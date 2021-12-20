Disneyland Resort Update for December 29, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Disneyland's New Normal New Year

The two weeks around Christmas and New Years often boast the largest crowds you'll find at the Disneyland Resort, but it seems that a combination of factors are working to keep the crowds below pre-pandemic levels. Disneyland is of course limiting capacity via its reservation system, but at the time of publication reservations were still available for December 29 and 30 for both day guests and Dream Magic Key holders. That is likely a function of the weather, with heavy rain forecast for both days before drying out for New Years Eve. As expected, December 31 and January 1 are sold out, and the first week of January shows very few days with open reservations.



Mickey Mouse joins the band for a Main Street performance. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

One very nice component of the reservation system is that you don't need to worry about getting to the park super early in order to ensure admission. This will likely alter the traffic patterns on New Years Eve, and make for a very nice morning for those who arrive at park opening. Those intent on ringing in the new year on Main Street can sleep in a bit and arrive later in the day without fear of being locked out. The only caveat is that Disneyland park may still reach capacity, pushing late arrivals to Disney California Adventure. If you hold a Disneyland park reservation for New Years Eve, you might want to plan to enter the park before 1:00 p.m., when park hopping begins and the DCA crowd floods across the Esplanade.

Disneyland is open until 2:00 a.m. on New Years Eve, so you can start off 2022 with a couple of hours at the Happiest Place on Earth.



2022 is just around the corner. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

New Years Eve entertainment

Disneyland will present the New Year's Eve Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks Spectacular twice Thursday night, at 9:00 p.m. and midnight. There will also be Countdown Celebrations at the three projection viewing areas at Sleeping Beauty Castle, "it's a small world" and the Rivers of America. Tomorrowland Terrace hosts a New Year's Eve dance party from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade will run at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the "it's a small world" Holiday light show is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Wintertime Enchantment projection show of Sleeping Beauty Castle is scheduled for 6:15 and 7:00 p.m.

With World of Color still closed, the New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will center around the New Year's Eve Countdown Celebrations at Paradise Gardens Park and in Hollywood Land. Phat Cat Swinger is scheduled to perform at Paradise Gardens Park at 7:45 and 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Disney is also planning some New Year's Eve magic, with live entertainment from 7:00 p.m. to after midnight.

Magic Key lawsuit claims deceptive marketing practices, seeks class action status

It's the lawsuit we've been expecting ever since Disneyland launched the Magic Key program back in August. A Bay Area woman has filed suit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, alleging the company used deceptive marketing practices when it began selling the new passes, which replaced the former Annual Passport program.

Jenale Nielsen claims that she was unable to use her $1,400 Dream Key to visit Disneyland in November, despite the top-tier pass being advertised as having no blockout dates. While there were no available reservations for the date(s) she wanted to visit using her Dream Key, Nielsen was able to purchase single-day tickets for the same date(s). Her lawsuit alleges that Disney artificially limits the number of reservations available to Dream Key holders, creating "a 'second class' ticket with limited availability."

The case was originally filed in California with the Orange County Superior Court, and Disney has asked it be moved to US District Court. Disney's motion notes that the case has the potential to be certified as a class action, and discloses that there are more than 3,600 Dream Key holders.

The core issue is whether Disney's reservation system, which limits how many and which types of ticket holders can enter the parks on any given day, functions as a blockout date, and whether Disney deceptively marketed the top-tier pass by withholding the way in which reservations are allocated to each pass type.

Magic Key holders have complained for months about being unable to make reservations to visit the parks, especially on weekends and around holidays. On November 8, I noted that there were no Dream Key reservations available for the rest of 2021. In a subsequent Tweet, I showed that December was wide open for guests who wanted to purchase a one- or multi-day ticket.

Just looked and there are no @DisneylandAP Dream Key reservations available for the rest of 2021. — A Vincent-Phoenix (@MousePlanetAVP) November 9, 2021

But, December is wide open if you have a one- or multi-day ticket. pic.twitter.com/5B1hmLZkwZ — A Vincent-Phoenix (@MousePlanetAVP) November 9, 2021

Disney has added to the confusion of the reservation system by periodically, and without notice, opening additional reservations for previously sold-out dates. The day after the exchange above, Disney released additional reservations for November and December, with the entire week of Thanksgiving suddenly available.

Hey Magic Key holders, @Disneyland just refilled the reservation buckets for November and December. This is the current Dream Key availability. Snag your reservations NOW! pic.twitter.com/12lO9tapTQ — A Vincent-Phoenix (@MousePlanetAVP) November 9, 2021

Disney allocates a certain number of reservations to each ticket type based on a variety of factors, with "buckets" for one-park tickets and park-hopper tickets; for guests with hotel reservations; for each tier of Magic Key; for cast members and other types of admission. Additional reservations come about when Disney moves inventory from one "bucket" to another, as well as from other operational changes, and there seems to be no pattern to the updates.

While these additional reservations are great for those who can use them, it makes it extremely difficult for Magic Key holders hoping for a specific date, much less trying to schedule an entire vacation. It's even worse for mixed-media families – those who have a variety of Magic Key types, or are using a combination of Magic Keys and daily tickets. My husband and I were unable to schedule a two-day trip to Disneyland over the holiday season, because we could never find a pair of dates that had availability for both my Dream Key and his park-hopper ticket. Whenever something would pop up for my Dream Key, there was no availability for his park hopper ticket, and vice-versa. We're told that Disney cast members have a similar reservation system, and even they don't know when additional reservations will open up.

