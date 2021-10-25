Disneyland Resort Update for November 1 – 7, 2021

Electrical Parade Recharged?

Last week, the Disney Parks Instagram account posted a teaser video showing a snail float from the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade being loaded into a delivery truck. The tagline? "To be continued…"

We reached out to Disney officials for more information about the teaser video and received our favorite non-answer, "As we continue our phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort, we look forward to sharing additional information in the near future."

Disney officials also pointed out that lots of fan-favorite entertainment has returned to the Disneyland Resort during the phased reopening, most recently the Disney Junior Dance Party. Disney is also slated to host the return of the first non-event parade since reopening, when “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade steps off November 12.

But none of that answers when the "Zombie Parade," as I've taken to calling it because of the number of times it has returned from wherever parades "glow away forever," will make its next appearance on Main Street, U.S.A. The parade officially celebrates its 50th anniversary in June 2022, but it remains to be seen if Disney will hold it for the summer or bring it back during the slower post-holiday season.

After Disneyland announced the parade's last return engagement in 2017, I wrote:

Based on the reaction on social media, there are thousands upon thousands of MSEP fans who are giddy about this news. I truly wish I could join them in their glee. The Main Street Electrical Parade plays a very prominent role in my Disneyland memories—both my very first, as well as my most treasured. MSEP is the parade of my childhood, and I treasure it. However, the parade will be 40 years old when it returns to Main Street, U.S.A. Its technology is painfully dated when compared to more recent parades like Paint the Night, SpectroMagic, Dreamlights, and—dare I say it—even Light Magic. But maybe this is all part of the plan. It may be that the only way Disney could permanently retire MSEP is to bring it back home, let the fans say farewell one last time, and finally give it the Ol' Yeller treatment. Disneyland gets a marketing hook and attendance hook during an otherwise slow season, fans get a chance to say goodbye, and everyone feels better when it's all over.

Then when they pulled the parade back out of storage in 2019, I added in "How can I miss you if you won't leave":

The Main Street Electrical Parade deserves better than to be trotted out for a marketing campaign, then sent back to storage. If the parade is going to stick around, it deserves an update and overhaul. Of course, Disneyland already has that updated electrical parade, and it's called Paint The Night. Disney has given no hints about the future of that parade, which ended its own return engagement run at Disney California Adventure in November, 2018.

As we head into 2022, we still have no answer about the fate of the Paint the Night parade, and it's unlikely the Main Street Electrical Parade received a massive update during the pandemic. But there's no question the return of MSEP will pack the streets again, and that's clearly what Disney is hoping for right now.

Save up to $45 on Disneyland Resort Ticket Prices

There are just two days left to save up to $45 on Disneyland Resort tickets when you purchase through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today

Buy with Get Away Today and save up to $45 over gate prices per ticket when you book by 9:00pm MT November 3, 2021! These are the lowest prices of the year and will go up on November 4, 2021, so don’t wait.

Here are the exact savings based on ticket type over current gate pricing:

5-Day Park Hopper: $45 Savings

5-Day 1-Park per Day: $40 Savings

3- or 4-Day Park Hopper: $30 Savings

3- or 4-Day 1-Park per Day: $25 Savings

2-Day Park Hopper: $27 Saving

2-Day 1-Park per Day: $22 Savings

Book now via Get Away Today.

This and That...

...As expected, the popular holiday gingerbread workshops at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney sold out immediately, but the restaurant does have a waitlist in the event of cancellations.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closed September 7 for refurbishment. Reopens November 5.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 20 for refurbishment. Reopens November 25.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

"it's a small world" – closed October 24 to November 11 to install the holiday overlay.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for refurbishment November 7-10.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern

Harbour Galley – closed due to adjacent construction. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Closed shopping: Kingswell Camera Shop – closed through November 6

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 - December 9. The event is now sold out.

– select nights November 11 - December 9. The event is now sold out. Candlelight Ceremony and Processional [UNCONFIRMED] – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, with two performances each night.

[UNCONFIRMED] – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, with two performances each night. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

Holidays Begin Resort Events:

11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 12/3 12/4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites

Share, Links, Comments & More