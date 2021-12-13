Disneyland Resort Update for December 20 – 26, 2021

Disneyland announces Winter 2022 Southern California Resident Ticket offers

Disney usually waits until after the new year to announce its winter discount offer for Southern California residents, but with tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure basically sold out through the end of the year, we weren't surprised to see the 2022 offer being released early.



Southern California residents can visit Disneyland at a discount in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.

Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays before May 26, 2022 for as little as $199 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale last Tuesday, and is available from our travel partner Get Away Today. That represents a savings of up to $131 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase.

This new offer is quite different from previous Southern California discounts, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park and pay the $20 daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

Southern California Resident Ticket

Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 3, 2022, expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Disneyland Announces New Toontown Birthday Party Experience

Disney announced a new premium experience today that may prove to be extremely popular with well-heeled visitors, or those just willing to splurge for a once-in-a-lifetime birthday celebration.

The new Celebrate! In Mickey’s Toontown package is being offered on a trial basis from January 19 to March 6, 2022. The package offers a private party at Mickey's Toontown house for families and groups of up to 10 people.

Disney says the 90-minute birthday experience includes "cupcake decorating, games, crafts, a Disney PhotoPass photo opportunity with Mickey Mouse and quicker entry to Gadget Go Coaster."

The cost is $350 per party, and party size is strictly limited to 10 guests, including infants. Of course, theme park admission and Disneyland park reservations are required for each member of the party (that is, you still need to pay separately to get into the park).

Reservations have not yet opened for the experience. Keep an eye on the Disneyland website for additional details.

It's been a number of years since Disney offered the My Disneyland Birthday Party experience at the Plaza Inn restaurant, which was a fun and affordable way for groups to celebrate special occasions. These days, the official Birthdays at Disneyland page gives suggestions for booking character meals or sending a floral arrangement to a Disney hotel (of course Disney's Floral and Gifts department is currently closed due to the pandemic).

You can also pre-order a Mickey Mouse celebration cakes and have it delivered to one of six Disneyland Resort table service restaurants, including Goofy's Kitchen, the Lamplight Lounge and the Blue Bayou restaurant. And don't forget the complimentary birthday button, available from Disneyland's City Hall or Guest Relations at Disney California Adventure.

4th Night Free at the brand-new JW Marriott Anaheim Resort

Stay at Anaheim’s newest AAA Four Diamond Hotel and Get a 4th Night Free when you book through MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today. The brand-new AAA Four Diamond, JW Marriott Anaheim Resort offers a luxury escape just steps from the Disneyland Resort and GardenWalk. Each room comes with a soaking tub and separate shower, boasting a luxurious stay for your next vacation. With multiple restaurants, a rooftop bar with a Disneyland fireworks view and an outdoor pool with cabanas, this hotel is perfect for anyone visiting Anaheim.

Our Todd Pickering had the opportunity to experience the new hotel, and wrote about his stay last week here on MousePlanet. If you'd like to try the new hotel for yourself and take advantage of the 4th Night Free offer, contact Get Away Today for a quote.

This and That...

...There are three opportunitues to get a freshly made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort this week. On Tuesday and Thursday, December 21 and 23, the handmade candies will be available at the Candy Palace inside Disneyland. On Wednesday, December 22, you can purchase the treats at Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure.

...A new Pele Soccer store has opened in Downtown Disney, offering apparel and accessories for soccer fans.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out. 2022

Lunar New Year celebration – January 21 - February 13, 2022

January 21 - February 13, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets go on sale December 9, 2021 via the event website.

February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets go on sale December 9, 2021 via the event website. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 4 - April 26, 2022

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite at Disney California Adventure – March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

– March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite –May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

–May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Christmas Eve Resort Events:

Christmas Day 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2022 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-2a DCA Hours: 8a-1a Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

New Years Eve Resort Events:

New Years Day 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

