Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre Offers Special Spanish Language Encanto Screening

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre will end its run of Disney's Encanto this weekend with a special Spanish-language screening on Sunday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. Disney's 60th animated feature topped the box office during its opening weekend.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Production credits for Encanto include Zootopia directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard; with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton; Moana), recipient of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards.

The Spanish-language version of the film features an entirely Colombian cast, and is also playing throughout Latin America and Spain. Walt Disney Animation says that much of the dubbing was recorded and produced in Colombia, and that the voice actors are all new to Disney.

The El Capitan Theatre is offering a family pack of four tickets for $75, which includes reserved seating along with four 64-ounce popcorn tubs, four bottled beverages, and parking at the nearby Hollywood & Highland shopping complex. This package, as well as single-seat tickets, are available through the theater's website, by calling 1-800-347-6396, or through the Fandango website and mobile app.

We should note that the El Capitan Theatre is located in Los Angeles County, which means patrons must comply with the requirements of the new SafePassLA ordinance. Details are available on the theater's website.

Those outside the Los Angeles market can check the film's Spanish-language website to see if there is a captioned or dubbed showing in your area.