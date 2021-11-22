Disneyland Resort Update for November 29 – December 4, 2021

News and Views

The most wonderful week of the year

When close friends and family ask me for the best time to visit Disneyland during the holidays, I have always recommended the week after Thanksgiving. The majority of decorations are in place, the holiday parade and fireworks are on the schedule, but the peak holiday crowds are still a week or two away. This is also the only weekend to see the Candlelight Processional without a trip to Florida.



Sleeping Beauty Castle is decorated for the holidays. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The pandemic has changed all that, of course, and we really don't know what to expect from this coming week. We know there won't be fresh candy canes in the Candy Palace this week – that's been pushed back from the usual schedule - and COVID protocols may make it even more difficult to see Candlelight without an invitation.

We do know that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reservations for both day guests and Magic Key holders are booked solid through the end of December, so it's clear that whatever restricted capacity the park is still observing has had an impact on travel plans. We don't expect this week this year to be as uncrowded as in past years, but any day you're at Disneyland is generally better than the alternative.

Sterling K. Brown to narrate Candlelight

Disneyland's Candlelight Processional takes place this Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5. Started by Walt Disney in 1958 as a community appreciation event, the show features a candlelight choir made up of cast members and community choir members, all accompanied by the Disneyland orchestra. Celebrity guest narrators read the Christmas story in between songs.

Disneyland rarely officially announces the celebrity narrator in advance, but this year choir members learned that Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown will take the podium both nights. Brown is perhaps best known from the television series, "This Is Us," but Disney fans may know him as N'Jobu from Black Panther, Mattias from Frozen II, and as the narrator of the Disney+ documentary "One Day at Disney."

After trying a few times to make this a larger public offering with dining packages and reserved viewing, Disney now treats Candlelight as a private event that just happens to take place in the middle of an operating theme park. Invited guests include community and civic leaders, as well as media and Club 33 members, who watch the performance from a small seating area in Town Square.

It is very difficult for other visitors to get a perfect view of the show without devoting an entire day to saving a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., and we anticipate that it will be even more difficult this year due to the pandemic. Disney has not released any details about seating – nor do we expect them to – so the best we can do here is present our usual advice, and recommend that you arrive as early as possible to check for updates with the cast members on the street.



The Main Street Train Station is the stage for the annual Candlelight processional at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Event schedule

There are two performances each day. The following is our best estimate of the schedule for Saturday and Sunday based on information provided by cast members and on previous years. This information is unofficial, and subject to change:

4:45 p.m. – Seating of invited guests begins for the first performance.

– Seating of invited guests begins for the first performance. 5:20 p.m. – The first processional begins.

– The first processional begins. 5:30 p.m. – The first ceremony begins at Town Square.

– The first ceremony begins at Town Square. 7:15 p.m. – Seating of invited guests begins for the second performance.

– Seating of invited guests begins for the second performance. 7:35 p.m. – The second processional begins.

– The second processional begins. 7:45 p.m. – The second ceremony begins at Town Square.



Members of the Disney cast member choir fill the tree riser at center stage. MousePlanet file photo.

Standby viewing

You have some options if you want to view the ceremony. Standby viewing is very limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Bench seating has been available near the Christmas tree on the west side of Town Square; standing room-only locations are near City Hall, the Opera House, and any open spaces behind the seating area in Town Square. Viewing areas for the 5:30 p.m. performance opens at park opening (8 a.m. each day), but viewing areas on the east side of Main Street are not available until after the 3:15 p.m. "A Christmas Fantasy" parade passes that location.

All guests must leave the viewing area after the first performance has concluded. The line for the 7:45 p.m. performance then forms at the south end of Main Street, as soon as the 5:20 p.m. Processional has passed. Guests with disabilities may sit in any of these viewing areas. A special assistance viewing area will also be provided on the east side of the viewing area, outside of the Opera House.



The small seating area in Town Square is reserved for invited guests. MousePlanet file photo.

Enjoy the processional

If you don't want to devote the day to saving the perfect spot on Main Street, you can still enjoy the Processional down Main Street, U.S.A. and hear the performers sing as they walk to the stage. Just grab an open spot along the curb on Main Street, between the new Holiday Shoppe and the Christmas tree. The first processional begins at 5:20 p.m., and the second at 7:35 p.m.

