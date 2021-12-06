Disneyland Resort Update for December 13 – 19, 2021

Disney Genie debuts at Disneyland

Disney Genie debuted at Disneyland last Wednesday, December 8, in a surprise move that Disney announced less than 48 hours in advance. Though the system has been in use at Walt Disney World since October, the West Coast rollout was plagued with opening-day bugs and outages that led Disney to suspend sales of the added-cost Genie+ service for the rest of the day.



Jasmine and Genie pose at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

First announced in August 2021, Disney Genie is the next generation of digital planning tool, which the Walt Disney Company says, "takes the guesswork out of 'what's next,' so that visitors can spend less time in line and more time having fun with friends."

There are three components to Disney Genie, starting with a free-to-everyone service that works within the existing Disneyland mobile app to help visitors plan a customized itinerary for their visit. You select your can't-miss rides, shows and restaurants, and Disney Genie creates a customized itinerary to follow.

For an extra fee, visitors can upgrade to Disney Genie+ to be able to access the new Lightning Lane expedited entrances at popular attractions, or even pay a per-attraction fee to skip the line at three Disneyland Resort rides, including the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Disney Genie and Genie+ each have more features, which we cover in detail in this article. But what everyone really wants to know is "how well does it work?" and for that we can say only that it seems to be a work in progress.

Disney Genie isn’t granting wishes @Disneyland right now. How is your visit going without the service? pic.twitter.com/7qqoiCWrE4 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) December 8, 2021

Social media was filled with opening-day stories about strange Genie quirks, like recommending a customer visit an attraction that hadn't yet opened for the day. More troubling was when the system appeared to get overloaded. Visitors reported errors with the Disneyland app, which made them unable to even access their digital theme park tickets to gain admission to the park.

Some customers who purchased the Disney Genie+ upgrade reported they were unable to make Lightning Lane reservations, or could not use the app when it came time to return to their selected attraction.

By Wednesday afternoon, Disney had posted an alert on the Disneyland app saying that some aspect of the Disney Genie were unavailable, and stopped selling Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane passes. Some guests who could prove they had already purchased Disney Genie+ were allowed to just use the Lightning Lane entrances for the rest of the day, while others obtained a refund of their $20 fee through guest relations.

The rest of the week seemed to go better for Disney Genie and Genie+, at least in terms of system outages, but the comments from one Twitter user about his experience with the system really sums up the challenges visitors faced. It's a long thread, but definitely worth the read.

Good morning. Today I am going to Disneyland and letting Genie, Disney’s free in-app itinerary planning service, tell me what to do. I will do everything it tells me to up until midday or so. Folks, I am excited. pic.twitter.com/Qr75bOdb3x — darren, a dog liker (@tai_nugget) December 12, 2021

We hope to experience Disney Genie and Genie+ for ourselves this week, and report back with our impressions of the app. If you got to test it out this weekend, drop us a note and let us know how it worked for you.

Tier 6 pricing begins on select days in March

Disneyland announced a new pricing structure in October, which raised the price of most theme park tickets and added a sixth one-day ticket tier to the original 5-tiered system.

The new tier-6 single-day admission ticket is $164, a $10 increase over the previous top ticket. A one-day tier 6 park hopper ticket is $224.

Disney said that while the new pricing structure took effect immediately, the already-published tier calendar wouldn't change, and the first tier-6 day wouldn't appear on the calendar until March, 2022. Disney has now published the tier calendar for March and April of 2022, which includes the first tier-6 days.

Saturday, March 19 is the first tier-6 day, followed by March 26, April 2 and April 9, all Saturdays during spring break season. At press time the calendar hadn't been updated beyond April 11, but it's safe to assume that some weekdays in the weeks immediately before and after Easter will be tier-6 as well.

Tale of the Lion King and Celebrate Gospel move to Disneyland

The Tale of the Lion King debuted in summer of 2019 at Disney California Adventure, and was a hit with park visitors, despite being staged in the decidedly audience-unfriendly Paradise Gardens Park. Now Disney has announced the show's return in 2022, but in a new venue. The Tale of the Lion King is moving to the Fantasyland Theater inside Disneyland Park, presumably as a replacement for Mickey and the Magical Map.



