop for our photos. On those nights, "bursts of holiday magic will transform Cinderella Castle with a rotating series of designs, followed by a stunning transition in which the iconic Magic Kingdom Park landmark will shine as a Beacon of Magic, illuminating the night with an EARidescent glow."

The hard-ticketed Disney Very Merriest After Hours event is starting to take on more of the activities previously part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, but at the significantly higher "After Hours" price. In the past, "After Hours" events had only limited entertainment offerings, but had attendance capped to give guests very little wait time at the attractions that remained open for the event. Beginning with the "Disney Villans After Hours" that started before the pandemic, and continuing with the still-ongoing (but sold-out) "Boo Bash After Hours," bits of additional entertainment have been added to these events. For the Christmas season this year, there will be quite a bit of entertainment as part of this After Hours event.

As previously announced, the event includes:

"Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade" – returns with Santa Claus, elves, reindeer and other friends from the North Pole, along with Mickey Mouse and his pals.

"Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks" show – returns, with Minnie Mouse inviting "everyone to come together in a celebration of the magic of Christmas." The show features fireworks, projections and beloved holiday songs.

Club Tinsel – happens at Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland, with "denizens of the North Pole" making appearances.

"The Reindeer Wranglers" – bring their holiday hoedown to the streets of Frontierland, "performing seasonal songs with a distinctive country flair."

This week, Disney Parks Blog announced that "Mickey & Minnie's Very Merry Memories" will join the lineup of event-exclusive entertainment. Mickey and his pals will celebrate with "music, dancing and nostalgic yuletide fun" on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage, complete with "nods" to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including "Mickey's Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Celebrate the Season" and "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration."

Tickets are still available and are priced differently by night from $169-$249/person plus tax. There is a small per-ticket discount available to Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members on select dates.

More Holiday Details Around Walt Disney World

Santa Claus will make special appearances across Walt Disney World Resort through December 24 this year. At Disney's Hollywood Studios, he will be "cruising down Hollywood Blvd. in his candy-apple red convertible" during the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you may spot Santa "voyaging across the Discovery River," in a festive flotilla. At Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT and Disney Springs, guests will have individualized time to wave hello and share their Christmas wishes with Santa as well.

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll returns with its elaborately decorated themed Disney Christmas trees located throughout the Disney Springs neighborhoods. In the evenings, guests visiting Disney Springs Town Center will experience Disney's version of snowfall. Jock Lindsay's Holiday Bar returns "with yuletide touches alongside festive food and craft cocktails."

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, Discovery Island will again feature its "Merry Menagerie" of winter animals, in the form of life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets: Reindeer, foxes, polar bears, penguins and more interact with guests, accompanied by serenading musicians. Goofy, Chip and Dale, and other Disney character "jingle through the jungle to the rhythm of the holidays" aboard flotillas on Discovery River. When the park is open after dark, the Tree of Life holiday-inspired awakenings will be interspersed with the "Beacons of Magic" 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort display of "EARidescent magic of nature."

Sunset Seasons Greetings returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios: the projections transform Hollywood Tower Hotel into a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a “Toy Story” toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle, and a Dickensian village from “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.” Those displays will be interspersed with the "Beacon of Magic" display of "EARidescence evoking all the glimmer and shimmer of the golden age of imagination and adventure." The holiday finale of “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” will again return snowman, Olaf, to the stage along with celebratory songs of the season.

There is no better place to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! ❄️🎄 ‘Tis almost the season of enchanting holiday entertainment and yuletide-themed décor, and we're sharing some of the jolly details today: https://t.co/qnXewmW5wZ pic.twitter.com/URJjquv0B3 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 14, 2021

Views of Magic Kingdom

I visited Magic Kingdom this past week on a very busy Wednesday afternoon. One of our non-local MousePlanet contributors was in town, so it was a good time to get together in person, and I tried to provide bits of counsel to visiting the park on such a busy day. I finally had an opportunity to see the newest version of The Hall of Presidents since it reopened in recent months: its lobby just received a new addition from The Walt Disney Archives, a flag and correspondence that are related to the park's October 1, 1971 opening.