Operational effects

The performances on Saturday and Sunday affect numerous stores and attractions in the Town Square area. Based on past year's schedules, expect changes to the entertainment schedule, and attraction, food, and store closures to be in effect both days:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – performances at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Main Street Vehicles – closed 12:30 p.m. to midnight

Main Street Opera House – closed 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrowland Theater – closed 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Mad Hatter on Main Street – closed 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Disney Gallery – closed 4:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Town Square popcorn and churro carts – closed all day

Disneyland Railroad – closed during performances

Jungle Cruise – closed during performances

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle – performances at 7:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Traffic flow

Disneyland will again use the backstage passageways behind Main Street, U.S.A. If you don't need to be on Main Street between 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., take advantage of lighter crowds throughout the rest of the park.

Candy canes dates and details

Disneyland's hand-made candy canes were once one of those little Disney gems, known to only a small group of fans. Social media helped spread the word, but it was a Food Network special that really made the oversized treats famous.



Whether it's the deceptively simple recipe (the canes made in park contain no preservatives), or just the charm of watching candy makers cook, pull and shape the canes in front of you, people will eschew the readily-available pre-made canes and wait hours to get one fresh from the kitchen. Candy makers work in a hot (100-degrees+), humid room to produce each batch, guarding against stray grains of sugar that can cause a batch to crystallize and be ruined.



A Disneyland candy maker bends warm candy around a wooden form to shape a candy cane. MousePlanet file photo.

Once cooled, the 18" canes are sheathed in plastic and wrapped in bubble wrap, to be sold to a crowd of eager customers who line up at park opening. In 2014, Disney expanded the offering to Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure and sold them as many as 22 days in the season, but this year the calendar has been whittled down to just 9 days for 2021.

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 7, 9, 15, 21, 23

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 8, 14, 16, 22

The Disney Parks Blog released the candy cane schedule last week, and also announced that the park will do away with wristbands this year, and instead use a mobile wait list system to manage sales of the treats. Park visitors will use their smartphone to join the wait list, and receive a message when it's their turn to return to the store and purchase their candy cane. This is similar to the process Disney has used to manage entry to popular stores during the pandemic, and even to Disney California Adventure itself when it first reopened as a shopping and dining venue.

Candy canes are limited to one per person, and no discounts apply.



Finished candy canes are left to cool before being packaged for sale. MousePlanet file photo.

Disneyland usually offers its first batch of candy canes the day after Thanksgiving each year, and the schedule is known well in advance. This year Disney did not even release the schedule until after Thanksgiving, well after theme park reservations for December were booked solid. If you were lucky enough to already have a theme park reservation for the right park on the right day, then you have a shot at getting a candy cane this year. If not, you're out of luck unless Disney happens to release a new batch of theme park reservations.

Black Friday savings end soon - Adults at Kids' Prices

Don't miss Get Away Today's Black Friday Sale, which is their most popular offer ever: Adults at Kids' Prices on all 3-Day and longer Disneyland Resort Tickets!

Best yet, you can save the most when you combine our tickets with any of their Extra Night Free Hotel deals when you book by December 1, 2021. Here are all the details you need to know:

Tickets are valid for travel through December 31, 2023. (theme park reservations are required and subject to availability)

If you don't know when you're going, you'll just need to enter a general date to purchase your tickets. The date that you enter will be the date that Get Away Today sends your reminders to make theme park reservations. The date you entered is not tied to a theme park reservation and the dates you choose are flexible. You can also reschedule your theme park reservations if needed.

These tickets can be purchased on Get Away Today’s Layaway Plan. This is the most flexible way to pay for your vacation, and you can get these amazing discounts for just $175 down at the time of booking.

Get Away Today’s tickets are the best! They're refundable, have no blackout dates (subject to theme park availability) and you can make theme park reservations 120 days in advance.

Save the most when you package your tickets with a Get Away Today hotel! Look for Extra Night Free specials, reduced rates and other savings.

Take advantage of these extra low prices now by booking online via Get Away Today:

New bookings only. Not valid with any other ticket offers. Tickets must be used by December 31, 2023.

This and That...

..."it's a small world" holiday remains closed, and Disney has not indicated when the attraction may open.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

"it's a small world" Holiday – closed until further notice.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out.

– select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out. Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, with two performances each night. 2022 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 12/3 12/4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candlelight 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 12/10 12/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

Candlelight Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Christmas Eve Resort Events:

Christmas Day 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2022 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-2a DCA Hours: 8a-1a Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

New Years Eve Resort Events:

New Years Day 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