Tale of the Lion King debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure, and is now moving to a new home in Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Todd Pickering reviewed the original version of Tale of the Lion King when it was in DCA, and really enjoyed the production, saying, "The sound, staging, and dance are a perfect example of music, direction, and choreography all working together; this makes for another success for the Disney Parks." However, the venue offered very little seating and absolutely no sun protection for the audience or performers. This move to the much larger Fantasyland Theater will provide ample shaded seating, and a brand-new stage on which to set this classic tale.

Disney also announced that Celebrate Gospel, an annual festival of gospel music performed by local choirs, will move to the Fantasyland Theater during select days in February. The event started as a single-day festival at Disney California Adventure in 2010 to commemorate Black History Month. Event organizers said at the time that they hoped to make it a larger, annual tradition, and it looks like that goal has finally been achieved.

More nighttime entertainment to return in 2022

Disney also reiterated last week that Fantasmic, World of Color, the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will return to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in 2022, though absolutely no additional details were provided about when we might expect to see these productions again.



The Main Street Electrical Parade will celebrate 50 years in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.

As previously announced, the Main Street Electrical Parade will commemorate its 50th anniversary at Disneyland in 2022. Disney has confirmed the return of most floats, including Elliot and Tinker Bell.

"it's a small world" reopens

"it's a small world" is once more sailing through its holiday overlay, after its opening was delayed by nearly a month due to an incident during pre-holiday refurbishment which caused flooding which affected ride machinery.



"it's a small world" Holiday has finally opened for the season. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The attraction did not open for the start of the holiday promotion at Disneyland, though the nightly "it's a small world" Holiday lighting moment and projection show continued.

Disneyland After Dark is back with three more Nites

After we published last week's Update, Disney announced that the popular Disneyland After Dark events will return in 2022 with three themed offerings and even more event dates. Tickets for Sweethearts Nite, the first of these popular but pricey events, are already on sale via the event website, with tickets for Villains Nite and Star Wars Nite on sale January 11, 2022.

Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the 2020 Villains Nites or Star Wars Nites may exchange their ticket for one of the new event dates, subject to restrictions; keep reading for details. These exchanges must take place prior to January 8, 2022, so don't miss out.

Sweethearts' Nite

at Disneyland February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. 8 p.m. – Midnight Disneyland mix-in

begins at 5:00 p.m. Sweethearts’ Nite will be hosted at Disneyland park on five separate evenings in Feb. 2022. There’s sure to be heartfelt fun for everyone as Valentine’s Day is celebrated during Sweethearts’ Nite. Here’s some of what you can expect: A special themed fireworks show

Projection effects on Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A.

A jazz ensemble aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, plus other live entertainment, including a Royal Ball and a dance party with a DJ

Spot the most darling Disney couples, and take selfies with your favorites

Fun photo opportunities featuring romantic scenes from iconic Disney films

Lovely décor, along with food and beverage offerings around the park

Plus, early admission to Disneyland park starting at 5 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Certain attractions and offerings will not be available during the event, including without limitation, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, "it's a small world" and Sailing Ship Columbia. Tickets start at $114 per person. Ticket sales begin December 9, 2021 via the event website. Villains Nite

at Disney California Adventure March 8 and 10 8 p.m. – Midnight DCA mix-in

begins at 5:00 p.m. At Villains Nite, you’ll get to party with some of Disney’s most mischievous misfits at Disney California Adventure park. These wonderfully wicked events will take place on two separate evenings in March 2022, and include: The Cauldron, a cunningly-crafted cabaret featuring a cast of villainous virtuosos showing off their talents through song and dance

Ursula’s Seaside Sing-a-long, where you can find your voice and sing along

The Underworld Dance Party, which allows you to bust a move at a dastardly DJ dance party in the Hollywood Backlot

Special photo backdrops, featuring scenes inspired by some favorite villains

Some of Disney’s famously nefarious fiends – or their henchmen – at special locations around the park