Mickey & Pals



Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their usual "pals" and performers from their cavalcades appear atop the platform at Main Street U.S.A. station to wave to guests dressed in their "The World's Most Magical Celebration" EARidescent attire. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their usual "pals" and performers from their cavalcades appear atop the platform at Main Street U.S.A. station to wave to guests dressed in their "The World's Most Magical Celebration" EARidescent attire.

Goofy waves to guests on Main Street U.S.A. Goofy waves to guests on Main Street U.S.A.

Chip & Dale interact with guests below the station. Chip & Dale interact with guests below the station.

Mickey and Minnie are in the center of the platform. Mickey and Minnie are in the center of the platform.

Donald and Daisy were particularly animated. Donald and Daisy were particularly animated.

As usual, Pluto has the least extensive special new "outfit" consisting of just his collar and tag. As usual, Pluto has the least extensive special new "outfit" consisting of just his collar and tag.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Hall of Presidents: 2021 Edition

The Hall of Presidents receives make-overs after new U.S. Presidents are inaugurated. The latest reimagination brought President Biden to the stage where he recites the Presidential Oath of Office. His predecessor, President Trump, has jointed other past presidents further upstage and announced in the roll call of Presidents. The show is otherwise largely the same as it has been for the past four years, with President Lincoln and President Washington still having speaking roles as well.



For the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, a flag that then-President Richard Nixon had flown over The White House honoring the Resort's October 1, 1971 opening, along with correspondence between President Nixon and Roy Disney about the occasion, are now part of the lobby display courtesy of The Walt Disney Archives. For the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, a flag that then-President Richard Nixon had flown over The White House honoring the Resort's October 1, 1971 opening, along with correspondence between President Nixon and Roy Disney about the occasion, are now part of the lobby display courtesy of The Walt Disney Archives.

The newly installed President Biden animatronic recites the Presidential Oath of Office as animatronics of past Presidents, including President Trump, look on. The newly installed President Biden animatronic recites the Presidential Oath of Office as animatronics of past Presidents, including President Trump, look on.

All of the past U.S. Presidents are represented in animatronic form, and each are called in the order they served (although President Cleveland is only called once). All of the past U.S. Presidents are represented in animatronic form, and each are called in the order they served (although President Cleveland is only called once).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Walt Disney World Vault Collection at Main Street Cinema

Main Street Cinema, which long ago became a merchandise location at Magic Kingdom, now features the Walt Disney World Vault Collection of merchandise inspired by some of the Resort's merchandise from its earliest days (and even before its opening).



Banners and photographs at the entrance to Main Street Cinema pay homage to early Walt Disney World Resort history (including the ticket books). Banners and photographs at the entrance to Main Street Cinema pay homage to early Walt Disney World Resort history (including the ticket books).

I can personally attest that Mickey Mouse backscratchers that look very much like these were sold in the park in the early 1970s. I can personally attest that Mickey Mouse backscratchers that look very much like these were sold in the park in the early 1970s.

His namesake attraction long-since replaced by Winnie the Pooh, Mr. Toad stands on a platform featuring a replica of a C-Ticket and holds the Deed to Toad Hall. His namesake attraction long-since replaced by Winnie the Pooh, Mr. Toad stands on a platform featuring a replica of a C-Ticket and holds the Deed to Toad Hall.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

More Views Around Magic Kingdom



Topiary Mickey and Minnie stand at the park's entrance with a 50th Anniversary cake. Topiary Mickey and Minnie stand at the park's entrance with a 50th Anniversary cake.

Monorail Gold has a 50th Anniversary wrap on part of its front and rear cars. Monorail Gold has a 50th Anniversary wrap on part of its front and rear cars.

Main Street Confectionary, which reopened in time for the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration, now occupies the entire "block" of the building facing Town Square. Main Street Confectionary, which reopened in time for the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration, now occupies the entire "block" of the building facing Town Square.

One of the toughest pairs of Disney Fab 50 characters to find if you do not know where to look. One of the toughest pairs of Disney Fab 50 characters to find if you do not know where to look.

Since I last shared photos of the golden Mickey and Minnie statues, they were moved, likely to provide for having the castle in the background of photos. A plaque dedicating the statues to the cast was added in time for the park's October 1 anniversary as well. Since I last shared photos of the golden Mickey and Minnie statues, they were moved, likely to provide for having the castle in the background of photos. A plaque dedicating the statues to the cast was added in time for the park's October 1 anniversary as well.

