Disneyland announces Winter 2022 Southern California Resident Ticket offers

Disney usually waits until after the new year to announce its winter discount offer for Southern California residents, but with tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure basically sold out through the end of the year, we weren't surprised to see the 2022 offer being released early.



Southern California residents can visit Disneyland at a discount in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.

Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays before May 26, 2022 for as little as $199 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale today, and is available from our travel partner Get Away Today. That represents a savings of up to $131 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase.

This new offer is quite different from previous Southern California discounts, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park and pay the $20 daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

Southern California Resident Ticket