Delightfully decadent food and beverage offerings

Early admission to Disney California Adventure park beginning at 5 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Certain attractions and offerings will not be available during the event, including without limitation, Grizzly River Run. Tickets start at $119 per person. Ticket sales begin January 11, 2022 via the event website. Star Wars Nite

at Disneyland May 3, 4 and 27 9 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Disneyland mix-in

begins at 6:00 p.m. Star Wars Nite will be the ultimate Star Wars extravaganza, packed with galactic fun on three separate nights at Disneyland park in May 2022. Highlights of Star Wars Nite include: An amazing pyrotechnical spectacle that will illuminate the skies with a Star Wars-themed fireworks show

March of the First Order, featuring Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers

A Galactic dance party

Sightings of various Star Wars characters throughout the evening

Star Wars-themed attractions, usually with shorter wait times

Star Wars-themed eats and treats, merchandise, photo opportunities, and more

Plus, early admission to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Certain attractions and offerings will not be available during the event, including without limitation, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, "it's a small world" and Sailing Ship Columbia.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be subject to availability, which availability may vary throughout the night and is not guaranteed. Tickets start at $134 per person. Ticket sales begin January 11, 2022 via the event website.

The events each run from 8:00 p.m. to midnight., and ticket-holders can mix-in to the host park as early as 5:00 p.m. (Star Wars Nite runs 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. with mix-in access starting at 6:00 p.m.)

Tickets are $114 to $134 per person, per event, a sizable jump from the 2020 events. Parking isn't included in any of the event fees.

Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the 2020 Villains Nites or Star Wars Nites may exchange their ticket for one of the new event dates, subject to restrictions. If you had a ticket to the 2020 Villains Nite, you can exchange that ticket for the 2022 Villains Nites on March 8 or March 10 only. You can not exchange Villains Nite tickets for any other event.

If you had a ticket to the 2020 Star Wars Nite, you can exchange that ticket for the 2022 Star Wars Nite on May 3 or 4 only; the May 27 event is excluded. If you'd prefer to attend the May 27 event, you can pay the difference between the ticket cost. You can not exchange Star Wars Nite tickets for any other event.

You must make complete your exchange by January 8, 2022 by calling Guest Information Ticket Sales at (714) 300-7807. If you prefer a refund or miss the exchange window, call the same number for your options. Complete terms and conditions for the exchange can be found on the ticketed events page.

Disney's special event costume policy is in effect for these parties, meaning adults and children may dress in costume during event hours, with some basic restrictions:

COSTUME GUIDELINES

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any items that resemble (or could easily be mistaken for) an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp/pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground (e.g., full-length Princess dresses).

For Guests Ages 13 and Under

Costumes may be worn as well as some masks, as long as the entire face isn’t covered and eyes are visible.

Face coverings may be required; please see the current policy regarding face coverings.

For Guests Ages 14 and Older

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are permitted.

Acceptable accessories include transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks of any kind may not be worn.

Face coverings may be required; please see the current policy regarding face coverings.

Candy canes this week

There are three opportunitues to get a freshly made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort this week. On Tuesday and Thursday, December 14 and 16, the handmade candies will be available at Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure. The only Disneyland release this week is Wednesday, December 15.



A Disneyland candy maker arranges fresh candy canes on a tray as they cool. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

If you have your sights set on snagging a cane for yourself, our best advice is to get to the park before the gates open. As soon as the entrance opens, walk briskly straight to either Trolley Treats or the Main Street Candy Kitchen and look for the cast members who will direct you into a line outside the shop. Once you get to the front of the physical line, you'll use your smartphone to scan a QR code, which will direct you to a website where you'll join a virtual queue.

That virtual queue will tell you how many people are in front of you in line, and let you know when it's your turn to return to the store to get your candy cane. Depending on where you are in the queue, you may get a candy cane from the first batch, or you may have to wait until the fourth and last batch of the day. If you aren't one of the first people in line, be prepared to wait as late as 3:00 in the afternoon for the notice to return.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out. 2022

Lunar New Year celebration – January 21 - February 13, 2022

January 21 - February 13, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets go on sale December 9, 2021 via the event website.

February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets go on sale December 9, 2021 via the event website. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 4 - April 26, 2022

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite at Disney California Adventure – March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

– March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite –May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

–May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Christmas Eve Resort Events:

Christmas Day 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2022 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-2a DCA Hours: 8a-1a Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

New Years Eve Resort Events:

New Years Day 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