Mickey's PhilharMagic is closed until mid-November for refurbishment (installation of digital projection equipment) and the addition of the new scene from Disney-Pixar's "Coco." Mickey's PhilharMagic is closed until mid-November for refurbishment (installation of digital projection equipment) and the addition of the new scene from Disney-Pixar's "Coco."

Construction continues at TRON Lightcycle Run. Construction continues at TRON Lightcycle Run.

Originally scheduled to debut in time for the 50th Anniversary celebration, Disney has not announced when the TRON-inspired attraction will be ready for guests. Originally scheduled to debut in time for the 50th Anniversary celebration, Disney has not announced when the TRON-inspired attraction will be ready for guests.

The Ferryboat Dock provides a view of the "Disney Enchantment" fireworks with the accompanying soundtrack somewhat audible. The Ferryboat Dock provides a view of the "Disney Enchantment" fireworks with the accompanying soundtrack somewhat audible.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of Disney's Hollywood Studios



Toy-sized Bo Peep and Woody are among the Disney Fab 50 golden statues that are at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Toy-sized Bo Peep and Woody are among the Disney Fab 50 golden statues that are at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Muppet-Vision 3D's pre-show now includes segments from and inspired by "Muppets Haunted Mansion" from the Disney+ streaming service's new special (which I have seen and really enjoyed a great deal). Muppet-Vision 3D's pre-show now includes segments from and inspired by "Muppets Haunted Mansion" from the Disney+ streaming service's new special (which I have seen and really enjoyed a great deal).

The giant guitar at the front of Rock'n'Roller Coaster is undergoing refurbishment. The giant guitar at the front of Rock'n'Roller Coaster is undergoing refurbishment.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel becomes a "Beacon of Magic" about every fifteen minutes after sunset (like Disney's Animal Kingdom's Beacon, the projection "show" lasts about a minute. The Hollywood Tower Hotel becomes a "Beacon of Magic" about every fifteen minutes after sunset (like Disney's Animal Kingdom's Beacon, the projection "show" lasts about a minute.

The night mode and wide angle setting of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max were used to create this long-exposure view of Chinese Theater at night at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The night mode and wide angle setting of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max were used to create this long-exposure view of Chinese Theater at night at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Walt Disney Presents now features an exhibit about the next ship from Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish which launches next March.

Excited about the #DisneyWish? Head over to Disney's Hollywood Studios for a brand new @DisneyCruise Line exhibit at Walt Disney Presents featuring a model of the Disney Wish, a life-size replica of the Cinderella statue coming to the Grand Hall and more! https://t.co/GrFugRoGFk pic.twitter.com/0wqITtF0Hp — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 14, 2021

This & That & Reminders…

…Steven Miller continued his Disney Parks Blog Memories series this week with a tribute to his "favorite parade ever created for a Disney park," (and my personal second favorite parade behind only Main Street Electrical Parade), "Tapestry of Nations" at EPCOT.

Longtime Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member Steven Miller is sharing another incredible memory today from his many years at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Today he looks back at the “Tapestry of Nations” at EPCOT: https://t.co/CeH0vIU7o4 #DisneyWorld50 #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/UEr6QZUTfF — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 17, 2021

hellip;Disney Parks Blog provides a first look at the 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend medals. The runDisney event is scheduled February 24-27, 2022. Limited registration availability remains on runDisney.com.

Get ready to trade your glass slippers for running shoes as we are sharing a first look at the finisher medals for the @runDisney 2022 #PrincessHalf Weekend presented by CORKCICLE! See the full collection: https://t.co/soL4KN2XjG pic.twitter.com/nf6QvXfHZm — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 18, 2021

…REMINDER: Want a chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation during The World's Most Magical Celebration? Disney is having a sweepstakes. See the details to enter through October 24, 2021, on Disney Parks Blog.

Now through Oct. 24, 2021, you can enter the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Celebration Sweepstakes for a chance to win a five-day/four-night vacation to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort for you and up to three guests! https://t.co/vUcRjw1X5w #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/5nHx1IOnd5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 11, 2021

…Disney Parks Blog has published a "Souvenir Guide" to some of the 50th Anniversary merchandise.

