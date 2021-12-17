Reservations Open For New Toontown Birthday Party Experience

Tickets are now on sale for a new premium experience that may prove to be extremely popular with well-heeled visitors, or those just willing to splurge for a once-in-a-lifetime birthday celebration.



You can celebrate your birthday this winter at Mickey's house in Toontown. Photo courtesy Disney.

The new Celebrate! In Mickey’s Toontown package is being offered on a trial basis from January 19 to March 6, 2022. The package offers a private party at Mickey's Toontown house for families and groups of up to 10 people.

Disney says the 90-minute birthday experience includes "cupcake decorating, games, crafts, a Disney PhotoPass photo opportunity with Mickey Mouse and quicker entry to Gadget Go Coaster."

Reservations opened on January 12 via the Disneyland website. There appear to be 10 sessions available each day, spaced at 15-minute intervals. That suggests to us that the meet-and-greet experience with Mickey will be relatively brief, with the rest of the event taking place in the venue, which Disney describes only as an "enclosed space with low lighting."

The cost is $350 per party, and party size is strictly limited to 10 guests, including infants. Of course, theme park admission and Disneyland park reservations are required for each member of the party (that is, you still need to pay separately to get into the park).

It's been a number of years since Disney offered the My Disneyland Birthday Party experience at the Plaza Inn restaurant, which was a fun and affordable way for groups to celebrate special occasions.

These days, the official Birthdays at Disneyland page gives suggestions for booking character meals or sending a floral arrangement to a Disney hotel (of course Disney's Floral and Gifts department is currently closed due to the pandemic).

You can also pre-order a Mickey Mouse celebration cakes and have it delivered to one of six Disneyland Resort table service restaurants, including Goofy's Kitchen, the Lamplight Lounge and the Blue Bayou restaurant.

And don't forget the complimentary birthday button, available from Disneyland's City Hall or Guest Relations at Disney California Adventure