Exhibit A in the legal filing is a screen shot from the Disneyland website, which lists the Dream Key Pass and in two places states that pass has no blockout dates. To be fair, the same advertisement also states the pass is good for reservation-based admission to the theme parks, subject to availability, and twice notes that admission is not guaranteed.

On one hand, it's easy to point to the terms and conditions in the advertisement and declare that the case should be tossed out because Disney never promised unlimited access. However, you can also see how someone who isn't intimately familiar with Disneyland's new reservation system could read the same advertisement and form a different expectation. From the case filing, "Ms. Nielsen reasonably understood the Advertisement mean that she could use her Dream Key to reserve a ticket so long as the park was not at capacity."

Ultimately it will be for the court or jury to decide if Disney used deceptive marketing practices when initially selling the Dream Key, or if Ms. Neilsen should have read the fine print. It is interesting to note that Disney has removed the "No Blockout Dates" verbiage from the Magic Key website, even though the Dream Key is no longer available for sale.

4th Night Free at the Castle Inn & Suites

Stay at a classic themed hotel and Get a 4th Night Free when you book through MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today. Located across the street and within walking distance of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the Castle Inn & Suites is an Anaheim area hotel that families have enjoyed for years. Kids love the castle theme at this value hotel! Only a 10-minute walk the Disneyland Resort main entrance, plus an in-room mini-refrigerator and microwave offer you incredible value on your next vacation.

Our Todd Pickering had the opportunity to experience this family-owned hotel when it reopened in April, and wrote about his stay for MousePlanet. If you'd like to experience the charms of this themed property for yourself and take advantage of the 4th Night Free offer, contact Get Away Today for a quote.

Grad Nite 2022

Grad Nite officially returns to the Disneyland Resort this spring after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

There are 16 Grad Nite events scheduled for 2022 in May and June:

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31

June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17

Vacation planners should note that the Grad Nite private party runs from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. DCA will close to "day guests" by 9:00 p.m. on event nights.

For 2022, Disney will again offer three ticket packages, from $89 to $179 per student:

"Option 1" ($89 per student) – provides admission to the after-hours Grad Nite private party in Disney California Adventure from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. after that park closes to "day guests." This option is likely to be popular with local schools who want to attend Disney's Grad Nite on the actual evening of their graduation, after the ceremony.

"Option 2" ($119 per student) – includes access to Disney California Adventure during regular operating hours on the event day, plus access to the after-hours party. This ticket does not include park-hopper benefits.

"Option 3" ($179 per student) – provides park-hopper access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks during regular operating hours, and a private Grad Nite party in Disney California Adventure starting at 9:00 p.m.

Schools that book options 2 or 3 can still choose to arrive whenever they wish during their Grad Nite event. Some arrive right at park opening to maximize their time, while others arrive later due to travel time or other activities. As a result, the parks grow increasingly crowded as the day goes on and more students arrive.



Of course, Grad Nites are not the only times that the Disneyland Resort is crowded with student groups.,but we don't know what post-pandemic travel patterns will look like. The last weeks of school are typically popular times for class trips, something that Disney has actively encouraged in past years through special pricing and activities for school groups. Those visits won't appear on any calendar, but are a fact of Disney life during this season.



We've generally considered the period between March and mid-June as one big, hazy spring-break-into-graduation season. The Grad Nite calendar can give you an idea of when the most high school seniors will be on property, there is no way to know when a school district from central California is sending its ninth graders for their own promotion celebration.



Interested school groups can visit the Grad Nite web site for more information.

D23 2022 Gold Member kit

D23, the official Disney Fan Club, has shared a preview of the 2022 Gold Member collection, which will be sent to new D23 Gold Members who join, and to current D23 Gold Members whose membership renews between January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

The kit is titled Around the World of Disney Parks, and with international travel slowly reopening may get some members dreaming of a Disney destination beyond their borders. The set includes a commemorative "Passport," an etched metal luggage tag, a Mickey Mouse aviation pin, and a beautiful set of 7 pins representing each Disney resort and the Disney Cruise Line.

You can get more details and join D23 at the club website.

This and That...

...Nearly 9 months after the hotel itself reopened, room service is once again available at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. The service resumed last week with a limited menu and reduced operating hours. Room service has not yet reopened at the Disneyland Hotel or Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.

...Disneyland After Dark: Sweetheart's Nite is now sold out on Valentine's Day, February 14, but tickets are still available for February 1, 3, 8 and 10. Tickets on sale now via the event website.

...The new LovePop store has opened in Downtown Disney, offering cards and gifts for Disney fans.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure – through January 9, 2022 2022 Lunar New Year celebration – January 21 - February 13, 2022

January 21 - February 13, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets on sale now via the event website; the Valentine's Day event is sold out.

February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. Tickets on sale now via the event website; the Valentine's Day event is sold out. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 4 - April 26, 2022

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite at Disney California Adventure – March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

– March 8 and 10. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite –May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022.

–May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the cancelled 2020 event may exchange their ticket for a ticket to the 2022 event by January 8, 2022. Visit the event website for details. General admission tickets go on sale January 11, 2022. Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 3, 2022, expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On: : $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2022 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-2a DCA Hours: 8a-1a Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

New Years Eve;

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

New Years Day;

Festival of Holidays 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays 1/9 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-10p DL Hours: 9a-9p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-10p DL Hours: 9a-11p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Festival of Holidays ends Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-11p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-8p DCA Hours: 9a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 9a-11p DCA Hours: 9a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 2/5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-8p DCA Hours: 8a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 8a-8p DCA Hours: 8a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-8p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-9p DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-9p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year;

Sweethearts Nite Event Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year;

Sweethearts Nite Event Resort Events:

Lunar New Year Resort Events:

Lunar New Year