Looking for some unique souvenirs to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort? Check out this list of unexpected fun finds: https://t.co/GCUIuQtAhs #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/Kr0dZBbqRy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 7, 2021

…REMINDER: Disney Parks Blog shared the news that, through October 31, teachers can enter to win a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50. Yes, there is an essay writing requirement…

Calling all teachers! Do you inspire imagination in your classroom? Enter to win a 4-Day, 3-Night stay at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort for an inside look at the reimagined Disney Imagination Campus & experience all the magic of the 50th anniversary celebration: https://t.co/VC0f2yQRkF pic.twitter.com/1eRZHMIg1g — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 13, 2021

…REMINDER: Disney+ subscribers: If you are a Muppets fan and a fan of one or more of the different versions of The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks around the world, you should check out the all-new original Halloween special, "Muppets Haunted Mansion." Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang, along with lots of celebrity appearances, visit a version of Haunted Mansion inspired by all of them. I thought this nearly hour long special was one of the best long-form Muppet Studios productions in a very long time and very much in the "spirit" of the old TV classic, "The Muppet Show."

…REMINDER: The new "Un Poco Loco" scene from Disney and Pixar's Coco will debut in Mickey's PhilharMagic at Magic Kingdom on November 12. Its score was produced by Coco's original composer, Germaine Franco, and will feature Miguel and his friends joining in on the fun. Mickey's PhilharMagic is now closed for refurbishment until then.

…REMINDER: The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, offering an outdoor festival featuring unlimited food tastings from the resorts' culinary team, and wine, beer and other sips from around the world. Overnight packages and event-only tickets are now available at FoodAndWineClassic.com. Overnight packages start at $580; event-only ticket options are $165 per person (including tax and service fees). Reservations are also available in the resort's new tower, Walt Disney World Swan Reserve. Menus for the event are now available here.

…NEW When the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve tower opens as an expansion of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort later this year, four new restaurants will debut along with it: the full-service restaurant, Amare; a poolside bar and grill, Tangerine; a lobby lounge, Stir; and a "grab-and-go," Grounds. The signature restaurant, Amare, will be Mediterranean-inspired featuring "fresh premium ingredients popular in the area, including a wide variety of seafood, citrus, olive oils, pasta and pitas." The venue will also feature several specialized wine flights with selections from across the region.

…REMINDER: Give Kids The World Village announced the return of its highly popular "Night of a Million Lights Holiday Lights Spectacular" for its second annual showing, November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Tickets are already available at www.gktw.org/lights for timed entry for the 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. nightly opportunity to visit the 89-acre nonprofit resort with a sparkling tree trail, larger-than-life holiday displays, one-of-a-kind step-in frames and backdrops, as well as a guided storytelling tour of 100 lit villas from the comfort of a tram. Enhancements this year will also include a 360-degree dancing lights show encompassing 21 buildings set to music with six three-minute holiday vignettes playing each hour, a holiday marketplace with upgraded food and beverage experiences, holiday merchandise, and an opportunity for children to meet Santa in an elaborately designed Florida home. VIP packages are available, as are discounts for groups of 25 or more. Proceeds support Give Kids the World Village (located at 210 South Bass Road in Kissimmee, Florida), which provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

…You can now register for Give Kids The World’s 2021 Gingerbread Run, taking place at the Village on Saturday, November 6, beginning at 7:30 a.m. For the first time ever, participants can get a sneak peek of the Night of a Million Lights holiday lights spectacular while completing a one-lap fun run, or a full 5K course. In addition, fundraisers have the option of creating their own unique challenge and participating virtually, from anywhere in the world. All funds raised will help GKTW create the happiness that inspires hope for wish families during magical dream vacations at its whimsical nonprofit resort. The deadline for fundraising is Wednesday, November 3. To register to participate, and to view a list of the 2021 fundraising incentives, please visit this page of GKTW.org.

…Beyond Walt Disney World Resort, congratulations to LEGOLAND Florida Resort on celebrating ten "awesome years" which it kicked off with a month-long party-packed October featuring a new attraction opening, a birthday celebration day, the reopening of MINILAND, and the return of fireworks at Brick or Treat (celebrated Saturdays and Sundays, all month long). HOLIDAYS AT LEGOLAND returns this year on November 26-28 & December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 24-31. Information and tickets to the park are available at LEGOLAND.com/florida. We were invited to the celebration, and I sent LEGOLAND annual passholders and friends of MousePlanet (and occasional correspondents) Dave & Nan Kent to take in the celebration.



LEGOLAND Florida Resort celebrated its 10th birthday on October 15, 2021. Photo courtesy Legoland Florida Resort.



LEGOLAND Florida Resort is about halfway between Orlando and Tampa, in Winter Haven, Florida. The Resort features an interactive, 150-acre Theme Park with more than 50 rides, live shows, and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters, a seasonably heated Water Park, that is open year round, with more than a dozen family water slides, and three uniquely themed on-site accommodations. LEGOLAND Florida Resort is about halfway between Orlando and Tampa, in Winter Haven, Florida. The Resort features an interactive, 150-acre Theme Park with more than 50 rides, live shows, and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters, a seasonably heated Water Park, that is open year round, with more than a dozen family water slides, and three uniquely themed on-site accommodations.

The newly opened LEGOLAND Coffee Co. features new flash-chilled iced coffee and seasonal flavors. It is located in the entryway to The LEGOLAND Story, an all-new immersive attraction about the history of the LEGO brand and Resort. The newly opened LEGOLAND Coffee Co. features new flash-chilled iced coffee and seasonal flavors. It is located in the entryway to The LEGOLAND Story, an all-new immersive attraction about the history of the LEGO brand and Resort.

The LEGOLAND Story takes guests through the origin story of "everyone’s favorite brick" as well as the ever-evolving theme park experience and how LEGOLAND Parks were built. The LEGOLAND Story takes guests through the origin story of "everyone’s favorite brick" as well as the ever-evolving theme park experience and how LEGOLAND Parks were built.

The LEGOLAND Story also pays homage to the Florida Resort's past as Cypress Gardens, and it includes an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane attraction. The LEGOLAND Story also pays homage to the Florida Resort's past as Cypress Gardens, and it includes an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane attraction.

The Miniland area of the park has been covered by a new shade structure. The Miniland area of the park has been covered by a new shade structure.

Dave and Nan got to explore the cityscape built of LEGO Bricks in Miniland. Dave and Nan got to explore the cityscape built of LEGO Bricks in Miniland.

The Miniland area of the park is expected to be complete soon. The Miniland area of the park is expected to be complete soon.

Photos by Dave Kent.

LEGOLAND Florida also used the occasion of its birthday to provide some details about "PIRATE RIVER QUEST" which is coming in 2022. It says:

Set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates on Captain's orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt. Adventure awaits you at LEGOLAND on the Pirate River Quest, coming in 2022.

The Usual Writer's Note

As always, be sure to check the "experience updates" page of Walt Disney World for the latest information you need to know before you visit.

Disney Parks continue to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. At Walt Disney World Resort, everyone ages 2 and up are required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations. Outdoors, face coverings are optional in most locations for vaccinated guests, and required for unvaccinated guests. All guests continue to be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails, and on Disney Skyliner. Walt Disney World Resort encourages guests to get vaccinated, and has mandated vaccination for new hires and existing cast members in most roles. With its most recent agreement with its unions, on-site employees must be fully vaccinated and provide proof by October 22.

This summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for full licensure. The vaccine, which is one of three approved for use in the U.S., is the first to receive full approval for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

I got vaccinated and the best available information is that it's the best protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19. If you haven't been vaccinated and are eligible to be, I recommended you discuss with a physician the risks to both yourself and those you come into contact with as the global pandemic continues to spread in your community and those places you visit. Flu vaccine for the season is also becoming available, and that is something else to consider. I got mine.

And, with regard to the weather, as always, if you're heading this way (or live in the regions impacted by storms), please stay informed of the latest weather and tropical forecasts too. Be prepared. Fortunately, this week, as of publication, none are forecast as headed toward Central Florida. While we are past the peak of the season, the local weather forecasters continue to remind us that some of the strongest storms of the past have struck in October and November. Please stay informed.

